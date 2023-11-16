I SAW YOU

You know where I am. Mr. B

GROCERY OUTLET ON SPRAGUE: I (unbeknownst to me) accidentally dinged your car with my door on my way into the store. You came in to speak with me. I was already a bit rattled due to family stress, and we had a brief discussion. You came back to reiterate that mistakes happen and to have a good night. That really meant so much. I hope you and your family have a great Thanksgiving holiday!



CHEERS

THERE'S GOOD PEOPLE OUT THERE: So I was diagnosed with cancer in July. I lost my hair, and it cost me my self-esteem. I couldn't get a free wig because they don't do that for men. Well, I had a GoFundMe, and I was truly shocked by the generosity of the people around me. I saw a jeer about someone getting upset about another person buying them dinner or something. You know, sometimes this world is a dark, evil place. It's full of pain and misery, which is why it's so important to cherish the good we see in it. Be grateful for the small acts of kindness, and the large ones. I don't know if I'm going to be here in the next five years, but you can bet I'm going to do what I can to pay forward the love I was shown. I am so grateful to my community, friends and family. Remember you matter. You are loved and you are not alone.

GREAT CITY EMPLOYEES: STREET DEPT. Cheers to the two city workers on the hot patch truck!! I have lived and paid taxes in Spokane for 32 years. Yesterday I asked a favor of two city street crew; they were friendly and accommodating. So cheers to the street crew hot patch dudes.

CONGRATULATIONS, OHIO: In Ohio, women win!! Myth and Superstition loses.

SMOOTH RIDE: THANK YOU to the great team who is trying to make Sprague look better! Painting the graffiti under the train overpass off Argonne. Makes my commute more confident and enjoyable!!!!

NADINE KNOWS HER CONSTITUENTS: I said to wifey that I think Nadine is pulling a Shea-Trump move. She said, "No, I think she's too afraid of her voters and will play this out just to keep them from knocking on her door." I think Wifey's correct.

MAKE A FREE LEFT: Kudos to the driver of the Lexus four-door dark colored sedan who actually made a free left at the red light on Garland Avenue to Ash Street on Nov.1 at 4:20 pm! Wow! You and I are one of the few who know you can make a free left on a red light from a two-way street to a one-way! Drivers — you can actually ease the flow of traffic if you do this unless there is a sign that says "No turn on red." (The other intersection people have no clue is Francis Avenue, heading west, turning left onto Ash.)

MORE THAN A HEALING FLIGHT: I was one of the Veterans selected to go on the Honor Flight a few weeks ago. I was extremely impressed with the coordination of the project. We are talking about literally a "whirlwind" (39 hours) trip to Washington, D.C., and back. I want to give a special thanks to all of the individuals who made my trip and 100 other Veterans the opportunity to experience this. While for most, touching the Vietnam memorial is special. For others like me, touching it was a healing experience I will never ever forget. I also want to thanks the folks who met us at both airports and gave us a warm welcome. I wish I could have experienced this decades ago. Because of the Honor Flight, I actually feel like I have finally come home. Thank you.



JEERS

SKI SWAP: I hope somebody that actually has some pull reads this. I love the ski swap, and love the Ski Patrol, and always attend the annual ski swap for great deals and to get stoked for winter. This year I bought my girlfriend a great pair of brand new unused skis at a great discount, but for the life of me I cannot get all the sticky glue off of them. The tape that you are using to secure the price tags needs to be changed. The sticky residue left behind after taking it off is near impossible to get rid of. Any leftover sticky residue will collect dirt and make a great pair of skis look like they have been sitting in the garage so long that they should have been sold at a ski swap in the Mojave Desert. Please find a different way to attach the price tags! Peace and pray for snow!!!

CHARGER WITH AN ATTITUDE: To the driver of a gunmetal grey Dodge Charger from the Y to approximately to Target that cut off multiple people just to flip off others...: We see you. We also recognize your need to disregard safety and your fellow drivers... It was hilarious to see a Jeep also begin to tailgate you for your disrespect and almost accident because you needed to get away. Maybe don't flip people off if you cannot potentially live with the consequences of your actions? Aggressive people are known to be violent and match energy when you decide your opinion is worth more than the 30 other people you almost caused an accident with to avoid someone telling you how they felt. Seriously, if you would have parked, someone may have keyed your car for being so rude and inconsiderate of others. Karma. Hope the display and lack of awareness is worth it, because you are the problem — not whatever you were angry about. We have your plate. Best change it.

SEMPER STULTUS: Jeers to the Spokane Library for "honoring" an underserved population (America's veterans) by closing for two days straight for Veterans' Day. You couldn't choose just one? Thank you for your (non) service.

TREES GET SHORT END OF STICK: Jeers to Spokane's urban forestry initiative! An increased canopy goal as outlined by the PLANT ordinance is an honorable thing. However, that starts by protecting the city's extant old growth. On my street alone in the past year, five mature trees have been removed without thought or consequence. No amount of saplings can make up for the benefits those trees provided. Why has Spokane not put protection in place, especially in areas targeted for high density housing growth!?

RE: RADIO DJS: First world problems, huh? FYI, you could just change the channel on the radio.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IN THIS CITY: I would like to say a jeers to law enforcement in this city. Not all. But a good portion. I have not received a ticket in almost 20 years, never had anything serious on my record, and an officer in Rockford pulls me over for speeding. I never speed. I was barely speeding. He said he was gonna give me a warning, but I got a $114 ticket! ... I was on my way to pick up my daughter from a very traumatic experience, had my brand new baby in the car, and this guy has the audacity to write me a ticket. I HAD SO MUCH ON MY MIND! I see people actually driving like assholes. Example: I had someone pass me on a double line in the same spot I was pulled over, and it was almost a head-on collision. As there was traffic oncoming, three cars would have been involved. Tell me, where were you then, officer?! Thank you for your service?! No. Actually you provided me with nothing but a shittier day! THANKS

CAN YOU SPEAK ENGLISH? To the impatient elderly gentleman in line barking at the Garland Rocket Bakery barista. I applaud you for being one of the rudest humans I have seen in public in the past three years. Maybe having a mask on made you brave enough to harass the young barista, thinking no one would know who you are. You were so irritated and asked the barista if she spoke English because she asked you what your drink was... Ring a bell? By the way, no one could understand what you were saying. Maybe think to yourself when in public next time and treat people with kindness because you sure made yourself look like an ass. Cheers to the barista who treated him so kindly as he made fun of her; she had a lot more self-control than I would have had.

WAY TO GO SPOKANE! As progresive policies destroy cities and states across America, we managed to elect a progressive mayor to compliment our already progressive City Council. You deserve everything you get. It's gonna be great.

SPOKANE VOTERS: Congrats, Spokane! Now we're all but guarenteed to end up looking like Seattle and Portland! I don't want to read nor hear any complaints about Lisa Brown moving forward. You voted for her, and now you'll get what you richly deserve. Enjoy the next four years of your miserable lives.

TO AMELIA TRONCONE: Your article about your experiences as a California transplant living in Washington kinda irritated me. People like you who moved here over the last four years have completely ruined the peaceful and mellow paced daily lives of us Spokanites. Laugh all you want when us locals tell you to go back to California, it just validates how pompous and self-entitled you all truly are. You're not a Washingtonian, and you never will be.