I SAW YOU



You were working, I was shopping (and being difficult) we got to talking about a band on your shirt. want to keep chatting? hit me with the band, and the day if you remember it. [email protected]

ED RN: To the ED triage RN that made me giggle as I was treated for a diabetic situation... You were not my direct nurse, but I clocked no ring as you assisted. You had kind eyes, a long beard, and teal scrubs. I didn't want to cross professional boundaries but found you nice on the eyes and generally a kind plus funny individual as I was in a precarious place. You may not be single but if you are, I need to shoot my shot! I hope you see this or possibly a coworker could inform you that someone would like to get to know you better! I wish you the best on the rollercoaster!

CHEERS

Sparks were flying and many hearts were unified at this year's first annual BachCon event. Our souls were mixed together and cemented into an everlasting vortex. Thank you to the president, hosts, and organizers for creating the most sought-after event in history. Never could I have imagined the positive impact on my aura from a weekend of shared laughter, love, and ending of the leap year curse. Thank you to the Lovas for bringing all of our heart beams together, we love you!

PORTA POTTY SAVE: "Timber from Timber Treats at Spokane Garden Expo, thank you is not enough for jumping in and helping me fish my little boy out. Lesson's learned – go in with him next time.Thank you for no judgment but helping hands and advice.- The not thinking mom "

SAFE STREETS ADVOCATES <3 Cheers to all the people calling for the city to take action and implement design changes, which make public streets and roads safe for ALL people, not just those old enough and wealthy enough to own a car. Groups like Spokane Reimagined and individuals speaking up for the safety of Spokane residents walking and cycling deserve recognition, keep up the good work!! And if YOU want safer streets, write to your council representatives or use Open Forum on Monday nights!

SANITY SAVED: Thanks, Dean. That book has restored my sanity and balance. "It's Not You" has shed clear, bright light on the truth that those with N.P.D. cannot change. It's their personality. The horror they spread within families, workplaces, relationships and communities is so real, and not fixable. For the mental health professionals espousing the vulnerability journey a la Brenee Brown, you might wanna dive into the work of Ramani and Carter and know that you are coddling, and cultivating crops of tyrannical "toddlers" by not addressing the group dynamics/systems in which they believe they reign. They don't change, yet they are encouraged in workplaces, therapy sessions, and gaslighting sessions to continue merrily on their ways, blaming those around them. Get out of their lives and paths, and know, they do not change.



JEERS

TO STOP OR NOT TO STOP: As a person not from here, and who comes from a part of the country where people have enough common sense to look out for themselves and not cause an accident, it has been a bit confusing understanding WA's pedestrian laws simply by talking to people (or reading the Jeers). A person wanting to get the full context of the law should really read the entire section on pedestrians (it's not that long). RCW 46.61.235 says that cars must stop for peds who are crossing at an intersection, whether it is a marked or unmarked crosswalk. However, if the ped is standing in a random place on a curb, as we so often see people doing in Spokane, the ped must yield to traffic (RCW 46.61.240). Things are complicated by those certain types of peds (specifically, the closer you get to downtown Spokane) who pay no attention to anything AT ALL and act randomly and impulsively... which is why RCW 46.61.245 exists, to paraphrase, "don't run anyone over and honk at them if necessary."

REALLY, STOP STOPPING: Re: stop stopping. I am going to hazard a guess the person citing the RCW 123456 hasn't done much bike riding on the South Hill; if they had, they'd see for themself what a dangerous and chaotic practice this is. South Hill drivers, bless their hearts, will bring traffic to a complete standstill on busy arterials like 29th even if nowhere near a crosswalk. You expect me to ride out in front of both lanes of stopped traffic and trust that nobody runs me over? Dont be annoyed when I wave you on and cross into traffic, just like I was a car, who you would not feel obligated to stop for. Please stop stopping for bikes not in crosswalks.

RELAXING! JK! SHUTUP!!!! Ahhhh...off to work in the yard in peace. =D NOPE! Have family & friends over this weekend to BBQ?! =D NOPE! You have to listen to my small and huge dogs bark NONSTOP for HOURS on end at every and anything! =D EVEN after I'm home, I'm gonna allow them to hurt your ears & annoy EVERYONE for at LEAST two blocks around us. Quietly saying, "Oh hushhhhh" :) I don't want to bring noise ordinance on anyone and it's not always the dog's fault, but the owner! YOU are RUDE for making the whole neighborhood listen to your jerk for HOURS! PLZ FOR THE LOVE OF GOD KEEP YER DOGS QUIET! AT LEAST AFTER AN HOUR! Sincerely, can't wait to move

I'M WITH YOU! Cheers to Coeur D' Alene residents again... Nobody holds their children accountable anymore. They throw trash into the lakes, on the streets, and even in parking lots. Yet, their parents or the people who are raising them, don't say anything or teach them right from wrong! Saddening and heartfelt for sure!

WHERE'S THE CAMERA? I don't understand why the city of Spokane doesn't automatically install surveillance cameras around all Pride crosswalk murals in the city? Every single time one of these is painted, some lowlife comes along and defaces it by pouring paint over the top of it, doing multiple burnouts to leave tire marks all over it, pouring paint thinner on it, or to now using some kind of accelerant and lighting it on fire. Why can't we catch these criminals in the act? These criminals need to be prosecuted!

IRRESPONSIBLE DOG OWNERS: Jeers to the people who walk their dogs off-leash. A few years ago, our dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs in our neighborhood in Coeur d'Alene. Since then, he has been terrified and reacts negatively to dogs that approach him without a leash. Just this week, we encountered four such incidents in our neighborhood, on the Centennial Trail, and in Riverstone. Recently on the Centennial Trail, an off-leash dog chased my dog around my son's legs, entangling our leash around him. Each time the owners said, "He/she is friendly," without considering that other dog might be scared or less friendly. It is the law in Coeur d'Alene that dogs must be on a leash. Please follow the law to ensure the safety of all dogs and their owners.

RE: DEADBEAT CITY: You mention a lot of different problems with the city of Spokane. Perhaps we could start very, very, very small and work toward larger issues. The very smallest of these is penalizine people for not paying for legal plates/tabs. I see this all over this city, and it's just amazing to me. Having lived in other cities most of my life, I've not seen this level of illegality anywhere. Frequently, I pull up in back of cars at stop lights and they don't even have a license plate on their car. It's amazing that they get away with it. The apartment complexes along Upriver Drive are filled with cars with expired tabs that drive down city streets every day. Perhaps an expensive ticket would help discourage this behavior. For those who don't pay the ticket and purchase new tabs, impound the car, auction it off, and sell it to the highest bidder. Use the proceeds to do something for those who do keep their cars legal, like improve the streets. Spokane: near nature. Near illegal license plates.

ROLLING COAL AT REGAL ELEMENTARY: You really put me in my place. How dare anyone else use the shoulder of a public street, right? After all, your tabs covered a whole 13% of the cost of it. That's more than enough to cover all the wear you generate, isn't it? That 50% from federal funds and the rest from local property tax? That means nothing to a rugged individualist like yourself. We're all just glad we get to pay for roads so momma's baby can play tonka and be a dick for no reason. Hey, way to show those little kids, too. They're definitely going to remember that you're a big, tough man. ♦