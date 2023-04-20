I SAW YOU

You light up the room when you show up each morning. Shine your light on me. Signed, I am D

BLONDE BOMBER PUNK ROCKER: I've been seeing you in the mornings at 6:30 am up by Indiana and Monroe. You drive a white BMW, and I'm enamored with your badass style! Hoping we can run into each other, so I can tell you in person!

RE: SPONGEBOB WATCH OUT: Nah. I don't feel threatened in any way by this man. He's not stalking me. It really is an honest coincidence. The chance percentage of it happening was increased due to the practicality of me wanting a new apartment close to work. He lived there first. When we hung out he lived out of state, so, I didn't know he lived there. I just didn't consider that there was a chance of being his neighbor when I signed my lease is all. It is freaky on an intuition-based level, but not the type of freaky you're thinking. I'm safe. There's no hostility. He's not a violent person. Just awkward. As one socially awkward person to another, I respect him being different without being a bully or jumping to negative conclusions. He has no ill intentions. Half of that post was me making jokes about the situation maybe to make him laugh so he knows I'm not mad at him. I think he has had enough rejection in his life that made him a little bitter, and I'm not gonna feed into that and be one of those people. He needs a good friend even if we aren't on speaking terms. Thank you for the concern though.

HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER: I saw you having breakfast with friends. I noticed you had a rather large spider bite on your neck. As a doctor I wanted to tell you to get it looked at but I was too shy. I was sad half your beautiful face was numb and drooping... hoping you are OK!! Breakfast sometime?

I SEE YOU EVERYDAY: I see you everyday; I'm the luckiest gub in the world. We're very much inseparable even in the midst of trash pandas and ravenger slugs. I look forward to seeing you more! Love your gub!



YOU SAW ME

CONNIE, THANK YOU FOR STOPPING: Connie, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for stopping outside Spangle on the way to Spokane. I had come across two dogs that were about to be hit and had already obvious injuries. More than over 100 vehicles passed and didn't stop. You are one of very few people I will always be grateful for having met. Thank you, Connie, for helping me with those dogs. I'm thankful to know there is still some humanity left in this world. And a thank-you as well to the gentleman that stopped to assist getting the injured dog into her vehicle. Thank you! In a dark time you showed me the signs I ask for every day why I'm here. Questioning my purpose. I found my purpose thanks to you, Connie, for showing me there are people like you on this earth with a heart.



CHEERS

CHEERS TO NEW LOVE COFFEE: I've been a regular for the last few months at New Love Coffee in Liberty Lake. I live downtown, but it's worth the drive for the best coffee I've had in a long time. It's not even just the coffee, the service is splendid; every barista I've encountered has just been fabulous! It's a beautiful space to work or gather with friends and family. I can't wait for the Kendall Yards location; my husband and I will be there for the grand opening! Support local and try New Love! It'll be your "new love" ha ha!

PROBLEM SOLVED: The solution to homelessness is obvious. Build more libraries.

MAVERIK GIFT OF GAS: Young man at the Hayden Maverik Saturday late night. I don't know what compelled you to gift me so much in gas, but when you approached me with the promo code I was confused and did not respond the way you deserved. That was such a gentle and thoughtful thing you did, and I pray that my response doesn't cause you pause to help someone again. I am old and slow, but so grateful not only for the gas but to see someone your age displaying such selflessness. It humbled me. So carry on, youngster! Life is what you make it, and seems to me that yours is kind and wonderful! From an old lady who was blessed by you.

VOTERS: Hey, Gen Z. Just wait until you get what you wish for... the Communist regime on your asses and your freedoms are squashed and you can't use tiktok to express your "freedom" and narcissistic stupid videos to further the agenda of diversity. You are going to be Chinese slaves, just like the Uyghurs sewing your sports gear shoes and jerseys for your basketball team that you so much love. They are slaves doing this, and you condone that. Do you care? No you're hypocrites, and y'all are proud of it. You are proud Marxists, and we the people will have no weapons or guns to resist because you are all fools.

INNER ERASMUS: Cheers to the brave journalists and editors at the Inlander who, over the past few weeks, have broken through barriers by writing full-length articles about both Entropy and Page 42 — a record shop and a book shop, respectively. Yes, while past Inlander journalists and editors have resigned themselves to limiting the cultural pages to blow-by-blow accounts of the life and times and new endeavors of local celebrity chefs, with a dash of the arts thrown in for good measure, you brought out your inner Erasmus and prized (even if for a mere brief moment) books over food, expanding your old independent rag's definition of culture by being inclusive of small independent retail!



JEERS

THE HATE STATE: Once again Idaho is making news, as the "Redoubt" destination for white Christian Nationalists. It used to be that Mississippi won the race to the bottom for bigotry and ignorance, but the Gem State can now claim this dishonor. Forget Famous Potatoes — it's time for a new license plate slogan. "Idaho: Hater's Paradise."

CDA ON- AND OFF-RAMPS: I eagerly await the day that the off- and on-ramps in CDA are updated from their 1960s origins. Driving by them every time, it is impressive that we don't have more accidents on I-90 there. Even though Spokane has it share of bad portions of interstate, CDA reminds everyone that it could be worse, and I have to imagine even back in the '60s you could have at least created a merging lane for the distance between Fourth Street and US 95 exits.

BAIT AND SWITCH: The downtown stadium needs to be named "Joe Albi Stadium powered by the TAXPAYERS of District 81." It is disgusting the past school board got new jobs and got to forget that the stadium is for the five schools that make up the tax base of the District 81. Not some fly-by-night soccer league that the nearest competitor for this D league soccer team is Papillion, Nebraska. By the way, not ONE car was made in 1943 in this country.

RE: THOUGHT EXPERIMENT: Only the ones perpetrated by the government against defenseless citizens. Or perhaps they'll use starvation. Maybe if your lucky you'll just end up in a gulag.

FCFS: Online buy/sell options are my favorite thing about social media these days. Saving money while helping neighbors get rid of unwanted items, not making greedy CEOs more money, and most importantly helping save the planet by reducing, reusing, and recycling. It keeps the money in our own state (usually) and means we are buying less crap from China. However... you first-come, first-served sellers are the absolute worst! I hope someday you want something really bad, and someone sells it as you are on their way to pick it up. Life is hard enough, and you only add to that unwanted stress. Some of us have jobs and can't drop what we are doing to run to your FCFS demand. Have some common human decency and stop being so selfish!

LAWLESS LILAC CITY: The latest news about our cesspool of crime and violence, aka Spokane, makes its "Lilac City" label laughable. Every day brings another murder, another shootout. Now we've got well-organized "packs" of teenage thugs mugging victims downtown and in broad daylight. It's so bad city officials are telling folks not to be afraid to come here. When you have to be told not to be scared, it's time to be terrified.

BASIC LAWYERING 101: You know, those ads on TV as well as radio that seem to be to good to be true are to good to be true. My wife needed a shoulder replacement after working as a care provider taking residents to appointments lifting wheelchairs and walkers out of the back of the vehicle. She worked there for over 15 years and contacted an attorney. Because of the pandemic, we had a conference call In the attorney's office with the judge and the other attorney present. Now I am not an attorney, but it seems like not pissing off the judge would be basic lawyering 101. Well, no surprise, she lost the case. After a week passed, she received a bill for almost $2,000. So now we have to fight in court. Anyway, don't make the same mistake we did.

HELPING HANDS: Karma's a bitch.