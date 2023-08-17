I SAW YOU

I saw you, first, on campus, in the lecture hall, and at the library. Our eyes always met. That was the start of something magical. Soon after, I saw you in my peripheral vision, riding shotgun in the Dodge filled with our camping gear as we traversed the country, visiting National Parks. We've explored dozens together. Then, I saw you as my beautiful bride, in your approach up the aisle that hot August afternoon. Our traveling adventures continued, and I saw you in the mirrors of a rented Penske truck, following in the Dodge — our small convoy toward our new home in the West. Soon after we planted new roots, I saw you, my travel mate, backpacking Europe for the summer. Eventually, I saw you in pain, quickly converted to bliss, as you brought our daughter into the world, and two years later, our son. I saw your strength and pride. And then one day, a year ago, I didn't see you when I came home from work. Instead, I saw a text stating you were leaving me. Breaking up via text...our marriage of 19 years. I saw our home, void of your belongings. I saw you through my teary eyes, promising to do literally anything to have you back, to reconcile our family. But it was "too late." And now, you'll do anything not to see me. Today would be our 20th wedding anniversary. I still love you, but I'll never see why you left.

NO MILK-BONES FOR DOGS: I was on a bike in Kendall Yards, and said I had no Milk-Bones for your two dogs. You, fit, thin blond, black pants, dog emblem. I'll have bones for them, chicken piccata for you! Lol. Sunday am, 7:45ish, Aug 13.

I SAW YOU, NADINE: I saw you, Nadine. Attempting to reach the people in Grant Park, the kids, in "Basketball Town USA." I've defended this town for 15 years since I moved here from Bellingham. Not anymore. We are in worse shape than ever. Blame the pandemic, blame the economy. I blame your leadership. Your administration. People are suffering greatly and not just those struggling with addiction, mental illness, that are unhoused. Windows are boarded up EVERYWHERE. Businesses and property owners are struggling. You want our votes?? We need less high heels in the grass and more boots on the ground. BYEEE.

SERENDIPITY (CONT.) I saw you dear — you saw me... just when it was supposed to be... six months now and it feels so beautiful, honest, true and secure. My love to you, Jaki, and so many more half-years of growth and joy to come...



YOU SAW ME

HANDSOME MAN IN RED SHIRT: I was daydreaming when I saw a handsome man in a red shirt and shorts passing in front of me in Duncan Garden at Manito Park, out for his walk. You looked my way twice almost like you recognized me. Whatever the case, you made my day.

CHEERS

Thank you so much, Spokane Police Dept. They checked up on me. Issues with landlord. I feel safe as they checked on me. Bo and I are very blessed.

SKATE RIBBON HERO: At Numerica Skating Ribbon, a heartwarming act of heroism unfolded as the sun set and skates glided. A willing helper, donning a stylish HYPLAND shirt, became a real-life superhero when disaster struck. With smooth moves and exceptional kindness, this roller-skating dynamo swiftly transformed into a guardian on wheels. Undaunted by panic after a bag theft, they embraced the role of relentless detective. Zipping around the rink and beyond, they tirelessly scoured for the thief and even explored nearby gas stations. Their unyielding dedication provided hope and comfort to the victim amid distress. In a world where kindness can be rare, this roller-skating savior illuminated the spirit of selflessness and courage. Here's to the roller-skating hero in the black HYPLAND shirt — your actions resonate. Your hand of help, commitment to what's right, and unwavering support for the community are truly remarkable. Last night, you embodied a guardian angel on wheels, igniting hope in our community. May your kindness ignite collective goodwill. Your actions remind us that in a world on wheels, lending a helping hand truly enriches the journey.

MCDONALDS ANGEL: Huge Thank You to the man at the Argonne McDonalds on Wednesday in the drive-thru lane. You saw that my daughter was very, very upset, and you paid for her meal. It was a huge surprise when I tried to pay and was told you already had!!! You did bring a smile to her face and to mine too. Your thoughtfulness and kindness still has me smiling today. Bless you!

QUITTING: Thank you everyone who chooses what they do based on principles instead of because it's their job. People outside the system have a place in a greater scheme than profiting and keeping a job. Useless to society can be a mercy to Earth.

