Julia Sweeney's new special, art gallery at home; plus, new music!

STACK O' LAUGHS

In our fragmented media landscape, figuring out where to watch something is sometimes way more than half the battle. Case in point: Local legend Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live!) taped her latest comedy special/one-woman show Older and Wider at the Fox Theater in March 2023. The special is finally available to steam, but where can one find it? Netflix? HBO? Comedy Central? Nope! To watch Older and Wider you need to head to Sweeney's Substack (juliasweeney.substack.com, $10 for a monthly subscription). She may be older, but clearly Sweeney is still keeping up with tech more than many of her contemporaries. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

TRY IT ON FOR SIZE

Every time I walk into a local art gallery, I inevitably fall in love with a piece of work and want to take it home. I imagine where I would hang it and how I would stare at it each morning as I drink my coffee. Well, the Art Spirit Gallery is making these daydreams a reality with its new Home Viewing Program. The Coeur d'Alene art gallery allows clients to check out work (like a library!) to display at home for 48 hours before deciding on whether to purchase it or not. Think of it like test-driving a car or trying on a new shirt — but for works of stunning art! For more information on the program, visit theartspiritgallery.com. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 15.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, EVERYTHING I THOUGHT I WAS

After being publicly dragged by his ex-Britney Spears and putting out a reunion song with *NSYNC last year, Timberlake refocuses on being a solo pop star with an album he hopes hits more like FutureSex/LoveSounds and less like Man in the Woods.

FOUR TET, TITLE

After unexpectedly closing out last year's Coachella alongside Skrillex and Fred Again (after Frank Ocean dropped out), the English electronic music wiz jumps back into the spotlight with his first album since 2020.

SCOTT STAPP, HIGHER POWER

It turns out the Creed singer could, in fact, be taken higher. (SETH SOMMERFELD)