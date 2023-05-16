Community Cancer Fund announces new fundraising run, The Boulevard Race

By

click to enlarge Community Cancer Fund announces new fundraising run, The Boulevard Race
The course for the inaugural Boulevard Road Race.
A new four-mile road race is coming to the streets of downtown Spokane this September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Community Cancer Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local cancer patients and their families, announced The Boulevard Race at a press conference last week.

The race, taking place on Sept. 24, 2023, takes participants on a course starting on Washington Street, near the Riverfront Park Clocktower, and finishing on Spokane Falls Boulevard. Along the course, participants pass many of Spokane's iconic historic landmarks including the Fox Theater, the Patsy Clark Mansion and the Historic Davenport Hotel. The Boulevard is open to runners, walkers, wheelchair users, children and their families.

"For those who have always wanted to be a part of 'the first' of something," says Jon Neill, executive director of Community Cancer Fund. "The first annual, the first running, the inaugural —this race is for you."

Neill, the former executive director of Bloomsday, describes the Boulevard Run as Mardi Gras meets a road race when explaining how the course will be lined with cheer zones, live bands, frozen treat areas and more.

Along with a general entry category ($25), The Boulevard also includes an elite field with a total purse prize of $10,000 (sponsored by Washington Trust Bank) and a fundraising category dubbed the CCF Champs entry. If a participants raises $500 for Community Cancer Fund before Sept. 24 they receive a concert ticket to Dan + Shay at Northern Quest Casino, a race medal, their own VIP start zone and a meet and greet with the celebrity race starter.

All finishers will receive a race t-shirt designed by The Great PNW (the design of which is to be revealed on June 22) and a coupon for $25 off a $100 for use at any Rosauers Supermarket.

"We look forward to making a difference to the cancer patient community," Neill says. "And we look forward to making the city of Spokane shine."

Registration for The Boulevard Race is open now at boulevardrace.com.

About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.

