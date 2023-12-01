Entropy's gallery wraps up the year with December show featuring five local artists

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The circular mezzanine overlooking Entropy's sales floor has hosted monthly art shows since April 2023.

As the year draws to a close, Entropy’s December show marks the downtown record shop and gallery's first group exhibition.



Featuring five local artists — BayleeJoee, Abe Kenney, Missy Narrance, Jon Swanstrom and Susan Webber — this Friday's artist reception on Dec. 1 from 5-9 pm also includes a variety of fun surprises.

Attendees can expect to see a variety of art styles and mediums within the exhibition. Missy Narrance, BayleeJoee and Abe Kenney all utilize vibrant colors. By contrast, Susan Webber employs texture and line work. Jon Swanstrom, meanwhile, works in various styles and mediums, but often features bold colors and clean lines and shapes.

“All of their work has either humor in it or something whimsical, really bright colors, and bold, interesting subjects,” says Helen Parsons, Entropy's gallery curator. “Because the gallery is circular, the show feels very cohesive even though there's five different artists in there with work that's all very different from each other.”



In addition to art in Entropy's mezzanine gallery, Parsons says there will be other activities throughout the evening, such as live music, to create a layered experience for attendees. Following tonight's First Friday reception, the gallery is open daily during regular business hours.

Entropy, which opened in downtown Spokane's historic Parkade in March (mainly selling vinyl records and some midcentury decor), has a circular gallery space accessed by a spiral staircase. Since its first gallery show in April, a new collection is shown there each month.

“I want every month to feel like a very different show so when the viewer comes, even if you came every single month, I would want you to walk up the spiral stairs not knowing what's next,” Parsons says. “I don't want the gallery to ever feel predictable.”

Parsons aims to create an environment at Entropy that encourages artists to experiment with new mediums, styles and subjects in a way that pushes boundaries, be that on a societal or individual level.

“Someone did say to me recently that they felt the artwork at Entropy — all of it, no matter who it was or what the media was — it all had an edge to it,” she says.

Additionally, Parsons hopes it exposes a wide array of people to art they may not often encounter in other gallery spaces.

“At a commercial gallery, maybe they don't want certain artwork, maybe we're a little afraid of nudity or maybe we're afraid of certain subject matters,” Parsons says. “I definitely encourage artists to exhibit work that maybe pushes them a little outside of their comfort zone.”

December's group show concludes Entropy’s 2023 exhibition slate, but Parsons aims to continue creating unique opportunities for displaying and viewing art throughout next year.

“We're going to be doing the same stuff, but maybe turning it up a notch and bringing in even more incredible artists and new ideas and unexpected things,” she says. “We need as many people to know that there are places that are easily accessible for people to view art and enjoy art.”

BayleeJoee, Abe Kenney, Missy Narrance, Jon Swanstrom and Susan Webber • Reception Dec. 1 from 5-9 pm; open daily through Dec. 31 (except holidays) from 11 am-6 pm • Entropy • 101 N. Stevens St. • explodingstars.com • 509-414-3226