I SAW YOU

: Hmm, really?! Meet at the red chairs?

RE: IN MY DREAMS: I'll never stop thinking about you. Never.

RE: IN MY DREAMS: Never knew you think my hair is beautiful. I love you and I am right here waiting for you. TB

CHEERS

: I, too, believe the 500-year prophecy is upon us. We shall ride the wave of magnetic energy like Indy and the Navi. May I suggest we use the ley lines to the pyramids in Egypt to truly harness the power of the Condor and the eagle. If you've seen Ancient Aliens you know this is possible! The poles will flip soon and we will be ready!

RE: DAMN, I WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER: Take the chance and reach out. You'll always wonder if you don't, and knowing is worth the effort. If it doesn't work out, you can move on. Take every chance in life, because if IT DOES work out...it could blossom in to something beautiful.

SNOW: Finally, a little bit of snow. Too bad it came juuuust after Christmas.

JEERS

: Your rant is oxymoron. You cite rising costs and pinching pennies as you complain about what has gotten out of hand; tipping culture. Washington has one of the highest minimum wages in the country and yes, most small businesses pass the cost on to the consumer who still might want to patronize their business. The expectation of getting a tip is out of hand. I understand that gratuity is meant for when you go above and beyond, not just doing your job as you were hired. Reconsider your approach to what you're trying to say and perhaps some empathy will hit you this holiday...

SUCKER-PUNCHED A SWEETIE: My friend, who is an absolute kind and upstanding gentleman, went to see a show at the Knitting Factory last weekend. As everyone was leaving, someone was holding the door, and being the guy he is, my friend held the door and told the last person to go on ahead. As he's standing there holding the door, some super drunk dude he's never met, never spoken to comes out of nowhere and punches him twice in the head, causing his head to bounce off the metal door each time. Then, the random a**hole's friend came out of nowhere, bear hugged him and dragged him off. Friend now has a split lip and a concussion and cant even remember what the drunky mcsuckface looks like.

BOO CITY OF SPOKANE: Why did you remove the clever bike art from Maple Street Bridge? It was fun and beloved in the neighborhood. There's trash everywhere in the area — how about cleaning up the staircase leading from there up to Riverside? How about cleaning up anywhere along the river? How about cleaning up Latah Creek? Or just about any space under a bridge downtown? Instead you waste a ton of resources — bucket truck, several person crew — to remove art? I'd love to know who the genius behind that decision was.

AL FRENCH & SUSAN MEYER: So Al French goes on the record in the Inlander and says giving low-income people a break to ride the bus will turn buses into "mobile homeless shelters." And then Range follows up by publishing texts with Susan Meyer dunking on the libs? And we let these two run the 700+ employee, $216 million budget Spokane Transit Authority? Whaaaat. Spokane you got French-ed

STA = SELFISH TRANSIT AUTHORITY: Hey STA. Ever thought about letting the general public know your prized electric buses are recharged by a giant diesel generator that makes the whole West Central neighborhood stink like a truck stop? You know, the generator that was never allowed to be approved by the public? Those of us who live here really don't appreciate your underhanded tactics. Your employees drive like maniacs down residential streets and now you're apparently trying to give all your neighbors lung damage. West Central doesn't even get covered by these electric buses! AND, how long until your enormous 20,000 gallon underground fuel tank starts leaking? Industrial and residential areas do not mix, you should be out in west plains or really ANYWHERE but near a supposedly thriving downtown. Why do the rules not seem to apply to you?? Thanks for nothing!

RE: DANGEROUS DOG BREEDS: I read with interest and agreement the jeers about dangerous breeds of dogs. I'm sure some people will invariably state, "I have a pitbull and mine is friendly and has never been agressive." While there is no reason to disbelieve those people, the same was the case for the most recent deaths. My understanding is that neither dog had acted in any manner other than friendly previously.....UNTIL they killed their owners. If people want to keep breeds that have histories of dangerous behavior, I'm all for it. However, they should be required to be muzzled in public and should be breed restricted from apartment complexes like other places in the country.

DANGEROUS BREED IGNORANCE: Are people in this town really that ignorant? I guess they are! The woman found dead with her pitbull had a heart attack you idiot! Why would you villainize the character of her dog and an entire breed before you even know the facts? The dog had nothing to do with her death. Pitbulls are no different than any other large breed dog. My Chihuahua is more aggressive and more dangerous than my sweet pitbull!!!! It's ignorance such as yours that keep the misconception of this beautiful loving breed going. Get your facts straight or be quiet!

GET THE SPORTS SECTION RIGHT: Hi. I'm a sports guy. In the Inlander "sports & outdoors" section they list the Spokane Chiefs first. Sports match-ups list the home team second, not first. This offends sports guys and gals all through the Palouse.

TO THE CONCERNED ABOUT DANGEROUS DOG BREEDS: Ya when is Spokane going to put a muzzle on the idiots in this town that flap their jowls. There should be a law that people like you shouldn't be aloud out in public also. Any dog breed can snap and kill. I raised four pitbulls myself and each and every one of them were the most loving and affectionate dogs I have known.

PARKING LOT HIT AND RUN: Over the last few months, I've had a few people tell me that while they were in a store, someone damaged their car. They reported this to the store and were told the cameras didn't pick it up. Recently, I had the same happen. While I was shopping, someone ran into my car damaging parts of it that don't work anymore. They ran into me and drove away. I reported it to the store and was told the same. It isn't on camera. Interestingly, there are plenty of cameras in the store but not enough covering the parking lot. What does this say about the interest of the store in protecting their loyal customers? As for me, I have a beautiful car that was in perfect shape before I shopped at the store. Now I have a car that I can't use and will need to scrap it and try to find another one. I will not shop at this store again. They lost my business forever but they don't care because it's small to them. However, I hope to convince others in my large circle to not shop there either by telling them my experience. For the person who ran into me while I was shopping and then drove away, how can you live with yourself? Really? What an awful 'person' you are. Spokane, please stop shopping at places owned by billionaires who don't care enough to protect your assets while you're in the store. While I gave the store money for their products, it ended up costing me much more money and their response to my loss is 'sorry about that. Come again'. Not going to happen. What an awful company.

FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS: To the writer of the deli and plastic bag complaint: these are called first world problems. A first world problem is when someone from a wealthy, stable nation complains about minor inconveniences. You whined because you had to pay for the meat at the deli counter. You should instead be grateful. You live in a country where it is safe to go outside. You don't have to slaughter your own animals. You have reliable transportation to the store. You get to choose from a large selection of meats at the deli counter. You live in a country with food handling standards. You have enough money to pay for food. You have electricity at home to keep the meat safe. And you have free speech to make your complaint. Take a moment to realize how blessed you are to live in the United States. As for the minuscule charge for plastic bags? No one is stopping you from bringing your own bags. Don't look for problems, look for solutions. ♦