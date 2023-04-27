I SAW YOU

I noticed you on April 17 when I was walking toward the checkout at Hobby Lobby, you noticed me too. We were at different registers but checking out at the same time. Then I drove over to Grocery Outlet, and as I was walking in, I saw you walking there from Hobby Lobby. I didn't know you were actually in the store until I saw you by the cheeses. It flustered me. I got what I needed and went to the checkout. You were in front of me there. Look, you're really handsome, and you smelled nice. I feel like I should have said something witty about running into you there. I saw you take your groceries to an Audi parked between the two stores, a TTS maybe? Idaho plates. Are you intrigued by me? I'm definitely curious about you. Would you like to go have a drink at El Que, or see a movie at the Garland? Tell me what you were buying at Hobby Lobby so I know it's you. [email protected]

FLYTIPPING! Yes, I SAW YOU woman in the white Honda Pilot April 19. Nonchalantly driving straight to the dumpster in the Corbin House parking lot. The large gray piece of furniture you left next to the dumpster will surely be welcome by the city!

DOUBLE RAINBOW: Sunday evening, April 23. You appeared out of nowhere and lifted the spirits of countless people. Thanks to the setting sun and rain, but the real heroes were the two of you spanning the spring sky in unison, reminding us all that winter isn't forever and good times lay ahead.



CHEERS

COMMON SENSE... ....Motors. Bastian and Dezirae, thank you SO much for stepping up, instantly, with zero question, to answer a call for help. In the wake of a scary, life-changing emergency, you said "YES" when we asked for empty backpacks. You have forever, positively, changed the life of a young, hard-working family who narrowly escaped permanent detriment. Your kindness and goodness shine so brightly on what can be the scary path of life. Their transition back to their beautifully built, humble life is blessed immeasurably by your answering the call. (We know you sell reliable, dependable vehicles on that little corner of our city, but who knew how awesome your shining light is and how far-reaching?) You have blessed us, and so many, in countless ways. God is good, always, and so is a little red wagon.

STA PARATRANSIT: Cheers to the STA Paratransit drivers, schedulers, dispatchers and supervisors! The Paratransit service is the only way that many people in Spokane can get around. They all do their best to get us where we need to go and to do it on time! Sometimes people are rude, unappreciative, and unkind to them and seem to think that they are the only ones that matter. Every single person that I have dealt with at Paratransit has done their very best to help me, even when they are short-staffed and working overtime. Please be kind! Especially to people that are doing their best to help customers with disabilities with their transportation. The people that work at Paratransit are some of the best people I have ever dealt with.

RE: SOLUTION TO HOMELESSNESS: To the person who wrote the solution to the homeless problem in Spokane is to build more libraries, that's hilarious!! Unfortunately, based on the stupidity of the cheers/jeers section in recent weeks, I'm betting more than a few people are in agreement. The motto for Spokane should be changed from "Near Nature, Near Perfect" to "Near Nature, Near Tents." The Centennial Trail used to be such a nice place to visit. Now, there are so many tents and so much garbage on it that it's hard even to veer off of it to get a nice view of the beautiful river. So, let's build more libraries!!

CHEERS TO THE INLANDER!! Congrats to the Inlander for being credited in this week's episode of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver!" Bravo!!!! Thank you for your dedication to excellent journalism. You've been a part of my life since I was a kid, and I love seeing how you've grown. I'm proud of you! Thank you for everything.

DOWNTOWN BIKE LANES: Yay to the city for building a nice new bike lane on Riverside in downtown Spokane. It looks great and is a big step in the right direction. But it only took a couple of days for people parking their cars to knock down a bunch of plastic bollards that were barely glued down. How about twice as many bollards, this time bolted down?

GET LIT! From Pie and Whiskey to the poetry readings to the discussions of writing craft, it was a great time! Keep it up, and Happy 25th!

JEERS

Now that Washington has banned the sale of assault weapons we're going to hear the same old dishonest calls for "focusing on mental health" instead of getting rid of the most murderous firearms. The sheriff of Spokane County was out of the gate with this predictable ploy even before the governor signed the ban. This is the go-to argument of folks who just love those big guns, especially when they're staring down the barrel of a gun reform law. When it IS law, will the sheriff enforce it?

RE: VOTERS: Communists! Marxists! Socialists! THE SKY IS FALLING! THE SKY IS FALLING! Signed, C. Little

JEERS TO A LOCAL TV STATION: I recently wrote an email to a local TV station expressing my disappointment with their segment on Police Chief Meidl's inside dealings with Chud Wendle. They reported that activists were calling for his resignation, interviewed Meidl for the statement "I'm not resigning," AND THAT'S IT. No background into the reason WHY they were calling for his resignation. The station did not respond to my email, however quick to send me links when requested. Shame on them, and anyone else who calls this unbiased journalism. I advise locals to take their stories with a grain of salt and investigate further to get the whole story. The station will only give you what benefits their owners.

KILLER DRIVER: You were speeding, at least 10 mph over the speed limit, westbound on East 10th in Spokane Valley on Wednesday, April 20. You struck and killed a cat. She was the pet of an elderly widow who was devastated. You didn't even attempt to brake and didn't have the courage to stop and at least say you were sorry! This neighborhood has many young kids who ride their bicycles in the street. Many drivers, including YOU, drive too fast. I hope your conscience, if you even have one, bothers you.

NO 4-PLEXES ON FIVE MILE: Spokane may be short on housing, but allowing seven fourplexes to be built on Five Mile Road is not the answer. To even think the city would allow this makes me realize the city doesn't care to keep good neighborhoods intact, putting fourplexes in the middle of beautiful neighborhoods only will allow home values to decline and bring crime to our area. Please help Five Mile Neighborhoods fight to keep this from happening.

CDA SCHOOL DISTRICT CREATES PANIC AHEAD OF LEVY VOTE: The premature and unprecedented move by the CDA School District to declare a "financial emergency" two weeks before the levy election is obviously intended to scare voters into approving another property tax increase. This "declaration" shows just how little respect school administrators have for the people who pay their bills with ever-increasing property taxes, and how low they're willing to go to win. This heavy-handed tactic must be called out for what it is: a cynical move to terrify teachers and students and to distract voters. Shame on whoever came up with and supported the idea to panic the community ahead of the levy vote. If they succeed, this will be not be a win for education, but for dirty politics.

CONSERVATIVE VOTER: Wake up! Open a dictionary and learn what 'Freedom' really means. Gen Z (and most other generations for that matter) do not want to be enslaved by a Communist Regime. We also do not want to be persecuted by a Fascist Theocracy. We don't care about Tiktok. We do not condone slavery anywhere in the world. We also are very troubled by the number of conservative voters who fly the Confederate flag and want to bury the truth of the American Civil War. We do Want: Life - To not die because conservative voters choose to ignore the "well regulated" part of their favorite amendment. Liberty - For consenting adults to marry/engage in relations with whomever they please. To Pursue Happiness - See Liberty above. Freedom - To worship or not worship as we choose. Truth - An America with a news media that values truth over ratings. Justice - For ALL Americans to be held accountable before the law. We the People are diverse and should not be legislated and coerced to conform to your narrow worldview. ♦