I SAW YOU

CHEERS

On Thursday I saw you and your friend leaving the Perry Street Market, driving a light brown van with a British steering setup. You had the windows down and did the cleanest tightest U-turn I've ever seen, I was the tatted person with curly blue hair standing amazed on the street corner. When you saw my face you made a rock on-type gesture, I didn't catch it really because I was hit by the coolness of the whole situation. Dudes rock, we should hang out and you can tell me some van lore.

SPOKANE TRANSIT NEEDS HELP. About five weeks ago I Jeer-ed that a bus never arrived and three of us waited about an hour for the next bus. By fortunate happenstance, I was able to get STA supervisor Jay G.'s attention as he was driving by. He radioed STA dispatch and learned the driver never showed up at STA to drive the route. He also advised me a substitute driver was approaching my stop. My thanks to Jay G. for his immediate, professional, courteous, & sympathetic response to my situation. STA still needs more drivers to meet its service requirements for riders. I encourage qualified people to apply to work for STA.

THANK YOU FOR YOU: Dear S.C.R.A.P.S. Thank you for what you do and try to do. The animals are a product of their past environment. I wish they knew, that's it not their fault.

HAMMOCK SAVED THE DAY: To the couple who shared their hammock (used it like an umbrella) while walking to see Aladdin, your kindness is much appreciated. Although my shoes got drenched, the rest of me was dry. Courtesy lives in Spokane — and you are ambassadors!

CELEBRATE HARD WORK: The Supreme Court justices have been working so hard on so many important cases, and yet private business owners have to take everything into their hands as always in order to get things done, in this case, rewarding the justices properly. Business owners understand how to motivate people! There is one justice who seems to be left out, however — Brett Kavanaugh. He deserves a special trip just like the others, so I am going to give up my seat on the next submersible run to the Titanic — that seat will just go to waste unless he takes it! Bon voyage, Brett!

FLAT TIRE SUPER HERO WITH THE GROOVY SOCKS: Hey Shawn/Sean, we just wanted to let everyone know there are still super heroes out there. We got a flat tire when taking our dogs to Grant Park but hadn't noticed it as we pulled in to parking lot. You hollered, "Do you know you have a flat?" from the patio of the Lantern Tavern. We're in our 60s and 70s and you left your party and came over and changed our tire for us. When we tried to buy you a beer for your efforts, you refused and said, "That's what people do for each other." You are an awesome soul and the world needs more like you. Thanks again, friend, for being kind and making the world a better place. From, two old foggies and their mutts.



JEERS

I'm outraged at your outrage against expired vehicle registration. How, exactly, does this delinquency affect you at all? There are heavy fines for late payments, or worse, impound!! Are you aware that if someone has 2 unpaid parking tickets, they can not renew their tabs until those tickets are paid in full? Legislators had no problem signing the 17 billion "move ahead Washington" bill into law, Spokane is getting a whopping 0.4 percent piece of that pie. Enough of your petty perspective, take a few steps back and look at the big picture.

SELFISH PRICKS: Hey bad neighbors on West Seventh — you suck for having your landscapers start throwing big rocks around in the alley at 7 am on weekdays! But you super suck every day, letting your dogs constantly bark in your garage/outside all the time. We lose sleep, can't keep our windows open, and can never really enjoy warm weather on our patio because of YOU. You're selfish and your neighbors don't like you.

CITY COUNCIL LIBERALS PLACATING CONSERVATIVE AND SWING VOTERS BY THROWING THE WORKING CLASS UNDER THE BUS A TALE AS OLD AS TIME. Our liberal city council just voted to make "park trespassing" a misdemeanor. Thanks for giving the police an even greater license to harass the working people that pay for those parks and working class people are more likely to need parks because they don't have large outdoor property of their own. Tell me why I can't get a cop to show up for nothing but there's four of them just stationed at the Apple store? The police don't care about the working class and neither does the Spokane City Council.

GREEDY MUCH? Dear Greedy Much. Actually, the sales tax on Colton WA is 7.9% for 2023. I'd suggest you write a letter to the WA State Attorney General's office regarding this blatant tax fraud.

RE: VEHICLE REGISTRATION: You forgot to read subsections one and two. The first says if you're given two plates, one goes on the front and one goes on the back. The second says if you are only given one plate, it goes on the back. It may have been awhile since you've purchased a car, but the RCW indicates you may have only one plate.

GARLAND'S PRIDE GOOF: The North Hill Neighborhood Council voted to have Pride flags hanging on eight of the light poles and many of the business owners/property owners didn't agree with the vote. This controversy was covered in the media, even the Inlander. After another vote in May, at a meeting that included many business/property owners, the results were the same. Pride flags were approved. However, after this vote, an addendum to this approval was was suggested and passed. If a light pole was directly in front of your building, the property/business owner could choose to say "no" to the flag. And say "no" you did, which is very disappointing. There is one lone flag flying on Garland/Howard. This flag knows what it feels like to be marginalized and made to feel "othered." It is standing loud and proud.

WHITHER SPOKANE: Regarding the race for City Council president: If you are undecided, look at the type of leadership that has ruined the once-great cities of San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, etc. The progressive social experiment has already been conducted. We don't need to try it in Spokane.

RE: ILLEGAL DRIVING: In answer to your question, I believe the answer is "both." Local drivers are becoming more stupid and are also inconsiderate. As briliantly written several weeks ago, I hope that as accidents occur because of these fools (who speed, don't signal properly, tailgate, pass illegally, and run stop signs/lights) that ONLY THE PERPETRATORS will be seriously injured or killed and not innocent people or animals.

UPRIVER DRIVE MOTORCYCLE RIDERS: To the a-hole motorcycle riders who ride at extreme/excessive speeds down Upriver Drive from the Greene Street Bridge to Argonne weaving in and out of traffic between 6 pm and 9 pm, the speed limit is 30 or 35 mph. I hope when you have an accident, you only kill yourself and not someone else whose life you've put in jeopardy.

THE SUMMER SWELTER: So, are we to expect three months of 90-plus heat every year? What happened to the three degree increase?

SELFISH JUNKIES: This is not going to be popular. I'm just going to say what everybody's thinking. How many free narcans are we going to give out? How many times are we going to waste our resources on someone that's hell bent on dying?

EUTHANIZING: Jeers to Sandpoint City Councill. To kill over 150 Geese just so you can have your BEACH? What a disgrace. You could have hired youth ecology corps to clean beach, hire someone with trained dogs to run the Geese off. Why be so insensitive to GODS Creatures? Shame on you.

BEING CARDED DISRESPECTS SENIORS: "Yes, if your boss requires you to check all IDs no exceptions, fine. I'll buy my alcohol at establishments where they have respect for people who are obviously senior citizens. No, state law does not require you to check people who are obviously over 40, no matter what you have been told. No one has ever been fined for selling alcohol to a senior citizen who doesn't have ID. However, if checking IDs is at your discretion, why disrespect seniors? Is it a power play to show who's the boss? You really need to show you're the Alpha Dog? FU! I'll spend my Social Security check somewhere else. I'm sure you could care less." ♦