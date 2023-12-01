Entropy's gallery wraps up the year with December show featuring five local artists

By

click to enlarge Entropy's gallery wraps up the year with December show featuring five local artists
Erick Doxey photo
The circular mezzanine overlooking Entropy's sales floor has hosted monthly art shows since April 2023.

As the year draws to a close, Entropy’s December show marks the downtown record shop and gallery's first group exhibition.

Featuring five local artists — BayleeJoee, Abe Kenney, Missy Narrance, Jon Swanstrom and Susan Webber — this Friday's artist reception on Dec. 1 from 5-9 pm also includes a variety of fun surprises.

Attendees can expect to see a variety of art styles and mediums within the exhibition. Missy Narrance, BayleeJoee and Abe Kenney all utilize vibrant colors. By contrast, Susan Webber employs texture and line work. Jon Swanstrom, meanwhile, works in various styles and mediums, but often features bold colors and clean lines and shapes.

“All of their work has either humor in it or something whimsical, really bright colors, and bold, interesting subjects,” says Helen Parsons, Entropy's gallery curator. “Because the gallery is circular, the show feels very cohesive even though there's five different artists in there with work that's all very different from each other.”

In addition to art in Entropy's mezzanine gallery, Parsons says there will be other activities throughout the evening, such as live music, to create a layered experience for attendees. Following tonight's First Friday reception, the gallery is open daily during regular business hours.

Entropy, which opened in downtown Spokane's historic Parkade in March (mainly selling vinyl records and some midcentury decor), has a circular gallery space accessed by a spiral staircase. Since its first gallery show in April, a new collection is shown there each month.

click to enlarge Entropy's gallery wraps up the year with December show featuring five local artists

“I want every month to feel like a very different show so when the viewer comes, even if you came every single month, I would want you to walk up the spiral stairs not knowing what's next,” Parsons says. “I don't want the gallery to ever feel predictable.”

Parsons aims to create an environment at Entropy that encourages artists to experiment with new mediums, styles and subjects in a way that pushes boundaries, be that on a societal or individual level.

“Someone did say to me recently that they felt the artwork at Entropy — all of it, no matter who it was or what the media was — it all had an edge to it,” she says.

Additionally, Parsons hopes it exposes a wide array of people to art they may not often encounter in other gallery spaces.

“At a commercial gallery, maybe they don't want certain artwork, maybe we're a little afraid of nudity or maybe we're afraid of certain subject matters,” Parsons says. “I definitely encourage artists to exhibit work that maybe pushes them a little outside of their comfort zone.”

December's group show concludes Entropy’s 2023 exhibition slate, but Parsons aims to continue creating unique opportunities for displaying and viewing art throughout next year.

“We're going to be doing the same stuff, but maybe turning it up a notch and bringing in even more incredible artists and new ideas and unexpected things,” she says. “We need as many people to know that there are places that are easily accessible for people to view art and enjoy art.”

BayleeJoee, Abe Kenney, Missy Narrance, Jon Swanstrom and Susan Webber • Reception Dec. 1 from 5-9 pm; open daily through Dec. 31 (except holidays) from 11 am-6 pm • Entropy • 101 N. Stevens St. • explodingstars.com • 509-414-3226

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Before retiring from Eastern Washington University, ceramics instructor Lisa Nappa partakes in one last faculty art showcase

By Carrie Scozzaro

Before retiring from Eastern Washington University, ceramics instructor Lisa Nappa partakes in one last faculty art showcase

Gifts for Luddites

By Nicholas Deshais

Gifts for Luddites

Jundt Art Museum showcases Spokane couple Carolyn and Les Stephens' remarkable collection spanning five decades

By Amelia Troncone

Jundt Art Museum showcases Spokane couple Carolyn and Les Stephens' remarkable collection spanning five decades (3)

Coeur d'Alene artist Toby Keough's botanical paintings evoke a joyful exuberance at Terrain's gallery

By Chey Scott

Coeur d'Alene artist Toby Keough's botanical paintings evoke a joyful exuberance at Terrain's gallery
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Remember Eleanor Barrow Chase, a voice who championed the health and harmony of Spokane

By Eliza Billingham

Remember Eleanor Barrow Chase, &#10;a voice who championed the &#10;health and harmony of Spokane

Before retiring from Eastern Washington University, ceramics instructor Lisa Nappa partakes in one last faculty art showcase

By Carrie Scozzaro

Before retiring from Eastern Washington University, ceramics instructor Lisa Nappa partakes in one last faculty art showcase

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird presents new perspectives on a classic story

By Madison Pearson

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird presents new perspectives on a classic story

Painter Benedicto Ixtamer shares scenes of life in Guatemala for Community Building exhibition

By Summer Sandstrom

Painter Benedicto Ixtamer shares scenes of life in Guatemala for Community Building exhibition
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Raku Experience

Raku Experience @ Urban Art Co-op

Sat., Dec. 2, 5-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Summer Sandstrom

Summer Sandstrom is a staff writer for the Inlander's Arts & Culture and News sections who has written about 176-year-old sourdough starter, tracking insects on Gonzaga’s campus, and her love of betta fish, among other things. She joined the staff in 2023 after completing a bachelor’s degree in journalism from...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 30- 6, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation