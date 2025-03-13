EWU's jazz radio station under new ownership, questionable Seahawks trades; plus, new music!

NEW LIFE

After almost 75 years on our airwaves, Eastern Washington University's noncommercial jazz radio station 89.5 KEWU-FM may soon have a new owner. In 2023, EWU announced that it would discontinue the radio station, but continued operating it in hopes of finding new leadership. In February, more than a year after that initial announcement, Eastern said it has accepted an $810,000 bid — $510,000 for the station and another $300,000 in publicity and advertising credits — from the Oldies Preservation Society, a local organization working to promote the broadcast of more "oldies music." While both entities are still awaiting approval from the Federal Communications Commission, EWU anticipates the station's new owners will take control after April. (COLTON RASANEN)

SEAHAWKS (QUESTIONABLY) REVAMP

If the Seattle Seahawks were a person, its friends would probably be staging an intervention at this point. Over the past week, the team's GM John Schneider has completely revamped Seattle's offense in an incredibly perplexing and questionable manner. The Seahawks decided to trade starting quarterback Geno Smith (pictured) to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third round draft pick and star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second round pick. If the Seahawks wanted to just do a full rebuild, those moves might make sense. But then Seattle shelled out a three-year, $100 million contract to former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold. While Smith did pretty great considering the Hawks' terrible interior offensive line, Darnold has always been terrible when pressured up the middle. Maybe more offseason moves will change the outlook, but right now it looks like the Seahawks took a major step backwards. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 14.

CLIPPING., DEAD CHANNEL SKY

The always thrilling experimental noise hip-hop group led by Daveed Diggs (the OG Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton) continues to push boundaries on its latest cyberpunk-leaning LP.

CHARLEY CROCKETT, LONESOME DRIFTER

After earning a Best Americana Album Grammy nomination for last year's $10 Cowboy, Crockett is wasting no time putting out this follow-up co-produced by Shooter Jennings.

ENVY OF NONE, STYGIAN WAVZ

The sophomore LP from the band featuring Spokane-raised singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne and legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson should be the envy of plenty of rock bands. (SETH SOMMERFELD)