I SAW YOU

We were chatting. I'm in red Toyota truck. Driver behind you hurried you off before I could ask if you want to meet up somewhere. Love to hear from you.

TO THE BEAUTY ON HER BIRTHDAY: June 9. To the gorgeous blonde who stopped for gas before going down to the Globe for your birthday celebration. I hope you had a blast of a birthday bash. You looked absolutely stunning in black and meeting you was the best part of my night. Remember, if you need anything else, you know where to find me.

SPILLED NOODLES AT YOKES: OK, our eyes locked a couple times and I'm pretty sure there was a mutual connection there, though you had your kids with you and that seemed rude to hit on you in front of them. Either way, you're blonde, and we were at Indian Trail Yokes 11:30 or so. I saw you a couple times when we were shopping at the store, but we made it to the register at the same time. I smiled about the spilled macaroni noodles. You looked super concerned and very attractive. I'd love to meet you for coffee? [email protected]



CHEERS

YETI SIGHTING: June 5. Cheers to the person(s) that found and placed my black Yeti water bottle w/multiple stickers on the curb at Signal and Mission. I lost during a mowing operation near there. The day was HOT! Thanks again. May the Supreme Yeti watch over you.

TURTLE HERO! Thank you to the lady who stopped on Buckeye Tuesday afternoon to move a turtle off to the side of the road so it didn't get crushed by a car. We applauded you. We took him over to the riverside of the road and made sure he was safely on his way to the river. You are a wonderful human.

VILLAGE VALUES: Thumbs down to the north side thrift shop without changing rooms. You've outdone yourself. The cost of clothes shouldn't be more than 10 percent of retail. A $50 pair of jeans shouldn't be more than $5 used, yet the average is $12 at your store. Replacing cashiers with self checkout was a shrewd move, but it comes with the risk of loss. No matter how much your ppl meddle with customers doing "self" service, you're still gonna get theft and tag swaps. Serves you right.

HAPPY KIDNEYS: Thanks to Spokane Valley for addressing road divots, which I jeered in a recent Inlander. Specifically the previous crevasse on Broadway east of Mullan. My kidneys appreciate your fine work...thank you!!

THE LIFE YOU SAVE MAY BE YOUR OWN: I get it. It's great to ride a motorcycle really fast and thinking you are Tom Cruise in Top Gun but, guess what, you are not. We live near Felts Field. And after seeing a couple motorcycles going down Upriver Drive at 80 mph+ in a clearly posted 30 zone. I called my son and asked him if he ever rode that fast. He told me he had on on a rural road out in the country. OK, I get right now you think that this guy hates motorcycles, but I don't. There are people who are responsible. So next time when you're speeding around a blind corner, think about what could happen and how your family is going to be very sad. The life you save might be your own.



JEERS

MITSUBISHI MANIAC: Take a chill enema, Spokane! We recently had a road rage incident near the intersection of Southeast Boulevard and South Perry. After pulling up to the intersection at the same time as the driver on my right, I waited, properly, to allow him to turn first. I went next, and then a third car on my left headed north on Perry. Then, like some meth-enfused bat out of hell, this wild, gray-haired harridan in a giant white and black trimmed Mitsubishi SUV, with a blue handicapped tag swinging off her mirror no less, roared after us, tailgating, honking like some stuck goose, and giving us the double finger with both hands off the wheel. I just hope she wasn't late for her anger management class. My advice: Calm down, Brunhilde, you're not Odin's daughter.

WHY NO DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME? Of all the years for Spokane Public Library NOT to host a drag queen storytime, this Pride month leaves me scratching my head. With anti-drag rhetoric inflaming discourse throughout the country and, even more ridiculously, anti-drag legislation making the rounds, it's more important than ever to send a clear signal to the community at large that drag isn't dangerous, does have considerable artistic merit and cultural value, and is something to spotlight and uplift, not cover up. Please do better next year, SPL!

POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE SKILLS: To the employee at the meat counter on East Sprague, I have a bit of advice. Don't say to another employee while customers are listening "Go ahead and go on your break. Customers can wait. Who cares? Breaks are important!" While I philosophically agree with you, but it doesn't show respect for your customers. I doubt very seriously that the owner would appreciate hearing it said in front of customers. Perhaps reserve those conversations for when you don't have half a dozen people waiting and listening. As one who had been waiting for some time for service, I didn't find it to be polite. From your attitude at the store, I'm sure your response if you read this will be "who cares?" and based on that I don't need to return to the store. So, consider me "one and done." I can get everything I need where they act like they actually enjoy helping customers.

FOR THOSE WHO ARE NEGATIVE ON TRANS IN RESTROOMS: So, I was just thinking about all the discrimination (by some) on trans people using public or school restrooms. Frequently when I am in a public restroom, mothers bring 9, 10 and 11 year old boys into the women's restrooms. No one seems to have a problem with that and yes, of course I know they do it to keep their sons safe. No one can see into your stall, just as you cannot see into a trans person's stall. So, what is the problem here? Could it just be hate of anyone who is different? Trans kids are born that way. That is just a fact!

REHAB COMPASSION: You are assuming a rehab will increase crime rates and police presence. People who go to rehab are seeking help. I promise they don't want to be addicts. You say we should have rehabs, but not in your neighborhood. Not near your kids. Where should they be then? In the Borah school district (traditionally low income)? You have a close-minded take. What would Jesus do? He'd help the least of his children.

ILLEGAL CARS: Jeers to the people who live in Spokane, drive on Spokane streets, and park their cars at their residences in Spokane without legal plates. Why do the rest of us have to pay for new tabs every year when you drive with expired tabs or no license plates at all down city streets? How can these people do this for such long periods of time without being pulled over? Jeers also to the apartment complex managers and/or owners who also allow the behavior despite having leases that indicate cars parked at complexes must have legal plates. Drive through any complex on any given weekend and you'll find all kinds of cars with expired plates or none at all on them. Do any casual observation and you'll notice the cars don't actually stay in one spot but do drive on the roads. The same can be said for many houses with illegal cars in the driveway or along the road in front of the house. It's just amazing that nobody seems to really care about this. Spokane: Near Nature, Near Illegal Driving. What a (garbage) city!

RE: TO THOSE WHO SUPPORT EQUITY: Equity is best explained like this: Three people of different heights all stand on a box to see a baseball game over a fence. The shortest can't see, so the tallest gives up his box and can still watch the game with his two short friends. I get it. You're all for yourself, screw everyone else. But we're trying to move on from that barbarism.

SUICIDE LANES: Alas, so many suicide lanes, so few drivers who know how to access and use them...sigh...waiting endlessly behind you, hoping you'll figure it out...

LIME SCOOTERS/BIKES: Please, please, PLEASE stop leaving these things in the middle of the sidewalks and on disability ramps. I am a wheelchair user, and you know what I can't do? Get up and move the scooter/bike you were too lazy to put to the side so people could get by them. I love that the city has them for others to enjoy, I do, but I do not like how people can't be bothered to think of others regarding them. I've seen people dismount them and leave them in the middle of the sidewalk. Sometimes I can't just "go around." It's hard enough trying to find a way to function as a wheelchair user in a world that struggles to provide accessibility; please don't add to the struggle by leaving these things in the middle of the sidewalk. I'm not asking for you to change the world, just your behaviour.♦