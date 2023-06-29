I SAW YOU

Shame on me for not calling 911. Sunday evening just before dark traveling west on 29th. I was behind you and turned on Lincoln as you turned on Monroe. You were all over the road, but I was not 100 percent sure you were drunk. I should have called. You know who you are. Your neighbors know. I think I was correct in my assessment. You could have killed someone on Father's Day. Get help.

UP IN THE AIR: "W.N....you were in a relationship with a friend of mine for five years. It's interesting to navigate amongst those whose ""paths" you crossed during that time. Your math doesn't add up, "Sir." I hope your attention to detail, otherwise, is not as concerning as those you discounted as not relevant. You weren't so accurate with that history.

MORE RIVERSIDE BOLLARDS, PLEASE: You put up a few plastic bollards to protect the city's only "protected" bike lane, and now most of them are gone. Just this morning, a brown delivery van parked in the lane. It couldn't have if the bollards were still there. Every time I ride in the lane, at least one car is in the lane, blocking clear passage. Let's meet up and put more bollards in. This time, make them metal and substantial. Give these bike lanes protectoin and time to work.



CHEERS

HUGE THANKS TO SPOKANE POLICE: My '93 Toyota Paseo was stolen on June 16 from the house where I was working as a caregiver. The officer I spoke with was very optimistic, caring and kind. Police recovered it approximately 15 hours later. My car has so much sentimental value as my fiancee had gotten it for me in 2007. He was later diagnosed with terminal cancer and died in 2009. Besides an ambulance, it was the last car he rode in. I can still picture him in the passenger seat sometimes. To say I was devastated by this loss is an understatement. Thank you so very much to the Spokane Police Department for finding it, to All Service Towing for safely towing and storing it, to all the wonderful people on Facebook who tried to help locate it, and to everyone at Preedys Tire and Automotive, who have kept a 30 year old car running like new. I am so grateful!

WE'LL SEE IF NONPARTISANSHIP IS REAL: Thanks Gavin Cooley, Theresa Sanders, and Rick Romero for your TIRELESS efforts to actually do something about a regional approach to addressing homelessness instead of getting mired in the politics of speak loudly-critisize-do nothing-take credit where no credit is due! I hold out hope that the Spokane Unite event will START meaningful and specific action. Unfortunately, regional history usually shows otherwise.



JEERS

CHEATER: I have hope you are a decent person who would not want to hurt anyone. You are hanging out with someone and may not know that he is living with a wonderful girlfriend for 10+ years. This wonderful woman has stood by him through both the good and bad times, she has been helping him recover from a bad motorcycle accident this last year. She doesn't seem to know about his cheating and you, yet. She deserves to know so that she can dump this lying POS for good this time and find a real man who will be faithful, honest and treat her right. My question to you is, are you a [bleep] or have you been lied to too? I hope that you will do the right thing and stop this deceitful activity and let his girlfriend know he is a liar and cheating POS. This type of so-called "man" is a loser who should be exposed for the POS he is. The next move is yours, do the right thing.

ILLEGAL DRIVING: Upriver illegal drivers are everywhere! On Inland Empire Way as I was approaching a three-way stop sign, a huge pickup with no visible plates roared past me. They were in the wrong lane (duh!) and ran the stop sign. Are some people getting dumber or just incredibly inconsiderate?

DOGS OFF LEASH: Jeers to the people who walk in public access areas including the Centennial Trail who don't have the courtesy to follow the law and keep their dogs on a leash. Follow the rules of the trail. Dogs are to be on leashes at all times. Also, control your dog. When I pass by you, I have no idea if your dog bites. When it's straining at the leash, and you have too much slack and aren't able to hold your dog back, am I supposed to guess that I'm not going to get bit? But, the worst by far are those who just don't think the law pertains to them and just lets the dog be free. The laws are there for a reason. Why don't you try and follow them a—hole?

REALLY SPOKANE? Loud cars. Big trucks. Tattoos. And Graffiti. What more Spokane?

