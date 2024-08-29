The Spokane Arena reopens after renovations, Sharma Shields' book list; plus, new music!

click to enlarge The Spokane Arena reopens after renovations, Sharma Shields' book list; plus, new music!

ARENA UPGRADES

The Aug. 30 Jelly Roll concert at the Spokane Arena marks the venue's first show back after the PFD closed it for a $10.2 million renovation. Concertgoers will notice dynamic new lighting throughout the Arena's bowl. The wraparound ribbon board was switched to LED that will reduce energy use by about two-thirds and a new dynamic lighting feature can be synced directly with live performances. Along with some back-of-house improvements, multiple suites were also renovated, while retractable seating on three sides of the Arena was replaced, too — a move that will speed up changeovers between athletic events. (E.J. IANNELLI)

click to enlarge The Spokane Arena reopens after renovations, Sharma Shields' book list; plus, new music! (2)

SHARMA SAYS

In July, the New York Times released a list of "The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century." It proved divisive among keyboard warriors and bookworms alike due to a lack of Indigenous voices. In response, Spokane Public Library's writing education specialist and local author Sharma Shields compiled a "21st Century Book List for the Northwest." Every title was written by a Northwest author or is affiliated with a Northwest tribe and appears in the Spokane Public Library's collection. Titles include The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford, Wild and Distant Seas by regular Inlander columnist Tara Karr Roberts, The Liberators by Seattle poet/author EJ Koh and many, many more literary wonders. Head to spokanelibrary.org/blog for the full list. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge The Spokane Arena reopens after renovations, Sharma Shields' book list; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Aug. 30.

A$AP ROCKY, DON'T BE DUMB. The rapper's latest LP finally drops after he initially said he was "done" in late 2022. (Clearly we were the dumb ones for believing him then.)

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS, WILD GOD. Cave unfurls more dark, gnarly, and twisted baritone poetry on his band's 18th LP.

LAURIE ANDERSON, AMELIA. The avant-garde musician crafts a 22-song concept album about Amelia Earhart's doomed final flight. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Artist Dylan Lipsker turned adversity into opportunity; now he's celebrating the first anniversary of his Big City Art gallery

By Colton Rasanen

Artist Dylan Lipsker turned adversity into opportunity; now he's celebrating the first anniversary of his Big City Art gallery

Spokane has gotten a lot more colorful this year; check out these new murals that have popped up

By Madison Pearson and Chey Scott

Spokane has gotten a lot more colorful this year; check out these new murals that have popped up

Our summer interns share the essentials, and not-so-essentials, of dorm living

By Cassandra Benson and Madi Oswalt

Our summer interns share the essentials, and not-so-essentials, of dorm living

WSU's art museum celebrates 50 years with a salon-style exhibition through the fall semester

By Azaria Podplesky

WSU's art museum celebrates 50 years with a salon-style exhibition through the fall semester
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection

Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 9

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • August 29- 4, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation