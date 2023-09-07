I SAW YOU

YOU, like any citizen in this free-est country in the world, have the right to attend any gathering you choose to attend. That you attend, amongst those with radically differing views than yours, is a testament to your support of that precious right. To the bullies that are throwing stones from their glass houses, including council people, they also have the right to attend or not. NO one knows your heart, nor your reasons for attending any event other than you. Do NOT be discouraged in exercising this right, nor believe you must defend your actions. NOBODY but you knows why you were there. Thank you for respecting ALL who attended. You have always exhibited grace and kindness to all around you... the essence of a Christian walk: LOVE one Another. You are a kind, strong, courageous example of that. We see You. We support you. MOST importantly, God knows your heart. Thank you for your diligent leadership of this city, and your kindness toward all of us, whatever our walk. You are a light. No one can dim that. Shine.

BILLY IDOL CONCERT: Your name was April. You were accidentally in my seat. I chickened out on asking for your number. I'd love to see you again.



YOU SAW ME

YOUNG LADY IN A PORSCHE MACAN: You were in a Silver Porsche Macan going south on Freya the 26th. I was in a loud Silver Chevy. You said, "I like your car." I responded, "I like yours too." It doesn't take much to get an old car guy to smile, but you did. We always appreciate an attractive young lady's smile and comment about our cars. I smiled all the way home. Thanks.



CHEERS

TIME AND PLACE TBA: FREE! "How to Tie Your Panties in a Knot" class. Topics to be covered include: "The Art of the Whine," "From Mole Hills to Mountains," "What's Succinct Got to Do With It?" Cheers!

CITIZEN SALUTE: Cheers and blessings to the kindly older gentleman who stopped on the Aug. 29 to check on me, stranded along the northbound lane of Addison. I saw you the first time, as you were one of the few who slowed down and moved over as you passed me. Despite being in a large truck with my hazard lights on in the no parking bike lane, most drivers were zooming over the speed limit, passing within inches of my side window, including trash and city utility trucks. You took your wife home and came back, genuinely concerned if I had my cellphone and was expecting help. To him and the few that did slow down and move over, I thank you! To the others, you have a long way to go, maybe a few more lifetimes, before you learn how to be Human Beings.

INLANDER ROCKS! Thank you editor, staff, contributors and distributors for this continuing insightful, informative, educational, topical, and entertaining publication. Your critics could not possibly provide an articulate paragraph fit to print with as much worthy content. It's amazing and admirable that you gather and create this fine local treasure once a week — and for FREE! Thank you for keeping print journalism and intelligent content alive! You are all a gift to our local region.

WANT TO MEET MY LIFESAVERS: I'm looking for two women who on Aug. 21, 2022, were doing trail maintenance past the gate at Selkirk Lodge on Mount Spokane. They used a Subaru to get me off the trail to a Life Flight helicopter after I suffered a major heart attack while mountain biking. It's been almost a year since that happened, and I want to thank them both, share how well I'm doing, and let them know that their actions literally saved my life. One was a nurse, named Lynn. Can anyone help me get in contact with these women?

TO THE BUS RIDERS OF SPOKANE: This isn't for the people for the road diet on Division Street, but rather for the people against it.There are radio ads accusing the city of "forcing" people to take the bus. That is not what it's about. It's about reducing traffic to make the street better for people who don't drive. All the bus-hating is going to do is make more people drive, which will make buses even more inefficient than they already are, which will then hurt poor people, you know, the ones who need buses the most. Contrary to popular belief, not everybody wants to drive. Spokane doesn't need a six-lane street, we need better public transit. With that and the new freeway, traffic on Division will calm down.

