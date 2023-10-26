I SAW YOU

You and I were sitting in Section 221 at the Tool concert. I was sitting in 18, and you were in 19. All the concerts you've been to was pretty awesome. This is my first time posting on here. If you're interested in getting together for coffee, just respond back. I had to leave in a hurry, my family was down in the floor section.

NUDE MAN: My girlfriends and I were walking through Kendall Yards on Oct. 18 when we happened to see a nude man (you) in his window. And might we say, very nice, sir. Very nice. Keep up the good work.

TOOL CONCERT TOO: Sat next to you at the Tool Concert. We were sitting in Section 221, Row N. We talked music, and you were lucky enough to go to Power Trip! If interested, let's get together for coffee. S.

TOOL CONCERT ONCE MORE: We sat next to each, talked about the about music, and had a lot come of that. I'm sorry I didn't talk much. I was so into the concert. I had to get out of there fast, my family looking for me. We leaned legs together, that was nice. I haven't been with anyone for three years. I think I'm ready.

ROCKET MARKET MEETUP: Last Saturday, Rocket Market at lunchtime, we chatted about how you were a regular at the deli. I hope your burrito was tasty! Even though my friend and I sat near you on the patio, I never got the chance to ask your friend how his lunch was, but wanted him to look my way — any chance you'd introduce us?

SERENDIPITY: I saw the most handsome man with the finest beard driving a blue truck. I see blue trucks everywhere now. The first time you made me dinner you confessed that you hadn't felt in years until me, you never thought you'd feel again, you thanked me immensely. We in eight months deep now and you are steadfast, rock steady. We going strong through it all. You my mountain, my sunshine, my king. Will you be my forever?

RYAN, FROM THE SV MALL: Hi, I picked you up in an Uber on 27th Ave. in Spokane Valley. You were taking your daughter to a family Halloween get-together on Lyons in CDA. We talked the whole way and had a lot in common. I should have given you my number or asked you for yours. If you read this or know this person, please reach out to me.



CHEERS

INLANDER, WE LOVE YOU: Seriously guys, you kill it! Every issue seems to brighten my day, enlighten me to a topic of area of Spokane I hadn't known, and after reading the 30-year issue... Geez what an accomplishment and a staple of this awesome region. You're embedded in the community and legit one of the best parts of living here. Every grocery store run, coffee shop, gym... I ALWAYS check the stand on my way out for the latest issue. Love you guys

YOKES CHECKER: Checkstand #1 at the Yokes in Airway Heights. This goes out to MY FAVORITE CASHIER. YES, YOU LADY!! YOU are the sweetest gal... I love coming in and seeing your beautiful smile and hearing your contagious laughter! You brighten my day as we talk shit about all the wierdos!! You're so much more than a cashier, you're my therapist, my sunshine on a cloudy day, my sense of reason at times, and you are a friend. I appreciate you and all that you do!! Next time make sure you don't have the intercom on when we are talking. Lol lol!!! YOU STAY AMAZING LADY!!

CHEERS ARE BETTER THAN JEERS! Keep it up you great people out there. This is how we overcome the bs!

INSPIRED BY CARLA PEPERZAK: I attended the dedication of Peperzak Middle School on Saturday and was amazed at the thoughtfulness put into the ceremony, the layout and design of the building (way to go, Integrus Architecture), and the way that the school has embraced the importance of recognizing the past to inform and guide teaching our youth to be kind and intentional. Thank you for selecting Carla Peperzak as the namesake for this school to inspire the next generation of courageous and strong leaders.

PRECIOUS FREEDOM: Ladies, please take a moment to appreciate our freedoms; to drive, to go to school, choose how we dress, our company, and our right to vote. My friend's family are still living in Iran, once a progressive country of high culture, literature and art, now a repressive regime of fear and terror that nobody there wants except the unvoted-for leaders. Look at the intractable faces of the cruel men in charge. Young women are publicly beaten to death for not adhering to the dress code. Something to consider as you pursue your day zooming along our streets. Many persons worked and sacrificed so we can enjoy our lives here. Be grateful and remember to vote — it's a precious freedom.

