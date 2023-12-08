I SAW YOU

I truly hope you are the one I am seeking. What are your initials?

DAMN! I WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER: If you haven't heard that song, listen to it, I think you'd like it. Very direct. Is it my fault you didn't take me seriously? Was I not excited enough? If so, it's only because half of the time I was making my pilgrimage from the valley to your bed I was trying to hide shame and hurt for coming back for more after you were so careless with my time and feelings. My guard was up. Just know that I was very excited about you.



YOU SAW ME

ME: Excellent topic.

RE: DAMN! I WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER... I'm not sure if you're who I think, but reach out and come celebrate with me. I'd love to share this monumental moment with you because you are special to me



CHEERS

MANY THANKS: Yesterday afternoon my truck broke down on busy 29th Avenue on the South Hill. It stalled to a complete stop in the middle of the right lane at an angle, blocking traffic. I had to leave it, with the emergency blinkers on, to get help. I just want to thank the people who patiently helped me through this fiasco. The lady a couple doors down who called road service for me. The young man walking down the sidewalk who offered help. The man in SUV who got out and helped me move it closer to the curb. The man who called for police help. The officer who let me wait in his vehicle and made some phone calls to my insurance agency to check on progress with the tow truck, and of course the tow truck driver himself. I really appreciate all your help and kindness in a hectic, dangerous, "impossible" situation. I couldn't have gotten through it without you. A million heartfelt thanks to all.

PAY IT FORWARD: Emily, Shadle Dollar Tree. Once again, THANK YOU So much!

YOU MAKE A DIFFERENCE: To the young man who dodged traffic at Evergreen and Sprague during rush hour Wednesday, Nov. 29, to help the elderly man get his car out of the intersection. Thank you. I want you to know people like you make a difference and if you think no one notices, I did. Thank you

PACKAGE DELIVERERS: Cheers and a giant thank you to the folks who put packages they are delivering to my home behind the wall on the porch. That way, boxes cannot be seen from the street, but I can see them from my house. I realize they are trained to put items by the door, but that is clearly visible from the street. I appreciate the extra thoughtfulness of placing the packages where they have less of a chance of being stolen!

CHASING DREAMS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM: After many years of reading the Inlander I found this piece to be your finest work, what a great lesson in history. Thank you for such a wonderful article

SHOVELED WALKS: To the very few people who actually do it, thanks for shoveling your sidewalks! It makes a huge difference, which more people would know if they actually walked anywhere.



CITY SNOW RESPONSE: Real genius to block major roads off during a snowstorm rather than plow them. Why not just close all the roads every winter and avoid the cost and hassle of plowing?



JEERS

YOU'RE NO A.O. SCOTT: Jeers to Josh Bell for his review of "Napoleon." It was a much better movie than you described. Not only was the movie well done by Ridley Scott, but the CGI was outstanding. Your criticism is unfounded. You didn't get it right on this one, and you're not A.O. Scott.

JUST DROPPING OFF? Jeers to the local animal control driver who got out of his truck in front of my home, took out a cage from the back, and then opened it and just let a small cat out to fend for himself.

INLANDER REPEATED "CHEERS": Jeers to the Inlander for repeating five of the Cheers from the Nov. 23 issue in the Nov. 30 issue, (Making a Free Left, Hope You See This Boo Bear, Parents Halloween Decorations, Teachers, and Good People Out There). We realize that you have a lot of space to fill, but there must be an ample supply of material for this page every week.

JEERS TO THE SPOKANE BUDGET COMMITTEE: I'm just now reading an article about the lack of funding for the Trent shelter beginning January 2024. Apparently funding for the Salvation Army to continue running the homeless shelter runs out at the end of this year. No decision from the mayor or City Council has been made to continue funding the shelter. Didn't the city budget just get passed for 2024? Why wasn't the funding for the shelter listed in the city budget? Isn't homelessness one of the critical issues for Spokane? Why, why, why?

PAY ATTENTION: How hard is it to look at the entire picture before steamrolling through a situation? I'm on the side of the road where I live trying to direct the slush and water into the storm drain (which seems like an engineers job FAILED). Every single car that speeds by insists on driving right through the slush. Wtf? Can you not see me here? I've even got on high-visibility yellow gear? Are you that clouded or that self-centered that you can't first slow down and obey the 25 mph speed limit and second realize that when you drive 40 mph through that slush that I'm going to be drenched by it and freeze to death? Here's to me hoping you get what you got coming. Praying I'm close enough to see it. PAY ATTENTION

BOSTON MARATHON MORON: You running straight toward my car in the middle of the lane with oncoming traffic on icy roads. I was forced to stop (so that you could maintain a seven-minute mile pace surely) and avoid an accident. You were not going to stop! I was a collegiate runner and believe me, I get the obsessive headspace, but therapy is better than running headfirst into oncoming traffic on a Sunday morning. Just a suggestion.

SHOVEL YOUR SIDEWALK, PLEASE: Jeers to the many, many people in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood who don't shovel their sidewalk. What is the point of a sidewalk? To provide a safe walking area off the roadway. So many kids walk to and from school in our neighborhood, and it is shocking how many households don't clear their walk ways leaving the surface icy, slippery and uneven. Shoveling our walkways, and shoveling for our elderly/disabled neighbors, is the smallest act of kindness and charity that we can give to our neighborhood. Do it for the dog walkers, the runners, the mail carriers, but most of all DO IT FOR THE KIDS.

ILLEGAL LICENSE PLATES: Jeers to all the people driving around Spokane with license plates that are expired or absent entirely. Jeers also to law enforcement that doesn't ticket these same cars. Ironically, it's the fools who drive these cars illegally that also seem to commit so many other infractions while driving. Ex. weaving in and out of traffic, running red lights, speeding, taking up two spaces while parking, etc. It's time for Spokane to stop putting up with illegal, immoral and unethical behavior. Demand that something be done about these people driving cars illegally!! Spokane: Near nature. Not even close to perfect!

BREEDERS ARE BAD: The classifieds in the daily paper are full of animal ads to put money in greedy pockets. People buy from you believing they are getting something special. Better than the cheap, disposable ones at the shelters, right? Wrong! Shelter animals make the best pets and don't come with all the health problems of purebreds. It's sickening how many animals are killed daily in this country from "throw away" pets, some even purebreds. If you purchase a pet this holiday season, please accept the responsibilities that come with it. Animals can take months to adjust to a new environment and shouldn't be abandoned, ever. Most importantly ADOPT, don't shop (from breeders). They will come fixed, vaccinated and ready to love you until the day they die.

YOU: I consider that you are mistaken. I can defend the position. Write to me in PM.

BAD MEDICINE: Our health care system is broken, and nowhere is this more obvious than in Spokane. Incompetence, indifference and greed have made getting sick a death sentence. The insurance companies are in business to maximize profits, and that means declining referrals and treatment by default. It's time for universal health care and an overhaul to this corrupted system.

BUSH LEAGUE: Gramps... ya might wanna back off braggin' 'bout your baby boy bein' such a "stud"... makin' it all happen?" The kid has potential, but really, who's payin' for the "makin' it happen" portion of the ride? Your stats are skewed in that game. Your numbers are more than a little... off. Seems she's the one that wins this tournament... ♦