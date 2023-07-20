I SAW YOU

I honestly didn't know you lived in my new apartment complex. Yes, I ignored you for three months. Yes, I tried to post a funny ad to send an olive branch. I just decided to do nothing and make no move instead of approach you to avoid drama. I wasn't trying to intentionally upset you or be mean to you. I never intended to do anything to creep you out or harm you in any way. I'm sorry for annoying you. You were set in your ways to assume whatever about me, and I have other things to focus my time on. Thank you for finally moving. My anxiety is reduced without seeing you around looking mad or paranoid at me. You can think what you want. You decided to severe our friendship years ago, not me, so, I treated you the way you wanted to be treated and I left you alone.

HIT A HOME RUN: At the Indians game on June 21, as I was helping my residents get off the bus, I saw you wearing black shorts and a shirt sleeve black top walking behind me through the parking lot. I was wearing a Steelers shirt. Throughout the whole ballgame we would run into each other and say hello to each other. I thought you were gorgeous and wanted to talk to you, but I was working and had to stick to helping my residents. Would love to get to know you more and would love to cheer the Indians on with you sometime.

BREAKFAST THX: We stood next to each other in the waiting area of the Cottage on the morning of July 4. You are the attractive, petite gal with two younger kids. After you left the servers told me that you had paid for my breakfast. Thank you! Hope to see you again so I can return the gesture and thank you in person

CRAVE BAR 7/7: You saw me, and came back inside to ask my name. I should have given you my number, but chickened out. You had a yellow vans hoodie.

EUROPEAN GRASS-FED BOVINE: You: Shopping with your dad (?) in Winco, Sunday, July 9, about 11 am, in a beige ball cap and shorts. Me: camo T-shirt, ponytail, and shopping with my sister. That brief visit with you in the dairy aisle was interesting and a great respite from the madding crowds. On the off chance you see this, I would welcome the opportunity to further flesh out the heightened quality of ice cream and butter in England and France, perchance something more.

MORE RIVERSIDE BOLLARDS, PLEASE: You put up a few plastic bollards to protect the city's only "protected" bike lane, and now most of them are gone. Just this morning, a brown delivery van parked in the lane. It couldn't have if the bollards were still there. Every time I ride in the lane, at least one car is in the lane, blocking clear passage. Let's meet up and put more bollards in. This time, make them metal and substantial. Give these bike lanes protectoin and time to work.



CHEERS

SISSY I MISS YOU. Stephanie, I miss you. I am thinking of you and wish you would come back to see us. I am so sorry I was so harsh the last time I saw you. I feel so helpless not being able to contact you. Please come back to see us. Your little brother.

TO THOSE WHO VALUE YOUR DIVORCED FRIENDS/FRIENDSHIPS: Cheers to those who value your divorced friends, enough to continue to see them as the individuals they are throughout their traumatic experience. Divorce is terrible and devastating. Every married couple hopes that it never happens to them, but sometimes it happens to people. And sometimes people actually come out happier from years of stressful pretending and doing everything they could to save it. Friends of divorced people... Please do not drop them. They need you. If you ever unfriended them because you think it somehow will affect your own marriage, then your thinking is shallow.

UV INDEX GOODWILL: Thank you to the kind fellas working the donation drive-thru on Fourth of July at the Northside Goodwill. You brightened an already very sunny day! One of the gentlemen informed me that the UV Index can be looked up online before heading out for the day. Just as you may check for rain, you can also check for just how much sunblock you may need. Thank you, kind sir. You are an ally to pale people everywhere!

KILLING IT SPOKANE: This city continues to amaze me! After the Lilac Festival, ArtFest and Pride, I am thankful to call Spokane home! The city organizers and volunteers deserve huge recognition for putting on these awesome events. We really live in a great city.

HAMMOCK SAVED THE DAY: To the couple who shared their hammock (used it like an umbrella) while walking to see Aladdin, your kindness is much appreciated. Although my shoes got drenched, the rest of me was dry. Courtesy lives in Spokane — and you are ambassadors!



JEERS

RUDE WORKER AT MANITO PARK: Had a wonderful experience at the Japanese garden. Except for the young guy that works for the park when he said no dogs allowed and I said, yeah, but it says service dogs allowed. And he just rudely says, "yeah, that's not a service dog, clearly it has no vest and all service dogs need vests." This is a registered service dog. How about you see the paperwork and tell me it needs a vest, it was a hot day. Please educate yourself on the ADA requirements before you try to put someone down, you were so rude out of the blue.

BAD STATE GOVERNMENT: Jeers to our Washington state government, especially Gov. Jay Inslee who has spent $15 million taxpayer dollars on funding abortion, and $1.25 million on a stockpile of 30,000 abortion pills. Meanwhile, Washington state has the highest price for gasoline in the nation, the highest driver's license fee in the nation, second highest total sales and excise tax burden in the nation, the second highest minimum wage (right after Washington D.C.), and the second highest property crime rate, and now Washington is the only state in the nation to have even more taken from our paychecks for a mandated long term care insurance program. We need new competent leadership here in Washington. There are at least two things you can do to make a difference. First, call our state representatives, and the second is to VOTE!

OUTRAGED AT YOUR OUTRAGE: Why do I have to follow the rules and you don't? Take a few steps back... Pay your damn parking tickets and get your damn tabs...it's the law...go to the legislators and change the bill and quit your whining and your lame excuses.

RESPECT THE SPACE: Jeers to the teens and/or young adults holding a loud and obnoxious photoshoot at Manito's Japanese gardens. People go there seeking a quiet refuge while you scream and yell, trample the foliage, and climb painstakingly maintained trees for a selfie. You're there for the scenery... why not respect it?

SELECTIVE MEMORY CATHY MC MORRIS RODGERS: The story in the Sunday paper was sad. You stated that Fauci and other health officials served unlawfully, and that federal grants and the accountability of the agency and the trust of the American people were lost during COVID. If the president in 2020 would've taken responsibility and taken action sooner, instead of denying that the virus was a threat, and blaming China. Trump was wrong, I thank God for Fauci. Without him and the other health officials, we wouldn't have the vaccine, which saved many lives. In 2021, when Biden took office, there was no vaccine supply left by the former president, as promised. How many lives could have been saved? Hopefully in 2024 we get a congress member who can actually remember history, instead of making it up.

YOUR DOG IS HOT TOO! Really? It's 99-plus degrees out, and your dog has a coat on! Maybe you should try walking barefoot across that hot pavement all day with a coat on. It's not "cute," it's cruel.

SPEEDING FOOLS: Dear Spokane Fools: Many backroads that aren't paved have speed limits of 25 mph or less. When people are walking or running down the same said roads with no sidewalks, it's courteous to slow down so as to avoid spreading gravel dust all over them. To the a—hole who sped up the other day while I was running and then stuck his puny looking middle finger in the air. Get a real car. Yours is a real POS.

NEAR NATURE, NEAR THE FIRING SQUAD: Actions have consequences (karma). Enjoy your geese-free and tourist-free beaches and city. A cheap and unsustainable solution, uncivilized and without compassion. Oh well, they are just stupid animals (the City Council members that is). Geese facts: They mate for life and will stay with an injured partner until they heal or die. Animals have souls, too, despite whatever dogmatic beliefs you choose to justify your actions by. Destroying healthy life merely for your convenience is a crime against nature. ♦