FOR THE NEWCOMERS TO SPOKANE: Welcome! Drive slow. Or better yet, not at all. Take the bus or ride a bike.

MOON TIME — THE ITALIAN HOTEL: Thank you to the incredible young man dining alone, reading a book, who reminded me so very much of my youngest brother and paid for our little family's dinner tonight, Monday, July 31, at Moon Time in downtown CDA. That was so kind and unexpected — generous gestures like that are passed on by all of those involved, and you better believe that we can't wait to pay it forward with our children! I'm lucky to always cross paths with so many wonderful people in life, and you, kind sir, I hope you see this message and know how much you touched my sad heart in this time of difficult growth and change I'm going through, so thank you!

THANK YOU FOR BEING NICE: I was paddleboarding at the Plante's Ferry area, and I got out after a long paddle, fully expecting to do everything by myself. I'm a single woman who's 43, and I'm never looking for attention or help (just exercize and pleasure). I only ever hope to have a casual interaction with strangers (male or female) talking about whatever water body I am in. Today, a man (with his family) offered to help carry my board up a big hill. I didn't know what to do. Tears came to my eyes just over this simple act of kindness. So many "men" nowadays have the mtfu stickers, and then they slam doors in my face. I feel the very opposite of chivalry with those "people." I am just a woman going about my business, fully expecting to be treated like absolute shit from any "Christian family man" because those "men" are just horrible people. I have no idea why this person helped me, but he was a family man with kids and a wife, and he must have felt I was a valid lady, too. Also, shout-out to his wife, who saw the situation as it was. I shouldn't be floored by the kindness, but I am. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am a woman, too, and it was amazing to have someone help just because of that and manners. I'm shook.

CHEERS TO SPOKANE STREET DEPARTMENT: Spokane's Street Maintenance team really impressed me with their responsiveness recently. I called in about missing lane paint at a complicated intersection at Fourth and Walnut, and they responded within just a few days to repaint the lane markers. Thanks for such quick action — I'm sure these lane markers will prevent several fender benders.

JEERS

Made $80 billion in profit in the first six months of 2023. For the price of 13 gallons of gas you can ride the 51 routes of the STA for a MONTH. The buses run for 114 hours a week. There is no shortage of gas. We are pumping more oil a day than ever before in our history.

RE: LAZY ZOOMERS: Which streamer hurt you that bad? Universal basic income would help families, generate money for purchases for said businesses from that basic income or have extra spending cash towards our city's economy. Gen X, Millennials, Zoomers and even Boomers are struggling these days, especially with high taxes, high gas, high prices for rent or to buy a home, and high prices of food. Businesses have been planning to outsource/cut workers even before the pandemic. Universal Basic Income, even Child Tax Credit, would heavily benefit everyone in this country. It would improve life expectancy or life in general as an American, the line "nobody wants to work" has been used profusely for generations; take that anger toward a positive outlook that would benefit all of us as Americans.

DRIVERS IN STRIP MALL PARKING LOTS: Dear Speeders, Jerks, Narcissists, and the Chronically Oblivious. You know those painted grids of White or Yellow Lines on the ground outside the Entry/Exit Doors at local discount stores? They Mean PEDESTRIANS, ONCE THEY HAVE SET FOOT ON THEM, HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY! A parking lot is just that, a lot full of people parking their cars and walking to and from businesses. It is NOT part of the street, avenue, arterial, highway, or a convenient way to avoid a Red Light. When People Are In The DESIGNATED CROSSING ZONE, it means People Driving Cars need to Slow Down or Stop to give Pedestrians the Right of Way! It does NOT mean Speed Up to Pass Them or Slow Down and Keep Coming On until you're Three Feet from making contact with other people's legs, carts, walkers, wheelchairs, children, or service animals! I'm sorry you're late, in a hurry, or upset at being inconvenienced by people in Your Path. Have a care. Get some therapy. Grow a brain. Pay Attention. Make an effort. Look both ways. Slow Down. Stop and Let Pedestrians Go By. It Won't Kill You! The Lawsuit can be avoided. The Road Rage averted. Hell, maybe you'll even get Brownie Points in your next life. Honestly, isn't it enough You Don't Risk Someone Else's? ♦