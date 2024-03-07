I SAW YOU

I saw you, J, dating multiple women at the same time. Lying, breaking hearts, and ruining lives. You're disgusting — get a new hobby because women are not a sport! We're all onto your little game now.

PRAY: That was all the sign said. An open-ended invitation. Pray for a parking space, pray for a Big Mac, pray for a sick child. Your graffiti chose to make it a political statement. Embrace courage. Put up your own sign on your own home. I promise not to deface it.



CHEERS

BRAVO! Kendall Yards walkers! If you were to walk out the back door of the Inlander and down the very steep hill toward the river there was a garbage pile of epic proportions! No longer. This has happened VERY recently. My dog is a smeller and stops to do that EVERY five feet it seems. So, I often look over the edge (and have walked down there along the river) at this eyesore. However, yesterday while walking I was gobsmacked that the entire pile had been thoroughly cleaned up! Truly a wonderful thing, and I salute those that stepped up to make Spokane a better place. Thank you!

SPOKANE'S THOUGHTFULNESS: Last Tuesday my caretaker & I went to Quan' s for a watch repair, Ferguson's for a quick breakfast, then for some groceries at the Shadle Walmart. Quan' s was friendly and serene. We sat at Ferguson's counter because all the booths were taken. Upon leaving the waitress said that another person had paid my bill. Then while checking out at Walmart, we found that the man in front of us had paid for a Walmart shopping bag that I needed. These generous actions clearly showed the humanity of Spokane's residents. I am so pleased and thankful that I experienced the kindness of all of them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: You contacted me after 20 years of not talking to me or anything. I was emotional and not in a good spot, but that was nothing to do with you. The way you left me was your choice and I can accept that, but you left me when I needed a friend.

HOPE FOR HUMANITY: Your compassionate response to the Jeers "Everyone Knows" really touched my heart, thank you! I see so many Jeers about inconsiderate people and bad behavior. Some people are just incapable of empathy. Be it a lack of nurturing, trauma, or they were born that way, we have yet to understand. Populations in jail and other institutions (like politics) have many examples of narcissists, pathological liars, and those who shamelessly never acknowledge their wrongdoings since the harm they do others is of no concern to them. Thank the citizens with probity in our world and our democratic system of laws for helping sort them out! (Power doesn't corrupt, power attracts those who are already incorrigible and/or corrupt.)

THE FLOOR EXPERTS: Thank you once again, Brothers Flooring. To Andy, Blake, Arthur, and Sam you people are great to work with. Once again you have exceeded my expectations. Beautiful tile job. Thanks again from George and Vicki.

CHEERING INTELLIGENCE: LOL!! The metaphor was about J.B. vs. the Republicans. If you needed this pointed out, you ARE the significantly undereducated, baby! Read a book! I'm glad the editors "got it."

THANKS FOR PICKING UP MY WALLET: Cheers to the nice gentleman who picked up my wallet and flagged me down after I dropped it at the Walgreens in the Valley. Your kindness greatly appreciated!!

ONTO THE WCC TOURNAMENT! Cheers to the Zags Men's team for their victory over Saint Mary's. It was a tough fought first half, but the Zags really took over when they came back on the court and put on a real show. Great work by both teams!

A HIDDEN SPOKANE GEM: On a whim, I dropped in on the Gonzaga hockey team's game against the University of Idaho at the Ice Arena to check it out. It was a great game, free to attend, and packed with Zag students cheering like crazy. What a great event that's way under advertised. Cheers to the seniors who played hard, and I'll see the rest of the team next season.

MIRROR IMAGES: From a microscope to a telescope, everything is a mirror image. As above... so below is a reference to the effects of celestial mechanics upon terrestrial events like the change of seasons and the moon's effect on the tides. It is an ancient quote to describe what happens in higher realms (heaven on earth) also happens in a lower realms. That events on earth reflect in the astral plane, such as the individual (microcosm) is influenced by society (macrocosm). The expression is tied to Hermeticism and the Emerald Tablet. As within... so without is a reminder that what we put out into the world reflects what is going on inside of us. If we want to change our external circumstances, we must first change our internal state.

