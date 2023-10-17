I SAW YOU

I stumbled on your voice, recorded, embodied yet disembodied recorded, digitally, talking about passion. Remember I thought You were the love of my life. If I could go back so you never knew I would, but I loved you so much there was no lying no faking that I did not. I could not conceal, I had to reveal. Just being around you healed me of so much hurt. Thank you, for your kindness. For your compassion, for your nurturing me. Once, the top thing on my bucket list before I died: getting one real kiss from you. A hug. Please know the world is always better with you in it. It would be a horribly boring universe without you. I loved teasing you. You drive me crazy in all the best ways. I wished I'd kissed and hugged you when I think I had a chance. I know that's not possible now. I hope I go to my grave with a smile on my lips and you one of my favorite memories. I never want to forget your wry voice, your eyes, your smile. The way you smell. You ridiculously sexy person. There I said it.

TELLING TALES: Hey, Will. We had a lovely conversation with your girlfriend of 5+ years, ya know, the one who ditched you in late November. Your math doesn't add up, but it makes sense why you won't meet with us for coffee, dinner, etc. You can't risk being exposed. Hotstuff already knows, so no need to stress about the convoluted calendar. Likely not too available. Dude! Are you 20-something? Aren't you in your 50s? Games are for children. Glad we were able to cut to the "chase." Find someone into the same kinda weird navigating. Honestly. They are out there.



CHEERS

RIGHTEOUS DUDE: Mega cheers to righteous man who I bumped cars with at Papa Murphys on Oct. 4. Your righteous attitude about it was so welcome, and our engagement so copacetic. I feel lucky to bump in to a like-minded dude and appreciate your solidarity so much. People like you I respect the most!

LOCAL CSA GEM: Thank you to Agape Farms for hosting such a flavorful and variety-filled CSA this season! I appreciate your hard work to incorporate fruit in the box and applaud your commitment to regular communication and high quality produce. Can't wait to partner with you next year!

ROSA PARKS: ....should never give up her seat on the bus to anyone, anymore than she should feed, clothe, or shelter anyone who isn't her responsibility... unless she chooses to do so. Simply learn. Simply teach. The lessons are profound.

RE: TAKE TWO: Thank you from the bottom of our wondering hearts for opening the door to solving the many family mysteries we've encountered for decades. SPOTLIGHT solved the mystery with zero questions left unanswered regarding the secrets kept. Shrouded in creepy institutional zealousness and obligation, we have laid down any doubt as to what the "hush-hushing" was all about. It is clear as a bright day. No more shadows. No more shame. SNAP... thank you. We will forever be grateful for the telling of this story (film). We will forever help any and all who have their own pain-filled questions, and quest-ings. A promise we will keep. Again, thank you.



JEERS

I SLOW FOR TAILGATERS: You — in a big black GMC 4x4. Me — in a little silver hybrid. I'm going the speed limit northbound on Washington, and I notice you're tailgating me. Are you in a hurry? Just having a little fun bullying a tiny hybrid? You think I'm going to speed up when you do that? Nope. You apparently don't know that someone tailgating you greatly increases chances of getting rear-ended, and the best solution is to slow down. The closer you follow, the slower I go. Get any closer I'll hit the emergency flashers and feign a stall, and come to a full stop. So if you're running late, tailgating me will make you even later. Don't be a jerk. Go ahead and pass. Please!

RACE OF DISGRACE: Jeers to the organizers of a recent road race. Browne's Addition residents were not properly notified. City signs were simply set out to inform us that our cars would be towed if we didn't move them within an undisclosed time frame. We then were woken up before 9 am on Sunday to blasting EDM music. The one style of music that is virtually impossible to ignore when you are trying to sleep. We then realized that we were blocked in for the next several hours — unable to leave our apartment in that time unless we wanted to walk to a bus stop. We appreciate events that go on in our community; we don't appreciate disrespectful organizers that don't take neighborhood needs into consideration when they occupy our space.

STOP THE INSANITY: Regarding how to eradicate the homeless. I agree. Amen Amen. Stop providing them with everything that would make them move on.