RE: GREEDY MUCH? Washington state sales tax is only 6.5 percent, the county rate is 1.6 percent, and the city can charge as much as 1 percent. Spokane city rounds it down to an even 9 percent. That's not where they're fleecing you, but I'm sure they are somewhere.

SHARE THE ROAD: I ride a bike. I wear a helmet. I have bright lights and use hand signals (the ones from the driver's guide that you were supposed to have read) as a courtesy to those around me. Every taxpayer foots the bill for road maintenance. Car tabs and taxes come nowhere close to covering the cost, so I ride legally in the street. I approached a northside intersection heading south as you approached the side street heading west. I arrived long before you did, and I was to the right of you, so I exercised my right of way (see driver's guide), but that didn't stop you from blaring your horn at me. You then chose to double back for me. You even reversed through an intersection so you could chase, harass and threaten me with your big white SUV. So screw your window. I hope it was expensive, psycho.

SPOKANE TRAILS: Why doesn't law enforcement arrest those who live illegally along the river in tents? I thought the trails were supposed to be for walking and running. I notice the trails seem to be used less. Perhaps it's because people don't feel safe using them because of those who live along it. Spokane: near nature - near tents.

TO ALL THE CAR-THIEVING PUNKS: So, you think it's funny to break into people's cars and rip apart their windows and steering columns? Yeah, you're only wasting your time, punks. Most newer cars have anti-theft protection. You tried to steal mine, and it wouldn't budge. But you also caused me and my family a lot of headaches and plan cancellations, not to mention loss of transportation. So, once my car is finished being repaired, which will take awhile, it will be parked outside my house, like always, but it will have a camera pointing directly on it and on our other vehicle. The sensors will alert my phone, which will be right next to me in my bedroom. Try it again, punks, and you WILL be caught. Lastly — here's the deal, punks: Stop following your idiotic TikTok buddies and mentors, learn to be decent human beings, and leave other people's property alone. You are all destined for only two things if you continue your stupid criminal behaviors: PERSONAL INJURY and/or JAIL. (I hope everyone who reads this will become more aware of the local epidemic, because these punks all need to be taken away and rehabilitated.)

RE: VOTERS: Communists! Marxists! Socialists! THE SKY IS FALLING! THE SKY IS FALLING! Signed, C. Little

BEING CARDED ISN'T PERSONAL: When you throw a fit over being asked to show your ID, we customer service employees don't feel properly shamed over inconveniencing you or not being able to guess your age on sight. We immediately assume your ID is expired, or suspended, or that there is some other reason why you should not be buying booze. Telling us we don't know how to do our jobs does not help your case. Shut up, show your damn card, and get out of the store. Your adult tantrums make us spend more time checking your ID, because that behavior is suspicious as hell.

NO RESPECT FOR PRINCE: Jeers to all the local oldies and classic rock radio DJs in the area who cut and mangle Prince's classics to make them "radio friendly." Let's Go Crazy's brilliant intro gets mashed to potatoes, while songs like Little Red Corvette, When Doves Cry, and Purple Rain (at the very start of the solo!) are cut short like your favorite Netflix series — they deserve AT LEAST an extra minute. Yet you'll still give full play to Stairway, In the Air Tonight, the Heartbreaker/Living Loving Maid combo...

CONFIRM! To the too-many-to-count medical offices that can't get "the labs ordered"!! What gives, y'all? YOU require the lab-work. You "say" you have contacted said lab(s), you claim you don't need "us" to confirm that the lab has received the orders, then "we" get to the lab for the work, and "We didn't receive the orders!!" Why are YOUR patients, now at the labs, on their phones, attempting to contact YOUR office to determine where their lab orders are?? The orders you said you've sent! How about, if you're understaffed, try this: Each time you send a request for orders, to a lab, you follow up with a phone call to determine if the lab got the orders. PLEASE!!! Come on!! Should we really trust our health care to you?! ♦