For Music in Manito 2025, BachFest mixes classical with hip-hop, tango and Brazilian forró

click to enlarge Don Hamilton photo Music in Manito fills the East Duncan Garden Lawn

Throughout most of the year, the Northwest BachFest is a showcase for noteworthy pieces — both well-known and underperformed — from the classical chamber music repertoire. Not all of the music in those concert programs originates from Johann Sebastian Bach himself, but it's usually not hard to draw a connection between it and the 18th-century composer.

For the summertime Music in Manito series, however, BachFest Artistic Director Zuill Bailey has shown a growing fondness for testing the elasticity of those connections.

In 2023, Bailey brought in Simply Three, a crossover cello-violin-bass trio known as much for its YouTube videos as its unique covers of Adele and Coldplay hits. Last year, he tapped the genre-blending bluegrass duo of Mark and Maggie O'Connor to be the guest artist at the outdoor concerts in Manito Park.

This summer, Music in Manito ventures even further from Bach's adopted hometown of Leipzig, Germany, and looks to the music of countries found below the equator.

The second half of each of the summer evening concerts features Biribá Union, a trio with some of the series' most unconventional instrumentation to date. The Brazilian-music-inspired group consists of Mike Block, who wears his cello in a customized front-mounted strap, beatboxer, guitarist and hip-hop vocalist Christylez Bacon as well as Patricia Ligia on electric bass.

The three met through Yo-Yo Ma's Silkroad, the multicultural music exchange that Block has been involved in for nearly two decades.

"On paper, we're three very, very different people. We grew up in different places playing different music. Christylez grew up in downtown Washington, D.C., and I grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and Patricia grew up in Uruguay," Block says.

"Christylez's background is hip-hop. My background is classical. And Patricia's is jazz. Despite all of that, we gelled instantly."

The music that they gelled around — "a shared reference point," in Block's words — was Brazilian music, specifically forró and choro.

"Choro is an urban, sophisticated music from Rio de Janeiro. It's really influenced by American jazz of the early and mid-20th century, and so it's very complex harmonically and virtuosic melodically, as opposed to forró, which is actually kind of a rural folk music," he explains.

"...that is one of the most gorgeous outdoor venues I've ever been in, honestly."

Those influences are evident not just in Biribá Union's music, which borrows from the forró and choro lexicon even when approaching traditional American folk tunes. They also show up in the trio's onstage dynamic. Along with the kinds of improvisational solos that are common in jazz, folk and hip-hop, there's a lively freedom of movement that Block attributes in part to his Block Strap, the invention that enables him to remain upright and mobile as he plays.

"I've played concertos with it. I've played in string quartets with it. Actually, just last month I played a classical piano trio with it. I find it helps me feel all the more expressive and physically engaged while I perform, and I think it's just all the more satisfying in non-classical environments to be able to move around on stage," he says.

Biribá Union isn't the only guest at Music in Manito this year. Before their post-intermission set, the violinist Helen Hwaya Kim performs alongside Bailey and other local musicians in Camille Saint-Saëns' La muse et le poète, Op. 132 (The Muse and the Poet) as well as Astor Piazzolla's Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires).

click to enlarge Emily Walker photo Biribá Union is 2025's Music in Manito guest artist.

Kim and Bailey chose the Saint-Saëns as a way to capture their three decades of making music together — a personal and professional friendship that began when they were still students at Juilliard.

"We were scouring the repertoire [...] for something that would highlight our friendship and our connection. When we started working on it, I would offer an idea, then he would offer an idea. So what makes it very special is that it's more of a lyrical dialogue than a virtuoso showpiece," Kim says.

The second piece is something of a callback for BachFest regulars. Kim performed Antonio Vivaldi's famous Four Seasons at Music in Manito back in 2022; Piazzolla's composition is a South American spin on the same theme, naturally infused with some of the nuevo tango stylings that he pioneered.

"The Vivaldi Four Seasons can keep an audience entertained just because everyone's familiar with it and it has those elements in it, but how Piazzolla utilizes instruments is just very different. There's just so many unique sound effects that we're going to be able to recreate," she says.

"And I think it's going to work so beautifully in that setting in Spokane, just because that is one of the most gorgeous outdoor venues I've ever been in, honestly."

On the day after the final Music in Manito performance, Bailey and the guest musicians reconvene at Barrister Winery for the much smaller-scale BachFest Afterglow! concert. It features a different program but will embrace the same cross-cultural approach to music making.

"Musically," Block says, "you can bring people together in a way that's not always as easy, dare I say, in the real world. There's so much common ground that can transcend both geography and personality." ♦

Northwest BachFest: Music in Manito • Tue, July 22 and Wed, July 23 at 7:30 pm • $5-$65 • Manito Park (Duncan Garden lawn) • 2124 S. Tekoa St.

Afterglow! • Thu, July 24 at 7 pm • $40 • Barrister Winery • 1213 W. Railroad Ave. • nwbachfest.com • 509-326-4942