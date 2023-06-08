I SAW YOU

I saw you the other day. I know it was you. Because I saw the dragonfly tattoo on your neck and remember holding your hand while you got that tattoo. You looked so happy. I didn't want to interrupt that. I don't think you noticed me. It's been a year and I imagine we have both grown a lot in that time. While our break up was hard it made me so happy to see you smiling again. I just want you to know that I want nothing but the best for you. You are a truly exceptional woman. I hope someday we can catch up as friends.

PLEASANT INTERACTION, 5/27: This is a long shot, but I'm really thinking I blew an opportunity to continue our conversation about beach-combing and ethnobotany. You stopped to ask if a cyclist needed any help and I was about to pass you on foot when another cyclist passed from behind and asked if I found anything, and you responded instead. Your name is Ashley, and we share a dislike groups. If you remember my name (starts with an 'L'), and if you'd be interested in grabbing lunch and walking the trail again, you can likely find my FB profile in the Spokane NW Treasure Hunters Club group page, or the Spokane Rock Rollers page. Really wish I stopped to exchange numbers before waving bye.

5/7: You are, without a doubt, my most delicious and absolute favorite inappropriate thought.

HANDSOME MAN ON MY BUS: Most mornings you are at my bus stop, towards the end of the line on the 23. We both smile at each other, and you are always listening to something on your headphones. I asked you once what you listen to and you told me you like to listen to air traffic control. You always let me on first and stop to say, "hi" or "good morning" to the bus driver. I would love to get a drink sometime if you are interested.

GOD BLESS YOU: I appreciate u guys. You both were old neighbors of mine who stayed cool the entire time I lived across from you. My son Matthew age 6 really truly lives seeing the both of you, and the dog too. I'm so happy u were able to walk them bushes out front, You both are an inspiration to me and all the positive energy u always have, It really helps. Thank you.

PARADE SPOTTING: I saw you on the sidewalk in the home stretch of the Lilac/Armed Forces Torchlight parade. From my position in the formation of Fallen Heroes banners, even in your wheelchair you stood out in your impeccable black dress uniform, and though I didn't catch your name or rank, I recognized the distinctive Trident of a Navy SEAL on your chest. You might be a Vietnam-era veteran or more recent; perhaps the scars of battle have added years to your countenance. But you rendered a crisp salute and held it rock-steady as we, the faces and names of the fallen heroes of our era, walked slowly by, never wavering in your honor and respect for our patriotism and valor. Thank you for reminding our families and friends carrying our images that our sacrifice mattered and will not be forgotten. I salute you, sir, and the service you also willingly gave to carry the responsibility of freedom to the next generation.



YOU SAW ME

TAP HOUSE GUARDIAN ANGEL: To the attractive long curly haired woman sitting with two other woman in the bar thanks once again for spotting my sunglasses under my barstool. I would love to chat again over coffee or a drink of your choice. Please respond if interested. Thanks.



CHEERS

CHEERS TO THE SUNDAY PAPER: What a great, nearly-full-page article on Sunday's front page! A new sidewalk in Athol, Idaho, the town with an unfortunate name. Population 755. I can just imagine the excitement in the news meeting when that story was brought up. "Wow, there's some news. everyone in Spokane wants to know!" Now if Athol decided to change their name, that would be interesting. But a sidewalk? Keeps getting weirder by the day at Monroe and Riverside.

JEERS

Equity is a tenet of communism and is antithetical to the point of the founding of the United States. You should move to Venezuela, China, Cuba, anywhere else. Don't ruin this country.

DON'T TAKE MY FREEDOM AWAY: We just celebrated Memorial Day and we rightly praised our vets for their service and blessed them for their sacrifice in protecting our freedoms. Why then are we so set on taking those same freedoms away? We are told that we can't read certain books, we can't support certain causes, we have no control over your own bodies, we and our children are not safe going to school or the mall, and we, as parents aren't smart enough to make decisions for our own children without the help of the government. Is this the smaller less intrusive government I keep hearing so much about? Seems to me that all the government wants to do is make us afraid of anyone or anything that is different than they think it should be.

HOLY CRAP! Wait, what? The City of Spokane decided to spend a million and a half bucks to build indoor plumbing at the homeless shelter? Are you buying gold toilets? The money will be spent on a building the city doesn't even own. Rational thinking has been flushed!

SPOKANE CITY COUNCIL: While the City Council has proven, time and again, that they can admire an issue an criticize the actions of others, they just can't seem to get past the discussion phase. You take action. Thank you for taking action to get the Trent Avenue shelter on line before winter set in. Thank you for championing sit and lie and illegal camping on public property. Thank you for taking a firm stance on drug use in public. Your love of this town is evident. The heartfelt Inlander article on Ryan Cook's search for his son Seamus pained an earnest picture of the addict and impact on family. In that article there were at least seven times when Seamus' actions impacted other people, from the small business owner to common citizens whose things were vandalized and/or stolen. While we look to the state for some lasting solutions to get people off the street and into treatment that can break the cycle of addiction, thank you for looking out for all the citizens of Spokane.

MS. MAYOR: The Inlandar's article on lack of communication in the Woodward administration is spot on. I too have emailed the mayor at least two dozen times with absolutely no response. I finally cc'd my council members who I know listened. They responded!

STARBUCKS CUTTER: Jeers to the entitled man who blocked traffic and tried to wedge his car into the line in front of two women who had been waiting patiently in the drive-thru (on the side you're SUPPOSED to line up on). I know you're old enough to know how lines work, and everyone learned in kindergarten that cutting is wrong. It would have been bad enough, but then you embarrassed yourself even more by screaming at them. Your wife looked humiliated. Be a better person than you have chosen to be.

CANNABIS USE DISORDER: A recent Green Zone article critiques other media in his "Sensationalism Sells" article for failing to define "cannabis use disorder"... and then fails to define it!

THINK ABOUT THE COMPLIMENT YOU OFFER: Me: Walking down Sprague Avenue to get the Goodyear Shoe Repair Shop. You: Walking the opposite way. I was trying to get to the shoe repair store to pick up some new laces for my Patent Leather Dress Shoes. I was wearing my new Hampton Navy Tuxedo-a Black Watch pattern, along with a black bow tie. I got to the intersection of Post and Sprague and you two came along and tossed me a compliment: "Nice suit, but it would look better on me. Nice bow tie though." I chose to ignore it. But let me give you a hint for your next shopping trip, that is, if you can afford it. Go see the Indochino Style Guy at Nordstrom and ask him for the Hampton Navy tuxedo. He'll be happy to measure you up (and it is a process) and get you the suit features that you want. Next, be sure to get a David Donahue White French Cuff Dress Shirt, as well as a David Donahue bow tie and cummerbund and a set of David Donahue Formal Jewelry. You'll be dropping $2,000 to get it all out the door. Mine fit me perfectly right out of the box, much to mine and the Style Guy's surprise. I consider it lucky that I can get myself such a nice tuxedo. Can you make the same claim?

SHARE THE ROAD: I ride a bike. I wear a helmet. I have bright lights and use hand signals (the ones from the driver's guide that you were supposed to have read) as a courtesy to those around me. Every taxpayer foots the bill for road maintenance. Car tabs and taxes come nowhere close to covering the cost so I ride legally in the street. I approached a northside intersection heading south as you approached the side street heading west. I arrived long before you did, and I was to the right of you so I exercised my right of way (see driver's guide) but that didn't stop you from blaring your horn at me. You then chose to double back for me. You even reversed through an intersection so you could chase, harass and threaten me with your big white SUV. So screw your window. I hope it was expensive, psycho. ♦