GET SCHOOLED!

Local poet Maya Jewell Zeller has accomplished a lot. She's taught poetry to almost every age and has released several poetry collections. Just last year she released out takes/glove box, a collection exploring themes of motherhood and mental health, which won the New American Poetry Prize. Zeller hasn't slowed down. Her latest project is the textbook Advanced Poetry: A Writer's Guide and Anthology in collaboration with former Spokanite, fellow poet and current University of Minnesota creative writing professor Kathryn Nuernberger. The textbook is aimed at practiced poets and focuses on innovation as well as breaking established boundaries. If you're interested in learning more about poetry or you're a poetry teacher yourself, it's available to preorder from Bloomsbury starting Jan. 25. (MADISON PEARSON)

LOVE, YELP

Yelp trolling can be the bane of a restaurant's existence. But every once in a while, a good review is a much appreciated pick-me-up. And what's a better review than making it to Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list? The popular restaurant review site listed Coeur d'Alene's Izzy's Comfort Kitchen as the 35th best U.S. restaurant this year. It's the southern-style kitchen's second time on the list, up from 43rd place last year. According to Yelp, the most photographed dishes are Mama's pot roast, the peach bourbon BBQ burger, and the apple whiskey chicken sandwich. Owners Reannan and Jason Keene have also homed in on the perfect fried green tomatoes, at least according to reviewer Kim M. from Liberty Lake. With over 270 five-star reviews — and at least one wishing they could award six — trust the internet community on this one: It's good. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 9.

CHELSEA WOLFE, SHE REACHES OUT TO SHE OUT TO SHE The queen of doom folk futhers explores the blacked-out corners of her post-metal and industrial soundscape on her extremely hard-to-say seventh LP.

DUCKS LTD., HARM'S WAY

The breezy feel of Toronto indie rock duo Duck's Ltd.'s sound belies the lyrical focus on the struggle to make it through the days in a world overwrought with suffering.

YELLOWCARD + HAMMOCK, A HOPEFUL SIGN

Post-rock duo Hammock reimagines the catalog of the violin-infused pop punk band Yellowcard as calming ambient tracks. (SETH SOMMERFELD)