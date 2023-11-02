New pickleball court, a Springsteen podcast returns; plus, new music!

PRESS ON

Pickleball is poppin'. As America's fastest-growing sport, it has all-ages appeal for its ease of entry and cardio potential. But here in the Inland Northwest when the weather turns icy cold and outdoor play is a no-go, indoor courts see a massive spike in demand — a real headache for those seeking a place to keep playing. Local picklers will soon have a new option, however, when THE PRESS PICKLEBALL CLUB opens in downtown Spokane late this year. The Press is housed in the Spokesman-Review's old production facility (also home of Dry Fly Distilling) at 1 N. Monroe St. The facility will feature six courts, a locker room, online scheduling, and tournament play, and is currently slated to open by November's end. Membership and drop-in pricing should be announced soon. Learn more at presspickleball.com. (CHEY SCOTT)

BOSS, BABY

The most seriously unserious music podcast is back! After going album-by-album through the discographies of U2, R.E.M. and Talking Heads, hosts Scott Auckerman (Comedy Bang! Bang!) and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) have returned to examine Bruce Springsteen's career on the intentionally clunkily named U SPRINGIN' SPRINGSTEEN ON MY BEAN?. For those unfamiliar with the pair's absurd style, they do actually provide fun track-by-track analysis and background info for each record, but also do incredibly absurd and idiotic bits like mini podcasts within the podcast or just riffing on total nonsense (it often takes them well over 30 minutes to start talking about the music). Where else can you hear a discussion of The Boss' 10-minute epic "New York City Serenade" devolve into a conversation about if there is a Roger Rabbit roller coaster at Disneyland? Nowhere, that's where! (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Nov. 3.

JIMMY BUFFETT, EQUAL STRAIN ON ALL PARTS. Before departing this mortal coil, the Lord of Margaritaville completed one final album, featuring more endearingly laid back tunes and a guest appearance by Paul McCartney.

JUNG KOOK, GOLDEN. The BTS member's solo career is already off to a stunning start with the super catchy No. 1 hit "Seven." The K-pop-loving BTS Army will assuredly make Golden go gold.

KEVIN ABSTRACT, BLANKET. The former Brockhampton leader has said his new hip-hop LP to be a "Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record," which at least makes it a curiosity worth a listen. (SETH SOMMERFELD)