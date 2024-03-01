Musical libraries, monumental wresting; plus, new music!

MUSIC TO MY EARS

Despite what you may have heard, libraries are more than just books. Recently, the Spokane Public Library received a $13,500 grant from the Future Song Foundation, a Spokane-based nonprofit that provides funding to ensure kids have access to musical instruction. In 2023, the library offered 257 free music lessons including guitar, bass, ukulele, piano and drums. With the new funding, the library will be able to offer additional music lessons on top of its existing programming. The SPL also hired local musician and music teacher Jason Perry as its new music educator. For more information on the music education program, visit spokanelibrary.org/music-lessons. (MADISON PEARSON)

SPOKA-MANIA

While pro wrestling fans around the world are already getting excited for early April's WrestleMania, Spokane grappling devotees now have a big event of their own to anticipate. Standout indie promotion Relentless Wrestling is going bigger than ever for its March 30 show, Relentless Wrestling 24: Monumental, which is taking place (for the first time) at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. The blowout supercard is headlined by former WWE superstar Mustafa Ali and features debuts by other talent from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. If you've ever wanted to take the plunge into the excellent local pro wrestling scene, this Monumental is the perfect entry point. Tickets are now on sale at northernquest.com. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online March 1.

LIAM GALLAGHER & JOHN SQUIRE, LIAM GALLAGHER & JOHN SQUIRE. While Britpop fans yearn in vain for an Oasis reunion, one of the Gallagher brothers is at least still making music with fellow Manchester music legends, in this case Squire of the Stone Roses.

YARD ACT, WHERE'S MY UTOPIA? The British post-punk quartet maintains its satirically wry talk-singing vibe while expanding its sound with loads more dancey grooves on its sophomore LP.

FAYE WEBSTER, UNDERDRESSED AT THE SYMPHONY. The Atlanta indie folk singer-songwriter and critical darling offers up more delicate, breathy odes (plus a surprising feature from Lil Yachty). (SETH SOMMERFELD)