RE: TO EARLY, TOO TACKY: In response to your complaint about the decorations going up early, first off, it is none of your business. Second, you complained about Halloween decorations going out mid-September. I put mine up Aug. 1. I happen to enjoy Halloween more than any other holiday, and I intend to enjoy all of the decorations to the fullest. It's too bad that you have nothing more to do in your life than complain about something so trivial. Again, it is none of your business what people do with their decorations or when they put them up, or if they keep them up all year long. Find something else to complain about since you are obviously a very unhappy person.

RE: DEAR STUPID: Seriously? I understand how you feel about this subject. Yes it is wrong that people drive on the lane for joggers and bicyclists. However, how do you think this makes outsiders view Spokane when you've got to start your conversation off by calling us stupid and then a-hole? Makes people feel real warm and fuzzy that you are representing the folks of Spokane in such a manner. Could you not have phrased it in a different way, instead of calling us stupid? Not everybody is familiar with all the roads around here and what they mean. Be a little more easy in your judgments.

JEERS TO OUR NON-REPRESENTING REPRESENTATIVE: OMG IT'S PAINFUL to watch the Republican Party function, or shall I say malfunction. Add to that we have a "representative" that's scared to death to speak up! I can't believe that American tax funds are being used to pay for this fiasco. Donald Trump with 91 counts in 4 different indictments and the Republican party still is supporting him! (Yes we must consider him innocent until he's convicted in a court of law.) But to add to this dysfunction, now we've outsted Kevin McCarthy and the most likely route forward is more disfunction, especially with Jim Jordan as speaker of the house. Why don't you run for Speaker? Bring something to the table to stop this bull, even if they don't vote for you, you will have stepped forward and attempted to bring some sanity back to the party. Please if you can't help to bring some sense to the party, step down! Retire! Just Go Away! As it stands, congratulations, you are the non-representing representative of the Fifth District in Washington State!

JEERS TO HUMANITY: This July was the hottest month ever recorded on earth. The summer was the hottest summer on record. This September smashed the record for the warmest September by a long shot. 2023 looks to be the hottest year on record. These are ominous records. The causes are apparent: emissions from airplanes and our cars' and trucks' tailpipes; emissions from the fossil fuels burned to air condition and heat our homes and offices; and agricultural practices, including those related to our insatiable appetite for meat. Most of all, it's our choice of elected officials that's making our town less livable and may make our planet uninhabitable. That is Republicans, who obfuscate, dither and block efforts to address the ongoing global-warming crisis. We can do better.

WHERE DO I SWIM? Spokane, where are your swim pools, your aquatics facilities, the places we can go to swim without signing up for a membership, a day pass, a life-sentence to a gym? We visited this place where our Grandparents and Parents were raised. We want to love this place. A city the size of Spokane should have a pool in every quadrant, if not every high school, open year around to the citizens/taxpayers to swim. Not only outdoor splash pads, fountains, water parks. Pools. Astounding how many youth and adults have not learned to swim in this county. It figures, given the lack of year around pools. What a shame. Swimmers in youth tend to understand fun, healthy ways to navigate life. You don't really wonder why your city has slipped into its decline, do you?

HILLYARD/MINNEHAHA AREA CONSTRUCTION: Jeers to whoever makes decisions about roadwork in Spokane. In the middle of August, the access road to Upriver Drive just north of Spokane Community College closed for work on the "corridor." No information was ever given about how long it would be closed. Often, there is little work being done there. Nevertheless, cars drive slowly or are completely stopped going clear back to Mission/Trent and beyond. Often, a car will stall out or there will be an accident and traffic is slowed to one lane. Not too efficient for emergency vehicles! Now, there is a sign indicating Frederick will be closed soon. Wellesley has been closed for years. Prior to that, multiple roads north of Upriver Drive but south of Wellesley were closed. Who exactly makes these decisions? What about detour signs? Ever hear of those? Most cities have them and they do an OK job of moving traffic. Spokane doesn't seem to be a very smart city when it comes to these kinds of issues.♦