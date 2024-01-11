Page 42's free books, winter reading challenges; plus, new music!

FREE FICTION

Page 42 Bookstore in the Logan neighborhood has been all about granting access to literature to the community from the very beginning. That mission continues with its new Book Passport and Third Annual Free Book Fair. The Book Passport grants the cardholder a free book of up to $10 every month of 2024 for only $42! Every avid book hoarder... er, I mean... book collector will tell you that makes the books basically free. (Reader math!) Just purchase the passport and then handpick your book each month from Page 42's selection of thousands of books in stock. Don't forget to mark your calendars for Jan. 12 and 13, when the bookstore hosts its free book fair at Northeast Community Center with over 17,000 books for all readers. There's no excuse to not grab a free book! (MADISON PEARSON)

READING & REFLECTION

Was one of your New Year's resolutions to read more? Maybe you made a resolution to take more time to reflect in 2024. If so, you might want to participate in the Spokane County Library District's "Where We Come From" Winter Reading Challenge. Participants are challenged to read for 300 minutes during the month of January and log their minutes in the Beanstack app. The recommended title is Where We Come From, a poetic picture book crafted by John Coy, Shannon Gibney, Sun Yung Shin and Diane Wilson with illustrations by Dion MBD. The authors explore where they each come from — literally and metaphorically. Though the challenge is aimed at younger readers, all are welcome to reflect on their own personal stories and experiences through the challenge. For more information, head to scld.beanstack.org/reader365. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 12.

KALI UCHIS, ORQUÍDEAS. The Grammy-winning neo R&B artist draws inspiration from Colombian orchids on her second album fully sung in Spanish.

HEAT SPEAK, DE BOUQUET OK. The local chamber pop outfit led by Dario Ré recorded its latest lush album at Spokane Central Library's recording studios. (For more info, read our story in this week's music section.)

¥$, VULTURES. Ye (fka Kanye West) and Ty Dolla Sign team up to drop their debut album as a hip-hop super duo, which has rumored guest features from Lil Baby, Future, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne and more to further up the star power. (SETH SOMMERFELD)