ANTIQUES AND THRIFT HAVEN: Spokane has such a lovely and diverse spread of secondhand stores and antique shops. Thank you for providing us all with opportunities to give these items a second life while adding quirk and character to our own lives! Exploring the many thrift stores in town is a great activity by yourself or with a friend on a gray or rainy day.



JEERS

SHOPPER BEWARE: You know those big-box stores in Spokane that have cameras in every aisle and in the checkout lanes that are recording every move you make while in their store? Well, they have limited cameras in the parking lots that they own. We're not talking here about community parking lots, but rather individual parking lots reserved for just patrons of the box store that isn't directly connected to any other stores. So, if you park your car in one of their lots and someone runs into your car and then leaves, you won't have any evidence of the crime. It will be your deductible that will fix the car (if it's fixable). Why do we shop at these stores? They don't care about you or their employees. Stop supplying billionaires with even more money.

WILLFUL IGNORANCE OR WITLESS REPORTING? Jeers to the local "newscaster" who chose the death of Flaco, an iconic Eurasian eagle-owl in New York as her "editor's pick" but claimed to be clueless about the cause of Flaco's demise. Any legitimate journalist would have checked the numerous news stories about this and would have known the owl died from terrible trauma to his organs after flying into a building. Here's the story you missed — 1 billion birds die each year from flying into buildings. In New York City alone, 230,000 birds die each year for the same reason. Last year in Chicago more than a thousand migrating songbirds were killed when they flew into a building. These bird massacres are entirely preventable by putting dots, stripes and other patterns on the glass. When will we get some real journalists on local television news?

RE: BIG TRUCK! If those big truck drivers could read, they'd be really upset.

RE: JOLTIN JOE: See, that response was worth the weeklong wait. Intelligent of you to quote Twain, but yet you seem to try and throw an insult in there to backtrack on your prior word salad. Keep it simple, keep voting blue.

DON'T TOUCH MY PURSE: Yes I'm a girl, yes that's my purse, picking it up and trying to give it to the giant man with a walker doesn't automatically make it not my purse, so when I yell at you four times "IT'S MINE," it actually MEANS "IT'S MINE" not "GIVE IT TO THE GIANT MAN WITH A WALKER".

MCSHAME ON YOU: I was at a local McDonald's and heard they no longer give Veteran discounts. The first drive-thru was at a McDonald's on a military base. That has made them millions of dollars. Military families eat there, now they can't even get a discount on burger. Shame on you.

OMISSIONS ON EMISSIONS: The Inlander was past deep space for its sustainability issue, especially regarding the state's cap-and-trade program. Not one word about global warming and particulates creating bad air and deaths across the U.S. and Earth. No mention of the $200 billion profits by oil giants in 2022. Last year, Exxon made $36 billion, Shell $28 billion, and Chevron $21 billion. Plus tax subsidies give them up to $50 billion per year in breaks. Oil companies cry crocodile tears for your higher gas prices? Ha! They want you to vote against THEIR having to pay for their pollution. Inlander, give us the facts — for our grandchildren and your integrity.

RENT CAP DEATH: Your state senators just voted down a bill to cap rent increases in our state. This seems to be a step in the wrong direction, especially when we are in the middle of an affordable housing crisis. The Inlander (kudos!) is the only newspaper that published anything about this story. It should have been front page news. Please research the names of the senators who voted against this bill and be sure to vote accordingly in our next election.

COSTCO DRIVERS FIRST STOP: Costco is a go-to destination for many in the Spokane area. Yes, most drivers pull into the first left into the shopping center parking lot. They not only take the first left turn, but they also are drawn to turn into the first lane on the left. Why on God's green Earth do you need the first left lane? Do you know how much you back up the sea of customers behind you doing the same turn? The cross traffic stops you and you stop the flow behind you, and everybody does it! Why? Do you see that vast parking lot? Please be aware you are not the only customer.

TURN ON THE LIGHTS: Hey Lisa, being that you were endorsed by the Spokane Firefighters Union, do you think you can get the parking lot and building lights turned on at Station 16? Really dark over there! ♦