JEERS

As I read a book, titled "All The Light We Cannot See," I think of a conversation I had with an elderly person, talking about her neighbor's purchase of their new house, using a racial slur and stereotypes about Jewish people. Even though I quietly said, "Don't talk that way," I knew she wouldn't understand. So painful, so sad for the ignorance.

PYROPHOBIA: We've been in our home less than a year, and you've wasted the taxpayers' money by calling the fire department on us THREE times. I moved out of the city to get away from jerks like you, yet here you are! Just so you know, we are not gonna stop burning and are now starting to plan many parties, just to say Thank You for noticing us! Get a life, loser! We are being safe, so you can kiss my pyromania loving a$$!

ARREST PROP 1: Most Spokane County citizens currently pay sales tax of 9%. A certain county commissioner thinks that's not enough. He wants you to pay more so he can build a new jail. The need for a new jail is debatable. Our sales tax is the most regressive tax we have and hurts families. Read my lips, "No more sales taxes!"

THE FORMER NEWSREADER: Who is now the mayor misquotes a book again. She should have her latest attack ad labeled BORED OF THE LIES. Please stop, you're embarrassing yourself.

WHY INFLATION? Inflation was caused when our president suddenly injected trillions of dollars into the economy, which in turn people started spending, which in turn caused demand, which in turn caused prices to raise, which also in turn caused supply issues (remember those?). Then of course, to make up for the rise in prices for things, wages went up, which in turn caused prices to rise even further because the cost of business was, of course, passed to the consumer, and this same cycle continues and continues. And who is hit hardest? Those on fixed incomes (aka people who worked their whole lives for a good retirement) with so-called "cost-of-living" increases, which do NOT reflect actual cost increases.

JEERS TO CRYBABY LARRY STONE: "If you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen." You've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for nasty attack ads against political leaders you don't agree with. And you threaten lawsuits because another PAC hit back? Maybe you didn't realize that politics is a tough business, it's for the big kids, not crybabies. If you don't like how the game is played, stay home.

WALK ON THE RIGHT: I wasn't talking to your kids, I was talking to YOU. YOU are the one on the wrong side of the hall. You walk on the right side, not on the left side, or down the middle. You choose to do that, or choose to stay still, because I'm not going to move for you.

WHO WILL BENEFIT: Jeers to the property developers, Realtors, auto dealerships, and dark-money interests that are spending money to fearmonger and influence our votes. A cynic might conclude they were trying to destroy our town. Indeed, it was under their candidate's reign, the incumbent mayor, when we witnessed Camp Hope and a noticeable increase in the homeless population. The situation grew so dire, a misguided homeless woman, desperate for housing, set fires in our neighborhoods. Of course, there's also the $26,000 monthly lease for a homeless shelter. For a building that doesn't have working bathrooms. In fact, a true skeptic might ask who is it that benefits when people hop in their cars and flee downtown to the newly built tracts of homes for sale in the suburbs?

DISFUNCTION IS THE GOAL: "Jeers to Cathy McMorris Rodgers for tripling down on her support for Jim Jordan as House speaker. Jordan acts as a "legislative terrorist" (I'm quoting a Republican legislator here) and as a coup-enthusiast. He is the last person who should serve as speaker. CMR has been in Washington, D.C., too long. We're exhausted with Congress members who continue to collect their paychecks and yet do nothing but vote for obstruction and chaos."

I AM A JERK: It was 1967 or '68 at Rogers High near Sadie Hawkins day. You, a sweet, nervous, lovely young lady asked me to the dance, and I replied with a snarky, viscious remark that was cruel and unnecessary. I am so sorry. I hope you were able to forget and forgive me. I have not. I am jerk and apologize. ♦