Celebrate Black History Month in the Inland Northwest with these events

As we say goodbye to the month of January, we welcome in Black History Month.
See local musician Latrice Williams perform at Poetry Rising during Black History Month.
February serves as a month of reflection as we acknowledge our country's history, continue fighting for racial equity and celebrate the Black community here in the Inland Northwest.
Here is a list of several events to attend that aid in educating the public and celebrate Black businesses and leaders in our region. New events are added to our community calendar
daily during business hours, so keep an eye out for even more Black History Month events to attend throughout February.
Spokane Black Stories
Local newspaper The Black Lens
is back in print publication! Celebrate with the third annual Spokane Black Voices Symposium presented by Northwest Passages. African American students from the Spokane area present their work focused around this year's theme: Black Joy — An Aspirational Mindset. Thu, Feb. 1 at 7 pm. Free. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. spokesman.com/northwest-passages
Creating an Environment Where Black People Can Flourish and Thrive
This open forum and discussion features leadership of the Idaho Black Community Alliance, Trish J. Walker and Shari Baber. The two women will provide Moscow businesses and cultural leaders with strategies they can use to continue building bridges
and foster a more inclusive and welcoming environment for the Black community. Sun, Feb. 4 from 7-9 pm. Free. The Kenworthy, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. kenworthy.org (208-882-4127)
The Lived Experience: A Poetry Workshop
This generative writing workshop invites community members to hear local poet Stephen Pitters discuss his time living alone on an otherwise all-white campus in 1960s Louisiana. He'll discuss how that experience shaped his life and work and then ask participants to write a poem based off of their own lived experiences. Tue, Feb. 6 from 5-7 pm. Free. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Pkwy. spark-central.org (509-279-0299)
The Sound of (Black) Music
Imagine the Sound of Music
, but through an Afrofuturistic lens. The Sound of (Black) Music
takes the beloved musical and turns it into an electrifying production filled with elements of jazz, hip-hop, soul and funk in order to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Black music and its impact on American pop culture. Tue, Feb. 6 at 7:30 pm. $30-$48. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. gonzaga.edu/mwpac
Challenging Stereotype: Reworking Aunt Jemima
We all know Aunt Jemima as the smiling woman on the delicious bottle of maple syrup that we use on Sunday mornings, but her creation drew upon racial stereotypes. This lecture showcases the African American artists who challenged those stereotypes by creating new narratives for her that highlighted her history, ingenuity and strength as a Black woman. Sun, Feb. 11 from 2-3 pm. Free; suggested donation of $10. Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (509-456-3931)
People of the Movement: Oral Storytelling Through Voice, Song & Gesture
Learn about the Civil Rights Movement through song and oral interpretation in this presentation by Sara Lee Williams. Experience the message of freedom that impacted Americans as a whole, highlighting the stories of the many who fought and died to change the political process in America. Tue, Feb. 13 from 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. scld.org (509-893-8340)
X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
This encore screening of X
features an in-person discussion with Met Opera performer and music scholar Dr. Makeda Hampton after the showing. Thu, Feb. 15 at 6 pm. The Kenworthy. 508 S. Main St., Moscow. kenworthy.org (208-882-4127)
Black History Month Event
This event hosted by Spokane Public Libraries features a Black-owned business and nonprofit resource fair followed by a panel of Black men who are currently in leadership positions in Spokane. Sat, Feb. 17 from 2-5 pm. Free. Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. spokanelibrary.org (509-444-5336)
Science on Screen: Hidden Figures
This screening of Hidden Figures
, a movie telling the story of the team of female African American mathematicians at NASA, is accompanied by a presentation from planetarium presenter and astronomy educator Anthony Smith. The presentation guides attendees through a virtual night sky tour. Mon, Feb. 19 at 6 pm. The Kenworthy. 508 S. Main St., Moscow. kenworthy.org (208-882-4127)
Jason Mott: Exploring Identity, Love, and Being Black in America in Fiction Writing
In this lecture presented by the Spokane County Library District, New York Times
bestselling author Jason Mott talks about his recent novel, Hell of a Book
, which explores the heart of racism, police violence and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans and America as a whole. Registration is required to attend. Tue, Feb. 20 from 1-2 pm. Free. Online. libraryc.org/scld/38872
Poetry Rising
In this recurring series started by local poet Stephen Pitters, local creatives are invited to share new and old work alike in front of an audience. This addition of Poetry Rising features singer/songwriter and poet Frankie Ghee, singer and musician Latrice Williams, author Kiantha Duncan, author Stephaine Courtney and Stephen Pitters himself. Wed, Feb. 21 from 6-7:30 pm. Free. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. spokanelibrary.org (509-444-5331)
African American Quilt History: Folk Art to Modern Art & Everything In Between
This lecture, presented by quilter Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi, dispels long-held misperceptions of African American quilt aesthetics and the men and women who have made and continue to make them. The artistic mastery and diversity demonstrated in African American quilts is discussed, including a broad range of styles and techniques. Registration is required to attend. Sat, Feb. 24 from 3-4 pm. Free. Online. scld.org