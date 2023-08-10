I SAW YOU

: You taught me of a greater love than a mother's for her child, which is a child's love for their mother. I have gone through life trying to fit in and find any place where I can rest knowing I belong. Finally after decades of searching I found it when I first laid my eyes on you. You can get and do whatever you would desire to (with in reason) from life no matter where you stand. This world is open for you nothing will be too much for you to conquer... nothing. Well, I love you and wanted to let you know I wrote a poem for you. It's not quite done yet, but here it is so far:

I see eternity in your eyes such a holy view, I know that God's love does exist,Darling, you're the living proof.

FOOD FOR THE NEEDY: We saw you once again, at a public park, handing out food. We're sure we went through this over a year ago, it's against city ordinance to hand out food to people in our parks. Work with the city or, better yet, the new Homeless Coalition to help everyone and find a permanent solution, but maybe that is not newsworthy or financially beneficial. What happens after you drive away — garbage happens, encampments in our parks happen, harassment happens, robberies in broad daylight happen, vandalism, broken car windows, and fires happen. We'll ask you again, where do you live and what's the park near you. I'm sure you and your neighbors would like to do your part and be part of the solution.

WHITE '99 FORD RANGER, CHUCK 70S: See you around a lot. Repping Chuck 70s, Levi's (or maybe it's bdg jeans), and silver star earrings. Just wanted to say, hi. I really like your truck.



MOON TIME - THE ITALIAN HOTEL: Thank you to the incredible young man dining alone, reading a book, who reminded me so very much of my youngest brother and paid for our little family's dinner tonight, Monday July 31, at Moon Time in downtown CDA. That was so kind and unexpected — generous gestures like that are passed on by all of those involved, and you better believe that we can't wait to pay it forward with our children! I'm lucky to always cross paths with so many wonderful people in life, and you, kind sir, I hope you see this message and know how much you touched my sad heart in this time of difficult growth and change I'm going through, so thank you!

THANK YOU FOR BEING NICE: I was paddleboarding at the Plante's Ferry area, and I got out after a long paddle, fully expecting to do everything by myself. I'm a single woman who's 43, and I'm never looking for attention or help (just excersize and pleasure). I only ever hope to have a casual interaction with strangers (male or female) talking about whatever water body I am in. Today, a man (with his family) offered to help carry my board up a big hill. I didn't know what to do. Tears came to my eyes just over this simple act of kindness. So many "men" nowadays have the mtfu stickers, and then they slam doors in my face. I feel the very opposite of chivalry with those "people." I am just a woman going about my business, fully expecting to be treated like absolute shit from any "Christian, family man" because those "men" are just horrible people. I have no idea why this person helped me, but he was a family man with kids and a wife, and he must have felt I was a valid lady, too. Also, shout-out to his wife who saw the situation as it was. I shouldn't be floored by the kindness, but I am. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am a woman, too, and it was amazing to have someone help just because of that and manners. I'm shook.

CHEERS TO SPOKANE STREET DEPARTMENT: Spokane's Street Maintenance team really impressed me with their responsiveness recently. I called in about missing lane paint at a complicated intersection at Fourth and Walnut, and they responded within just a few days to repaint the lane markers. Thanks for such quick action, I'm sure these lane markers will prevent several fender benders.

WANT TO MEET MY LIFESAVERS: I'm looking for two women who on Aug. 21, 2022, were doing trail maintenance past the gate at Selkirk Lodge on Mt. Spokane. They used a Subaru to get me off the trail to a Life Flight helicopter after I suffered a major heart attack while mountain biking. It's been almost a year since that happened, and I want to thank them both, share how well I'm doing, and let them know that their actions literally saved my life. One was a nurse, named Lynn. Can anyone help me get in contact with these women?

YOU SAVED MY DAY: To the older guy and it looked like his son who saved my life on Sunday, July 23, at around 2:30pm-ish. I was driving a little gold/tan Ford Ranger pick-up with a canopy on it and it died almost right at the intersection of Empire and Nevada. It's a manual and I killed it and couldn't get it started. You two were behind me in your, from what I could see, red SUV (maybe a Durango?), and saw that I needed help. You whipped around, parked in 7-11's parking lot, went through traffic to get to me and pushed me (up an incline I might add), around the corner onto Empire to get out of the traffic. It was so miserably hot that day, and I had no idea what i was going to do. Every time I put it in neutral, to try to push it myself, it kept rolling backwards. You two were like guardian angels and saved my afternoon. You didn't have to be so kind and nice but you were. I dont know how to repay you but if I ever see you again, I hope to pay it back. Thank you for being there that day and for showing me that people in Spokane can be pretty amazing!



STOLE MY STUFF: Jeers to the person who broke the window in my truck and took all my dirt bike gear. I'm sure you have no use for it. So if anybody comes across my gear in a dumpster, please contact police or maybe relay message to me here. Helmet, pants, jerseys, and all my shoes. It seems nothing is sacred and nothing is safe. Peace to all people who care about each other.

DO YOU READ WHAT YOU POST? Every message here shows the mental illness that runs rampant in this community. Liberals are foaming at the mouth CONSTANTLY; conservatives are doing what they do. But the complaints from both sides of you d bags is absolutely disgusting. Take a long long look at the garbage both sides post. You guys are 100 percent WHAT'S WRONG WITH AMERICA these days. Disgusting. This whole publication should be ashamed of the vitriol and garbage they publish, and allow others to post.

RE: DECORATE LIKE PEOPLE: When did I finally decide to seek out therapy? When I could no longer drive past those ubiquitous "drive like your kids live here" signs around town without crying and insisting that all my neighbors must be responsible for the tremendous pain that I felt inside me. Hang in there. Seek and ye shall find.

UPRIVER DRIVE UNSAFE DRIVING: Jeers to the unsafe drivers all around Spokane, but just for sake of illustration, I provide the following example. I'm driving down Upriver Drive just west of the Boulder Beach swimming area. The speed limit is 30 mph. I'm actually driving at 34 mph. A piece of garbage two-tone car is riding on my tail. Just before the beach area, they pass me (across double lines) easily at 20 mph over the speed limit in the same area people are crossing the street. What happens in this instance when the person hits a pedestrian? I assume that would be involuntary murder. I do support law enforcement and hope that they ticket people like this who have no concern for others. In fact, perhaps people like this should lose their license until they can learn how to drive.

LAZY ZOOMERS: Jeers to all you lazy Zoomers who don't wanna work. You just want to stay home, smoke pot and collect a paycheck. Once our socialist overlords make Universal Basic Income a reality, most businesses will have to outsource their labor I reckon. Enjoy your successful careers at streaming video games. Way to dream BIG.

THE SUMMER SWELTER: So, are we to expect three months of 90-plus heat every year? What happened to the three-degree increase?

DEAR STUPID: Stupid People of Spokane: You know that lane on the south side of Upriver Drive along the Centennial Trail? That's called a trail, for runners or walkers or bikers. When you pass a driver on the right side, that's illegal. That's because people are walking or running or biking on it as you pass. I am one of those people. If you strike me with your car, my family will press charges against you for third-degree manslaughter. The trail isn't a personal passing zone for you, a—hole. ! ♦