I SAW YOU

Sept. 19, 2023, Liberty Lake Yoke's around 5:30 pm in the Health and Beauty section. I saw your great disco moves as Gloria Gaynor crooned about how she "Will Survive" over the loudspeakers. It warmed my cold dead heart back to Disco. You keep dancing like nobody else saw, my King.

CHEERS

CHEERS TO SCRAPS: Cheers and thumbs up to the management, staff and volunteers at SCRAPS who are working so hard to take care of so many desperate, unwanted, helpless, homeless dogs and cats. Don't let the nasty talk of the world get you down.

COME ON: Why do you have to write an essay every time? This is my home as well as yours. Just be thankful.

MURAL CLEANUP: Cheers to the wonderful painting crew that has gotten to work cleaning up graffiti at Second and Maple under the train track. My favorite is the puppy looking at me while waiting for the light to change. It is a beautiful mural. Jeers to graffiti.

THANKS FOR ENTERTAINING ME: Cheers to everyone who submits messages to this section, especially to the Jeers section. I find such joy in reading the often trivial ramblings of my fellow community members. It is honestly hilarious. Every week, I read through this section (in its entirety) while I sip my tea. I not only giggle, I laugh out loud, which I'd like to think adds years to my life. Lighten up Spokane! Or don't and continue providing me with my weekly dose of pure entertainment. And thank you so much to the staff at the Inlander. Keep it coming!

CHEERS TO THE GALLERY AT ENTROPY: Cheers to the gallery at Entropy for being the coolest art gallery in Spokane, on top of rad records and vintage. Cheers to the owner, JJ Wandler (do you know him?), for intentionally saving the upstairs space for our art community. Cheers to Helen Parsons for curating all the amazing local art. Cheers to everyone involved in creating a space unlike anywhere else in our area. A space with a collective vision to foster opportunities for (nearly unheard of) solo exhibitions where the artist has total control over the narative they want to tell, without an emphasis on sales (all while taking no commissions or fees from the artists). Cheers to the gallery at Entropy. See you first Friday.

SPOKANE MUSIC SCENE: I'm going to throw this in the Cheers section because I'm an eternal optimist. With Lucky You Lounge closing, the community is looking to the other smaller venues to pick up and seek out bands we might otherwise miss out on. There's a big hole in our musical hearts now that LY (and Bartlett) have closed their doors. Cheers to the many years of memorable and intimate concerts Spokane had the pleasure of hosting, BIG thanks to those two venues and cheers to the many more years to come as the community rallies around this void!

THE CALM AND REASONABLE PEOPLE: I get so overjoyed when I hear people look to the future with hope, instead of with fear and blame.

THANK YOU FOR STOPPING: Thanks to the truck driver who saw an elderly lady waiting for a chance to cross Nevada at Rich and who not only stopped their vehicle, but waited patiently until all four lanes had stopped so that the lady could cross safely. Your consideration is appreciated.



JEERS

You suck. The only good thing I got from you is my dog. You treat people like numbers. No one cares. You all use people for their profits. It's so ugly... and sad. My father helped build this place, and no one helps.

STOP THE INSANITY: The only way to eradicate the homeless population in downtown Spokane is to shut down all of the charity organizations that offer free meals and a place to sleep. This will deter the homeless population from staying in Spokane. At the same time we need to rigorously enforce the vagrancy, panhandling and drug use laws. As for the folks who are mentally ill, we need to offer state-run hospitals that will take care of these folks. It's really pretty simple if you think about it. I, personally, am tired of seeing our beautiful city taken over by people who pay no taxes and are a menace to those of us who go downtown to work, shop, eat, watch a concert or take care of our daily business. We're already losing businesses because of criminal activity that takes place every day. Let's take our city back from those who are doing harm.

CHEERS VS. JEERS: I read all the time for many years. Just wondering why there are more jeers than cheers. I hope there are not more miserable people out there than happy ones.

RE: 'LAZY' ZOOMERS: To our respected elders with too much free time: "Zoomers" are currently aged 12-25, account for around 30 percent of the global population, and are expected to make up 1/3 of the entire workforce by 2025. And that's with some of them not yet old enough to hold full-time positions. Doesn't sound super lazy to me! Maybe you should stop assuming and look up the research done on the topic. And hey, while you're complaining about socialism, how about you forfeit your Social Security payouts. You know, because you wouldn't want to bend the knee to the "socialist overlords" or whatever. Pull your aching bones up by your aging bootstraps or whatever, get back to work, and stop yelling at clouds. Sincerely yours, a Millennial who is tired of the asinine generation bashing and lazy news consumers.

LEAVE WASHINGTON AND OREGON ALONE: Why are people so set on making Idaho larger? At least the talk this time is joining Eastern Oregon to Idaho, instead of a separate state. If you're so unhappy with the liberals in Eastern WA and Eastern ID, MOVE TO IDAHO!! Don't try to move Idaho to you. I'm sick of the far right spreading so much misinformation. I've had to lose friends because they've joined the MAGA bandwagon and won't talk about anything else. Hate has no home here!

TIME TO CHANGE THE PICKETING OF PPH: I would like to see a group of people find out where some of the PPH picketers go to church and picket that church with "Support Science, not Myth and Superstition."

MAYOR: You have turned this city into a porta potty, nice going! Homeless everywhere you look. Stabbings shootings, horrible streets, it's not safe to go anywhere in this town thanks to your leadership or lack there of. How dare you and your financers, Stone et al, call Brown and Wilkerson soft on crime, less police, your farce is invisible, they're in the cop shops with a closed sign and door locked, with 5-6 cop cars out front. We didn't need to use SWAT teams before you arrived, now you're making a last ditch effort before the election, TOO LITTLE TOO LATE! WELCOME new mayor and council presdient, good riddance to the status quo!

SCRAPS: Jeers to SCRAPS for becoming a kill shelter and trying not to admit it. What kind of human has such lack of empathy for such innocent beings and is allowed to work in a shelter? It's outdated, abusive and just wrong. Stop killing innocent animals and go get jobs in retail, seriously.

LOCAL UTILITY: Fist My electricity bill jumped by $33 a month recently. This is after I insulated and added vents to my attic, planted shade trees, replaced my water heater and installed awnings. Am I naive to expect a lower bill? Btw, do-it-yourself doesn't qualify for rebates. They want you to hire contractor — a for-profit business. Why isn't this utility company a public works division of Spokane county??

NO DECORATIONS' KAREN: I didn't bother to look up the name of your silly jeer. So, all the hunger, pain of the world and the one thing you zero in on is someone else having fun and decorating? "These people are having fun, and I hate it because I'm a stiff-nosed entitled Karen who wants to poop on anything I don't like! Waaaaaah!" That's how you sound. So, I want you to know, just in your honor, I have put up even more Halloween decorations. Maybe I'll mix them with Yuletide. Maybe some others. Just to see your head spin around. Maybe I'll even just start wearing a costume everywhere. Why don't you be careful where you step so you don't hit anybody with the stick that seems to be lodged right up there? ♦