THE WORLD IS A BETTER PLACE WITH YOU: To. Mr. Jason c/o City Code, Ms. Dani c/o The Woman's Hearth, and Ms. Delaney c/o Northwest Justice Project...Thank you

RE: DOGS OFF LEASH: This is actually a cheers to the person who posted the "Dogs Off Leash" comment a few weeks ago. I really appreciated reading it! Yes, there is a county leash law, and yes, there are plenty of dog owners who think that they and their dogs are special and don't need to follow the law. I'm so sick of off-leash dogs heading for me while their owners say things like "Oh, don't worry — he's friendly!" I've been attacked by off-leash dogs, bitten once, so I don't care about your totally lame reasons for having your dog off leash. I don't want your dog approaching me, sniffing at me, jumping on me, or trying to interact with me in any way, "friendly" or not. You aren't special, your dog isn't special — follow the law and keep your dog leashed!

SKATE RIBBON HERO: At Numerica Skating Ribbon, a heartwarming act of heroism unfolded as the sun set and skates glided. A willing helper, donning a stylish HYPLAND shirt, became a real-life superhero when disaster struck. With smooth moves and exceptional kindness, this roller-skating dynamo swiftly transformed into a guardian on wheels. Undaunted by panic after a bag theft, they embraced the role of relentless detective. Zipping around the rink and beyond, they tirelessly scoured for the thief and even explored nearby gas stations. Their unyielding dedication provided hope and comfort to the victim amid distress. In a world where kindness can be rare, this roller-skating savior illuminated the spirit of selflessness and courage. Here's to the roller-skating hero in the black HYPLAND shirt — your actions resonate. Your hand of help, commitment to what's right, and unwavering support for the community are truly remarkable. Last night, you embodied a guardian angel on wheels, igniting hope in our community. May your kindness ignite collective goodwill. Your actions remind us that in a world on wheels, lending a helping hand truly enriches the journey.

FOR THE NEWCOMERS TO SPOKANE: Welcome! Drive slow. Or better yet, not at all. Take the bus or ride a bike.



JEERS

HEY COUNCIL: NEWS FLASH: Your job is to serve ALL citizens of this city, not just those who are on your Agenda Band Wagons. SHOCKER!! We know!!! WHAT?? Do you know your rights to assemble, speak freely, worship how you choose, amongst other rights are protected by the U.S. Constitution?!?! No joke!! For reals!! So are mine!..and others. Why are you loud-mouth blasting the Mayor for exercising her rights?? Do you even know?? Do you even know her intentions? No. You don't. Check this: My Vegan friends attended a Country Music Concert. NO KIDDING!! I never once "decided" that I KNOW that those friends are now in support of Cowboy Cattle Ranchers who raise beef... and eat it!! What?? Surely given your unreasonable reasoning process, they MUST be. Why else would they attend a Country Concert?? They must surely also believe in gas guzzling pickup trucks and semis that deliver our foods to market, instead of their electric cars they drive. I should dump them as friends, right???

RESTAURANT RIP-OFFS: I'm tired of restaurants replacing main courses with tiny appetizers but charging main course prices. $60 meal shouldn't have me hitting up Taco Time on the way home. Not sure how you stay in business, but I sure as hell won't return.

CLASSLESS SPOKANE: Over Labor Day weekend I decided to enjoy a run along the Centennial Trail. It was pretty nice for the most part until someone in a garbage car drove by me and screamed purposefully toward me something about a witch in the north woods. Later, I was driving along Upriver Drive going 34 mph in a 30 mph zone, and another junk car passed me with oncoming traffic over double lines around the Boulder Beach area. Several miles down the road, two other garbage cars were driving the opposite direction about 30 mph over the speed limit. I wish law enforcement would arrest these people. They don't deserve to have a license. Spokane used to be a nice city. It's too bad there are so many classless scumbags like this living in it now. Spokane law enforcement: Please post officers on Upriver Drive between Avista and Argonne and arrest drivers who are purposefully driving carelessly. Also, Spokane please raise the fines to make it really hurt when they're passing cars at excessive speeds. I beg you.

PAC-12, 11, 10, 9..... Big full jeers to the NCAA for allowing the break up of the last real conference. It's a cluster led by the M&M's (Mo Money, Mo Money, Mo Money,) Greed in America is totally out of hand. They just extinguished WSU and OSU resources for recruitment. Just change the name from PAC-12 to PAC-UP. ♦