I SAW YOU

You stated to me, while at the Big Box Club: "It's SO crowded in here, all the time, anymore; there's no place to park, and the lines are wild." I stated, "Yeah." But, what I will offer next time is that you join me on my next trip BACK to Eagle Pass, through Utah and Arizon, and then on to NYC to pick up those needing our help. You'll be amazed if not changed forever. Happy shopping...?

DIRTY TRUCK AT BECU: Soooo Spokaney but I parked my clean truck next to your dirty truck and our trucks were the excuse we used to say hello. Let's get my truck dirty together. We can get it cleaned up together too. You were very well put together and seemed as though you could handle yourself. I like that!

RE: LUCKY I SAW YOU: I am pretty sure it was me you saw. My apologies for jaywalking, especially on a dark and rainy night. Thank goodness the streets were wet and the colors slipped into the sky. In the future I will be more considerate of drivers while I am out roaming the town.

NORTHTOWN ESCALATOR: You: with your brother K at Northtown mall going up the escalator by Barnes & Noble; Me: with one of my twin boys. I ran up escalator to wrap my arms around you, startling everyone, including myself. I miss you K, and I still wish for you everyday. Happy Birthday today. Love, J

DAMN I WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER: If it's me you've been searching for and we don't meet at the site of our first date, we should try again sooner rather than later. My middle initial D, and out of all the letters in my full name only one of them is an "L." Even if it's not who I think this is, my heart races so fast with the hopes of seeing you anywhere. Is there room in your Big Square for my Little Circle?

WITH A REVEL WAVE: Thanks for the smile! You brightened my morning. My enthusiastic wave came from that "we've met and I should remember..." place in my head, yet the awkward middle school feeling came rushing in while I replayed the tape in my head. Then the calm took hold as I recalled how you made me feel welcomed. Hoping you had a great rest of your morning, Happy Smily Waver. PS, I caught your name from the barrista. Hope to level the field and get you mine



YOU SAW ME

YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE: The Impact of Your Absence. Darling, you're the reason my heart sings. In case you have a bit of free time, would you kindly visit my page. I've shared a few recent photos and revealed updates from current events there. It would be fantastic to catch up and swap our experiences.

RE: WANDERMERE FRED MEYER: ...maybe describe the person you are looking for :) I literally had a random conversation at this store with a gentleman but have absolutely no idea if it's me or not. Lol



CHEERS

GRACIOUS: Thanks in advance for not batting an eye at my moving into your place!! WOW! SO hospitable!! I never knew you were SO welcoming of any and all! I'll be in your driveway with all my belongings (and a few friends and family and pets) by that Friday. If you're not there, or you don't see this in time, we'll just go ahead and move into that outbuilding on your property. Again, thanks! Oh, remember to have the groceries and grub available. We'll need more than just that, but what a great attitude you have!

CHEERS TO THE INLANDER: Cheers to the Inlander. You make the very best fire starter. Keep up the great work. Please continue to leave out the staples.

RE: DOWNTOWN PARKING: Thank you for making such an eloquent argument for why Spokane needs better public transit to downtown. Your story of wrestling with finding parking, parking phone apps, parking tickets, walking to dimly lit areas for the lot, and having your car's window broken all hinge on one thing: having to take your car just to get to work. You're not alone with this. If you could get to work on a tram or a rapid bus, these car-caused problems go away. Many cities have great public transit options, and Spokane can keep building toward being one of them. Good luck out there, I hope your work keeps being rewarding and your days go better.

DOWNTOWN SPOKANE LIBRARY: I was recently able to tour the semi-newly renovated $33 million downtown library. It's really quite beautiful with state-of-the-art everything and also beautiful views of the river, gondola, and park from wonderfully large windows. It was great of Spokane to build that for the homeless. They seem to be really enjoying it.

STOPPED IN THE COLD: Thanks to the man in the red car who stopped at the corner of Wellesley and Morton at 9 am Saturday when it was -9 degrees to offer a bundled up stranger crossing the street a ride. I made it to the market and back on foot without suffering frostbite. However, your kindness was appreciated.



JEERS

SUPER SOBER: BEST ever sober night life (or even daytime): South Side Christian Church!! THANK YOU!! You helped us to see that we're NOT celebrating our Night-Life gatherings... we're celebrating our lives. Free of ANY shackles, addictions, weights, and worries. Truly the BEST! We are grateful. We are blessed. Thank you for welcoming any, and all. No need for Fancy-Schmancy Schmoozing nor Boozing!! We have found the only place we need to gather to celebrate, outside of our homes. Thank you for welcoming us as we are. How we're dressed. How we've journeyed. Wherever we've been. Our neighbors invited us. We now have the space we've been seeking.

HEY CELESTE: YOUR story is NOT my story.

RE: "ZERO EMISSIONS" VEHICLES ARE A SCAM: I agree, let's be honest. Your math that since 41% of our electricity is from fossil fuels means that EVs are a scam because they still generate greenhouse gases. This is a well-known part of the EV pollution model. Even with 100% electricity from fossil fuel power stations, EVs still generate less greenhouse gas per mile than fossil fuel cars, according to actual research and modeling on the topic instead of simple multiplication and curmudgeonliness. Burning oil in small engines for cars is still worse than EVs powered by a coal plant. Now, by your numbers, when we only have 41% of our power from fossil fuel plants, it's just an even bigger win for the climate with every EV on the road instead of an ICE car. That 41% is also going down quickly thanks to the Dems' Infrastructure Bill, which is how we move forward to solve problems instead of doing nothing and living with polluting and climate destroying traffic.

BACK DURING COVID: Uninformed people: Stop saying "back during COVID." That doesn't make any sense. What you're saying is "back when SARS-CoV-2 was circulating." In case you haven't been paying attention to any news sources or your sick friends, family, and co-workers, IT'S STILL CIRCULATING! It never went away. We just have new variants of the original coronavirus. Is ignorance really bliss?

GERRYMANDERING: In the United States redistricting is the process of drawing "electoral district boundaries" after the decennial census every 10 years. It defines boundaries. In representative democracies, gerrymandering is the political manipulation of "electoral district boundaries" with the intent to create an undue advantage for a party or group and this creates districts with convoluted and winding boundaries rather than compact areas. Gerrymandering can also be used to protect incumbents. This is politicians picking their voters instead of voters picking their politicians. Gerrymandering has been a problem since the early days of the republic. Critics say that redistricting has been used to neutralize minority voting power, while supporters say it enhances electoral competitiveness.

NEPOTISM: Jeers to those who get their positions due to nepotism. They may not have real education degrees or experience, but they seem to get the high-level executive jobs anyhow. We all talk about EDI but it's garbage. Just look at the administration at the local colleges.

SUV DRIVER: I rode my bicycle on the crosswalk at Third Avenue and you were alone in your big SUV, blocking the crosswalk. I motioned to you that I was going to go either in front of or behind you. You rolled your window down and told me I shouldn't be riding in the crosswalk. OK. I did that to stay out of traffic and not slow everyone down, and for some measure of safety on our dangerous roads. But thanks for your brief lecture before you hit the gas and drove wildly into traffic before coming to a red light, where I once again rode in front of you in a crosswalk. ♦