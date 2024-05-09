Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band plays D.C., artsy vending machine in River Park Square; plus, new music!

INDIGENOUS IMPROVISATION

After growing up on the Nez Perce Tribe reservation in Kamiah, Idaho, and in Spokane, jazz singer Julia Keefe has found her way to some big stages. To spotlight her roots, she formed the Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band — one of the only jazz big bands on the planet entirely composed of Native musicians. The outfit blends free-flowing jazz with the Indigenous songs and rhythms to stand out from the pack. They're now set for maybe their highest profile gig, playing on Saturday, May 11, at Washington, D.C.'s famed Kennedy Center as part of the female-focused Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival. At least for a night, it'll be the SpoKennedy Center. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

ART MACHINE

You've heard of little free libraries and you've seen little free art galleries around town, but it's likely you've not seen a little art vending machine! Local artist Nicole Hague (@nicolehague.ink on Instagram) runs a sticker and tattoo-style vending machine full of original art. Until recently, the machine lived in her kitchen and traveled with her to local art markets, but now, for just four quarters, you can go to From Here in River Park Square and get a surprise handmade print. The machine will stay at From Here for several months, and Hague says she plans to rotate the 12 linocut prints inside (all $1 each) throughout the year, so check back every so often. You never know what you'll get! (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on May 10.

ORVILLE PECK, STAMPEDE VOL. 1

The queer masked country crooner rounded up quite the posse for his new duets album: Willie Nelson, Elton John, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

ANDRA DAY, CASSANDRA

Day may be best known for winning a Golden Globe for portraying the titular legend in The United States vs. Billie Holliday, but she continues to carve out her own soulful singing career on her third LP.

HOT WATER MUSIC, VOWS

The top-tier post-hardcore band celebrates its 30th anniversary with another collection of incredibly melodic rock tunes that pack a serious punch. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

