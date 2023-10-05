I SAW YOU

I saw you on Friday the 22nd at the farmer's market on Monroe. You were purchasing a pumpkin waffle while I was looking at the mini succulents. You had the most amazing smile and showed such patience and compassion for those around you. Date sometime?

TO THE SPECIAL GIRL I MET WHILE EATING LUNCH: You told me that you love reading this section of the Inlander so I decided to write, I can't wait to see this. I loved hanging out with you, wandering around downtown, walking the Centennial Trail and seeing you at awe of the beauty of the woods on our hike. I loved taking you to the top of the Empire State Building in downtown and holding your hand. Time flew by so fast with you I wished I got to spend more time with you today. I can't wait to get to know you more; you are an amazing, beautiful, gorgeous, and extremely smart woman. I can't wait to go on an adventure with you again. Hopefully it's rain free on our next adventure.

RE:TERESA,THIS ONE IS ABOUT YOU: Mr. B, I am right here waiting. Our energy transcends time and space. Haven't we waited long enough? You are my twin flame and soulmate.

BEN BURR RUNNER: Sept. 29, 8 am, Ben Burr Trail. You had pink running shorts, a blue hat, and a big smile on your face. Thanks for the encouragement; that hill was indeed steeper than it looks. Fancy running up it again next weekend? With company?



YOU SAW ME

Not sure if I'm the gentleman you mentioned at Manito. I have walked there many times in a red shirt and shorts. I do recall doing a double take. Let me know if you want company on your next walk in Manito.

CHEERS

Cheers to everyone at the Sleep Token ritual, absolutely the best vibes all around. Thanks for the good time!

HIDDEN NOTE IN PAJAMAS: This morning I bought a pajama set at Walmart and discovered a note with $10 in the front pocket. The note was from Patricia Jean Bishop's children stating 9/28 was their mother's birthday and she loved being cozy and was known to give her last dollar to help a stranger. The note requested I buy something fun in Patricia's honor. Just wanted to let her children know I will honor the request.

GREED IS NOT GOOD: I was impressed with Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner's column in the Inlander about the PAC-12 and the need for politicians to regulate and stop the greed in college football. We need more Republican elected officials like him to take that attitude, not only with college football but also with oil companies, financial institutions and many other large corporations who do business in the United States. They need to sound less like Gordon Gekko from the movie Wall Street (greed is good) and point out more frequently that greed is not good. Greed is obviously fueling college football as Baumgartner points out. However, it is also a key factor as to why gas, food, retail and housing related prices are higher today.

THANKS FOR ENTERTAINING ME: Cheers to everyone who submits messages to this section, especially to the Jeers section. I find such joy in reading the often trivial ramblings of my fellow community members. It is honestly hilarious. Every week, I read through this section (in its entirety) while I sip my tea. I not only giggle, I laugh out loud, which I'd like to think adds years to my life. Lighten up Spokane! Or don't and continue providing me with my weekly dose of pure entertainment. And thank you so much to the staff at the Inlander. Keep it coming!



SPOKANE MUSIC SCENE: I'm going to throw this in the Cheers section because I'm an eternal optimist. With Lucky You Lounge closing, the community is looking to the other smaller venues to pick up and seek out bands we might otherwise miss out on. There's a big hole in our musical hearts now that LY (and Bartlett) have closed their doors. Cheers to the many years of memorable and intimate concerts Spokane had the pleasure of hosting, BIG thanks to those two venues and cheers to the many more years to come as the community rallies around this void!



JEERS

OK... this is weird. Landowners have the right to make people and their dogs homeless. Who the duck does this?

WOW: OK, Spokane. The least you could have done was to acknowledge us as children. This whole keeping up with the Joneses really won't do. I hate being stuck, but I know nothing.

WALKING THROUGH: The two public urinals on the Monroe Street. The graffiti has turned from just stupid to sinister. If our clueless Mayor and her downtown Oligarchs had any knowledge of what this means, we would have hundreds of CCTVs all over downtown by our Hospitals, by our Schools, by our grocery stores, by our businesses, by our streets. But NO. Deny Everything. Admit Nothing. Blame Somebody Else.

MORE FROM LOCAL NEWS? Jeers to local news TV for not "giving more" but less news on TV. You start a story and tell us to "get the rest on your website." WE'RE WATCHING YOU NOW! Plus, those of us in the working poor class don't have the internet, you'd know that if you did any research. All the stations do this. You're not even telling us about house fires, police actions, car accidents, and the new drug running around made out of car battery acid that makes people drop dead two blocks after they take it. Quit giving your jobs to the internet and tell us all the whole story.

DERELICTION SPECIALIST: Biden is right: Republican members of Congress are derelict in their duty. But he didn't point out they are derelict in regards to integrity standards of honesty, honor, dependability or trustworthiness. Republican members of Congress, it is time to grow up, understand your job, and then go to work. I'm a 67-year-old conservative, and I find your behavior appalling. MAGA my ass. You don't even understand what public service is. Quit preventing America from being the greatest nation. Help your country or get out of the way!

JEERS TO MISGUIDED PROTESTERS: Jeers to misguided folks protesting the euthanasia of dangerous dogs. If they want to protest the killing of "innocent" animals, they should hold vigils at fast food restaurants to protest the billions of truly innocent chickens and cows slaughtered for the nuggets and burgers that make us fat and unhealthy.

SPAY AND NEUTER AND BAN BREEDING: Jeers to breeders and to people who neglect to spay and neuter their pets. They are the ones causing all the problems for the local animal control group, and all the other shelters and rescue groups.

JEERS TO GOV. INSLEE: Jeers to Gov. Inslee and our liberal Legislature for passing the cap-and-trade policy that is supposed to reduce carbon emissions. We can see what this highly flawed policy is doing to the price of gas. Washington state has the third-highest gas prices in the nation, and it's in large part due to oil refineries passing along this cost to us! Also, Washington state has made $1.3 billion so far in cap-and-trade revenue in only the first three auctions, and there are still two more to go on Nov. 8 and Dec. 6 of this year. What are our leaders going to do with all of our money?? I, for one, would like to know... $1.3 billion is a heck of a lot of OUR money. Also, where are the statistics on just how much this is helping the environment? My guess is... it's not. Make some noise Spokane and call your legislators to let them know that this needs to stop!

GREEN BLUFF SHOE B!/C&: Jeers to the super fabulous blonde lady who accused my 5-year-old daughter of stealing her son's shoes and putting them on my 2-year-old. We were enjoying an evening at Big Barn Brewery for my mother's birthday and got accused, yelled at and called "psycho mom" because she thought we took her kids' shoes. Told me it's OK "I can afford new ones unlike you." Bummer we can't even enjoy a night out without being accosted for stealing kids shoes! P.S. I hope whoever mistook your kids shoes for theirs loves their new shoes.

YA GOTTA LOVE CITY HALL: Citizens of Spokane, don't fret or worry about people like the guy who lost his job running the city earlier this year. We all know that jerks like him will always land on their feet in some other unsuspecting town.

DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEES: Jeers to the disgruntled employees who were fired and are now on a vendetta to discredit a wonderful agency. Don't they know they are only hurting the animals there?

CHEERS VS. JEERS: I read all the time for many years. Just wondering why there are more jeers than cheers. I hope there are not more miserable people out there than happy ones. ♦