Cowboy Mounted Shooting is as Western as Eastern Washington gets; meet local rider Courtney Bock and her horse, Stella

Courtney Bock and her palomino horse, Stella, aim for greatness.

Red and yellow balloons are dotted across the landscape, "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" by John Denver plays through a Bluetooth speaker, and everyone is dressed like a cowboy straight out of a spaghetti western.

But this isn't a Wild West-themed birthday party. No, this is the practice arena for the Northwest Mounted Shooters.

Cowboy mounted shooting is about as niche as you can get in terms of equestrian sports, but in the past few years, it's gained popularity due to features on ESPN and other sports outlets.

The objective is to navigate a set course on horseback while negotiating a pattern and firing a pistol to eliminate the 10 balloons attached to stakes through the arena. All shooters are equipped with two pistols, each loaded with five black powder theatrical blanks. No actual bullets are involved in mounted shooting, hot embers from the powder blanks pop the balloons from up to 20 feet away.

Every Wednesday evening, members of the Northwest Mounted Shooters club drive out to a practice area — horses in tow— and make sure they're in tip-top shape for upcoming competitions.

The sun is beating down, but it's the least of the riders' worries. One participant just purchased a horse, and it's nowhere near ready for competition. The shooters trade tips and tricks for how to train the horse and even offer to take him for a ride around the course themselves to gauge his trainability.

During this particular session, they're also preparing for a weekend of competition over in Idaho, participating in the Rusty Palmer Memorial Shoot as well as the 25th annual Coeur d'Alene Shoot at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, July 7-9.

The shooters mount their horses after equipping them with sport-specific saddles, safety equipment and even huge earplugs made specifically for fluffy horse ears. Each rider has two pistols on their hips, some even sport fancy, custom holsters.

To an outsider, the sport looks a tad daunting with the guns and everything, but for these shooters, it's like riding a bike. They're ready to enter the arena and get down to business.

For Courtney Bock, mounted shooting marries two of her favorite hobbies: shooting and horseback riding.

"When I was five I took horseback riding lessons," Bock says. "I showed English side saddle for a long time. But when I got to high school, my parents gave me an ultimatum. They said I could either get a new show horse or go to college. I figured I should probably go to college."

Bock ended up participating in rodeos and barrel racing while in college. In 2010, she had her first introduction to mounted shooting.

"I saw some people online doing it, and I thought, 'Well that looks fun!'" she says. "I was out shooting one day, and Rachel Peters, our club president, invited me to try out mounted shooting. I started out without a horse, and I had pretty cheap equipment. Now that I've been doing this for about 12 years, I've worked my way up to better equipment, more horses and higher purse prizes at competitions."

Bock's adventures in the mounted shooting world are documented on her Instagram, @themountedshooter, where she posts course runs, photos of her four horses and tips on how to become a mounted shooter for those interested in the sport.

The relationship between a shooter and their horse is key to being a successful mounted shooter.

Bock's horse Stella knows her job and performs it well.

"When we're out there and something goes wrong, I know that it's my fault," she says. "I trust my horse completely, she knows what she's doing."

Stella wasn't always the athlete she is today. Like most partnerships, it took time for Stella and Bock to become the dynamic duo they are now.

When Bock bought Stella from a ranch in Arizona after retiring her original shooting horse, Copper, she started over completely and treated Stella like she'd never been ridden, least of all while a gun was being fired by her rider.

This slow-but-steady training started with trail riding, barrel racing practice, and getting Stella used to the sound of gunfire over the course of a few months, paired with some tough love. Soon enough, Stella was ready to enter competitions on the regular and has been Bock's main horse for five years.

The honey-colored horse's coat shines golden in the early summer sun, typical of palominos. She's reserved and well-mannered while standing tied up to Bock's horse trailer and munching on hay, but as soon as Stella steps hoof into that arena, she's an entirely different horse — focused, energized and ready to win.

When their turn is up, Stella and Bock get ready to navigate the newly set up course by taking a moment to gain speed. Dust kicks up as Stella bolts down one side of the course. Bock takes aim.

POP, POP, POP, POP, POP!

She takes out all the red balloons in about eight seconds flat. The duo rounds a barrel at the other end of the course and on her way back, Bock now aims for each yellow balloon.

As the dust settles, it's clear that all 10 balloons have been decimated.

All of the time spent together outside of competition has paid off. Bock and Stella are a force to be reckoned with. As Bock dismounts, her hands shake a bit and she laughs.

"The day that I get off of the horse and don't shake with adrenaline is the day I'll quit forever." ♦

Rusty Palmer Memorial Shoot • Fri, July 7 at noon • Coeur d'Alene Shoot • July 8-9 at 9 am • Both events free, all ages • Kootenai County Fairgrounds • 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene • cmsaevents.com