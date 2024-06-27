Gonzaga's Anton Watson gets drafted by the Boston Celtics

The Spokane favorite joins WSU's Jaylen Wells as Inland Northwest draftees.

By

click to enlarge Gonzaga's Anton Watson gets drafted by the Boston Celtics
Erick Doxey photo
Anton Watson now gets to pursue his NBA dreams in the Celtics organization.
While most eyes during today's second round of the NBA Draft were focused on LeBron James' son Bronny inevitably getting picked by the Lakers at pick No. 55, Zags fans got a much more surprising treat one pick prior when hometown hero Anton Watson got selected by the NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

click to enlarge Gonzaga's Anton Watson gets drafted by the Boston Celtics
It was far from a sure thing that the the Spokane native would hear his name called as part of this year's NBA Draft, but clearly Celtics scouts saw potential in Watson's versatile game despite the forward spending five years at Gonzaga. The counting numbers bear out the breadth of Watson's longevity, as he ended his career as a Bulldog near the top of the program's all-time rankings in steals (2nd), games played (3rd), field goals made (9th), rebounds (9th) and blocks (10th).

It will still an uphill battle for Watson to make an NBA roster. He'll likely sign a two-way contract with the Celtics, allowing the franchise to have him primarily playing for their developmental G League team — the Maine Celtics — and potentially calling him up to the main roster as needed. Gonzaga fans should next be able to see Watson in action when the Celtics Summer League team takes the floor in Las Vegas (July 12-22).

Watson wasn't the only Inland Northwest hoops standout to hear his name called during Thursday's NBA Draft action. Earlier in the proceedings, Washington State forward Jaylen Wells was picked No. 39 by the Memphis Grizzlies. After two years as a star on the Division II level, Wells transferred to Wazzu last year and instantly showed his sharpshooting prowess (41.7% from 3) while helping the Cougars return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

Tags

Local and regional artists reflect on a landscape theme in summer exhibition at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum

By Carrie Scozzaro

Local and regional artists reflect on a landscape theme in summer exhibition at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum

Gonzaga Basketball Offseason Check-In

By Will Maupin

Gonzaga Basketball Offseason Check-In

Gonzaga research could help develop new drugs to treat parasites by targeting a unique compound

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Gonzaga research could &#10;help develop new drugs to treat parasites by targeting &#10;a unique compound

Gonzaga's Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong get selected in the WNBA Draft

By Seth Sommerfeld

Gonzaga's Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong get selected in the WNBA Draft
More »

Eleven teens from Italy's prestigious Pistoia Basket 2000 get a taste of basketball, American-style

By Fope Seriki

Eleven teens from Italy's prestigious Pistoia Basket 2000 get a taste of basketball, American-style

Gonzaga Basketball Offseason Check-In

By Will Maupin

Gonzaga Basketball Offseason Check-In

We spent two home matches with the Spokane Velocity team, fans and staff at ONE Spokane Stadium. Here's what we saw.

By Will Maupin and Erick Doxey

We spent two home matches with the Spokane Velocity team, fans and staff at ONE Spokane Stadium. Here's what we saw.

Gonzaga's Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong get selected in the WNBA Draft

By Seth Sommerfeld

Gonzaga's Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong get selected in the WNBA Draft
More »
More Sports
All Culture
Beyond Hope: Kienholz and the Inland Northwest Exhibition

Beyond Hope: Kienholz and the Inland Northwest Exhibition @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through June 29

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

Digital Edition

  • June 27- 3, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation