The Junior Chiefs take home a trophy, Pullman Farmers Market rebrand; plus, new music!

FARMER'S MARKETPLACE

The days of meandering the booths of local artisans at the Pullman Farmers Market is soon ending as the weekly event transitions under new leadership. For over a decade the farmers market has been run by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, but starting April 1 will be led by the Pullman Good Food Co-op. Renamed to Pullman Market Monday, it's also now solely online with a designated weekly pickup. The move is meant to mirror online shopping trends in today's digital age. Folks can begin their farmers market shopping online at rekohub.com. Any order placed before noon on Friday can be picked up the following Monday from 4-6 pm at Terracotta Pullman. The first pickup day is March 10, and the final in-person farmers market is at Lumberyard Food Hall on March 16 from 11 am-2 pm. (COLTON RASANEN)

TWICE AS N-ICE

The Spokane Chiefs aren't the only local hockey team having a great season so far, as two local junior hockey teams are headed to the USA Hockey National Championships. The Spokane Junior Chiefs' Under 14 and Under 16 teams both won their respective Tier II State Championships on March 1. The U14 squad knocked off the Sno-King team from Western Washington 4-0 in the title game, while the U16 Junior Chiefs took the crown with a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Mets. Both National Championships take place the first week in April, and the Junior Chiefs will be raising money to cover travel costs. For more info, visit SpokaneYouthHockey.com. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 7.

JASON ISBELL, FOXES IN THE SNOW

One of the most acclaimed modern singer-songwriters strips things down for his first solo album (without The 400 Unit) in a decade. Expect plenty of these new tunes (with the band) when he swings by FIC on May 16.

LADY GAGA, MAYHEM

Bouncing back from almost everyone loathing Joker: Folie à Deux, Mother Monster returns to revel in more dark dance pop.

BOB MOULD, HERE WE GO CRAZY

The former Hüsker Dü frontman and punk/alt hero has never lost his fastball and still rocks harder than kids one-third his age on his 15th studio album. (SETH SOMMERFELD)