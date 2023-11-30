I SAW YOU

You. Deep brown beautiful eyes, settled under a perfect blanket of lashes. Smile half agape. You've lived many lives, it's almost like you should be 200, some sort of vampire. You're special. I wish you could see that I'm also special and could look beyond my physical form. I wish I could be the one to celebrate you, and your ambitions and successes.

RE: PROVE IT: I'm sorry I am not the one who you are seeking. For some reason I felt like I was. Hope you find who your looking for. TB

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Happy Birthday Brock. I am here wondering how long it will take you to awake? Sending love vibes.

TREAD CAREFULLY: Re: Hey W... Our friend dated this guy. We came to realize he is a womanizer, gambler, p-rn yuckster, and a bully. He had several long-term affairs on "the road" while in a long marriage. Stay clear if you don't want to be gas-lighted by this one. Charming but outted. Does not care about you, any one in your life, or anything, but what he can get from your "deal." Run. Don't look back.



CHEERS

SANTA GRAFFITI: Cheers to whoever painted the adorable powder puff Santa behind the Starbucks on Ruby and Sharp. It's so freakin' cute and brings me joy every time I see it!

SAFER HIKING/BIKING: Cheers to the volunteer(s) who repaired the trail along the Spokane River below the SFCC Magnuson Building. Regular walkers and mountain bikers appreciate the effort. Beautiful job! Also thanks to those who periodically clean up the riverbank next to the old water main bridge. It has looked much better the past few summers.

RE: MAKING A FREE LEFT: I must've been taught wrong in Drivers Ed, or been told wrong by family because I learned something new today. I had to double-check my sanity and found I was indeed wrong. Thank you, kind Inlander, for pointing out the error of my ways. I have been learned.

I HOPE YOU SEE THIS BOOBEAR: I love you with all me heart, boobear. Thank you for loving me through so much, especially understanding my self-sabotaging ways. You've always been my cheerleader, and I love you even more for that. I love you with all my heart Alicebamboosly! You and Ry are what keep me motivated in life.

WOMAN WHO LIKES MY PARENTS' HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: Cheers to the woman who drives down Bowdish to work every morning. She took the time out of her busy day to knock on my parents' door and compliment their Halloween decorations. I just wanted to apologize if my dad seemed grumpy. He was expecting me, his daughter, to be coming by that day, and he was confused as to who was at the door. My parents have not stopped talking about how much it meant to them that you stopped by. Thank you again for your kindness to my parents.

TEACHERS: A special shout-out cheers to the teachers at TSHS. The work you do with your students is life changing. You are making a difference each and every time you show up. Things don't go the right way every time for most people working with adolescents, remember to breathe, you got this! Teachers everywhere are incredible! We need you, the students need you. Thank you for being you!

THERE'S GOOD PEOPLE OUT THERE: So I was diagnosed with cancer in July. I lost my hair, and it cost me my self-esteem. I couldn't get a free wig because they don't do that for men. Well, I had a GoFundMe, and I was truly shocked by the generosity of the people around me. I saw a jeer about someone getting upset about another person buying them dinner or something. You know, sometimes this world is a dark, evil place. It's full of pain and misery, which is why it's so important to cherish the good we see in it. Be grateful for the small acts of kindness, and the large ones. I don't know if I'm going to be here in the next five years, but you can bet I'm going to do what I can to pay forward the love I was shown. I am so grateful to my community, friends and family. Remember you matter. You are loved and you are not alone.



JEERS

While watching the Sept. 18, 2018, debate between Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Lisa Brown, moderated by Nadine Woodward, the constant rude and abusive behavior of CMR supporters toward Brown swung my vote to Lisa Brown. Nadine Woodward's defeat begs the question, is CMR next? I think the taxpayers are fed up with giving "her" welfare. Just look at her inactive record. Of course, as we saw on TV, she was happily there to congratulate the new ultra-conservative speaker of the House. Trump also sent his congratulations. Just saying.

TECH BROS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR TOWN: Lime Scooter is making us look dumb, citizens and especially the City Council for allowing this. Lime scooters take advantage of our existing infrastructure, use low-paying gig labor, and create constant danger for pedestrians. There are rules for operating a Lime Scooter. In Washington state, you have to wear helmet, it's the law. In downtown, you can't ride on the sidewalk. Neither of those laws get enforced. Because who would have to enforce them? Our local and famously understaffed police department. That means that to keep our own citizens safe from Lime Scooters we once again have to provide the resources. Lime Scooter is a California-based corporation with no vested interest in our community. They don't care about our town and that is apparent. What happens when some student comes bombing down the sidewalk at 25 mph toward a blind corner and kills a toddler. Once again Lime will be able to blame us for not enforcing the law. And why are we debating who needs to remove the Lime Scooters from the river? Who do they belong to? Spokane City Council, stop letting Lime make you look stupid.

ILL-MANNERED MANAGERS: Since having foot surgery I have encountered the occasional rude shopper while I roll around on my knee scooter — but nothing could prepare me for the ill-mannered managers at a well-known grocery store on Indian Trail. So yeah, to the two managers standing right inside the door chit-chatting when I entered the store.... I'm so sorry, was I in your way? I know you saw me. You gave me the up and down, looked at my scooter, and then panned back up and made eye contact with me only to keep casually talking with your co-worker. You both watched as I struggled to reroute my scooter and eke my way around the two of you. Neither of you made any attempt to move... not one inch. Your "look at me, I'm important" stance with wide feet apart, mean mugs and combative arms folded across your chest sent a clear message — and spoiler alert, it wasn't friendly or very professional. So, you block the entrance of your store, see a clearly disabled woman struggling to get past, and you do and say absolutely nothing. Hey thanks! Shameful... but it kind of adds up. If this is the attitude and tone that managers are setting, no wonder your cashiers and employees are so rude. You have provided them with an excellent example.

PLASTIC SPOON VS. SILVER SPOON: The expression "silver spoon" is synonymous with wealth, someone born into a wealthy family. They are said to have been "born with a silver spoon in their mouth." Trump was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and over the years he has taken that spoon out of his mouth and put it up his butt, so now that's what he talks through.

BREEDERS ARE BAD: The classifieds in the daily paper are full of animal ads to put money in greedy pockets. People buy from you believing they are getting something special. Better than the cheap, disposable ones at the shelters, right? Wrong! Shelter animals make the best pets and don't come with all the health problems of purebreds. It's sickening how many animals are killed daily in this country from "throw away" pets, some even purebreds. If you purchase a pet this holiday season, please accept the responsibilities that come with it. Animals can take months to adjust to a new environment and shouldn't be abandoned, ever. Most importantly ADOPT, don't shop (from breeders). They will come fixed, vaccinated and ready to love you until the day they die.

BAD MEDICINE: Our health care system is broken, and nowhere is this more obvious than in Spokane. Incompetence, indifference and greed have made getting sick a death sentence. The insurance companies are in business to maximize profits, and that means declining referrals and treatment by default. It's time for universal health care and an overhaul to this corrupted system.

BUSH LEAGUE: Gramps... ya might wanna back off braggin' 'bout your baby boy bein' such a "stud"... makin' it all happen?" The kid has potential, but really, who's payin' for the "makin' it happen" portion of the ride? Your stats are skewed in that game. Your numbers are more than a little... off. Seems she's the one that wins this tournament... ♦