Your voice was like wind chimes pealing gently down Summit Blvd this morning. I caught up to you, long dark hair, aviators. You were eating fruit off a tree and sharing them with your brown dog. I asked you what they were. "They're plums," you singsonged, "they're ripe and really sweet! Would you like to try some?" I declined, but wanted to tell you that you glow with joy when you look at your dog.

CHEERS

That's rich coming from a man who has been stalking me for over 10 years now! I'm not the narcissist because I do indeed have boundaries and wouldn't dream of online and physically stalking someone who has asked for me to leave them alone multiple times. You cannot have access to my emotions and read my thoughts any longer, so you resort to stalking me online. I am a very traumatized HSP who is on the spectrum and I am sick and tired of being treated as not being a human that is allowed to have boundaries, and allowed to say NO and walk away. I am not going to let you destroy me or my self esteem ever again. If I'm the narcissist then why am I the one running from a man that keeps stalking me and involved multiple people in his plot to destroy me emotionally when all I've done is try to make my walking away amicable and apologize for hurting you and ever being in your life. I want free of you !!!! I want you to go in peace, and for you to finally stop stalking me for good. I want to be left alone and to not live in survival mode all the time because my fear of someone physically hurting me because of you!!!! Go away and stay away!!!!!!

COOKIE DEALER: Cheers to the extremely friendly, and handsome, cookie dealer at My Fresh Basket on Tuesday 7/30. You were so nice! You wished me a great lunch and sent me on my way with a fresh cookie in hand. The interaction left me smiling all afternoon, there should be more people like you in the world!

THANKS TO KREM TV: KREM, your promotion of diversity, equity & inclusion is appreciated. All of the Spokane communities can see themselves in your news staff.

ALLISON MARTINEZ KXLY: Cheers to Allison Martinez for being a bright spot in a sea of doom and gloom. She consistently presents things in a positive way and has a delightful personality that lifts spirits in an increasingly dark world. Good on you, Allison. Keep it up!



JEERS

Cheers to the TWO Spokane PD cars who sat at the light on the corner of Francis and East Cozza Drive, and watched as a woman in a vehicle with expired tags messed around on her phone while in the lane to turn left on Division, who held up all the other traffic, and then blatantly ran the red light after I honked at her. The officer in the front car looked right at me with a blank look when I had my hands up with the "what the hell" expression I gave to him. They saw what happened. They just didn't care enough. I will remember this when there is an initiative on the ballot for more funding for Spokane PD. Maybe half your current funding should be shifted over to Spokane FD. Big red seems to be doing more, and a better job, lately than the ol' black and whites. Square yourselves away.

LOOK UP, MAN! How many of you in Spokane remember when Michael Baumgartner, as a state legislator, would go around downtown with a WSU ball cap jammed on his lowered head so he wouldn't have to engage anyone? Oh yeah, I'm gonna vote for that guy!

BUFFET REVIEW: We took your review to heart and went to one of the buffets you recommended and that was our first mistake. Nothing was fresh, barbecue pork was soaking in water, all the vegetables were soggy as well as the salad products. The meat products were like leather. My wife spit out the crab with the first bite. The bathrooms stunk of urine and were filthy. Please before you review a restaurant, go there to find out what the food is really like and if it's really worth $20+ per person and this place is not worth it even if it was free.

POOR DESIGN: All the work done on 16th Ave. and Highway 195 is a poor design. The street is designed for people to travel west off Highway 195 onto 16th. There is even a left turn lane off Highway 195. There is only one single lane west bound. People are still using that intersection as if it were never changed. It's difficult to turn left onto 16th when others are turning left onto Highway 195 from the only single lane there. I realize people are distracted while driveing BUT that intersection is clearly NOT marked very good at all. SO JEERS to the design at Highway 195 and 16th.

FOR THE LOVE... I was just at a grocery store/big box store/doctor's office/sporting event/coffee shop (in other words it happens EVERYWHERE), having to listen to someone else's conversation on speaker phone. Can anyone explain this to me? What is the motivation behind having a personal (albeit always casual) conversation that everyone around you must suffer through? Personally, I don't want to hear about what's for dinner, how Muffy did at her track meet or what the doctor said about your ingrown toenail. On a good day, it's rude and disrespectful to those within hearing distance. On a bad day it's narcissistic beyond belief. When you're at home or in your car knock yourselves out, but please stop subjecting the public to your private conversations. It feels like an attention grab to me. Poor self-esteem at its finest.

RE: PETTY POLITICIANS: I agree with last week's Jeer. Signs blighting the landscape and TV commercials don't earn my vote, nor does rumor-spreading and name-calling. Politicians are servants of the populace. To earn the fame, fortune, and power of political office they must demonstrate what GOOD they have already accomplished for the community, and describe what GOOD is in their ability to accomplish in the future.

HOMELESSNESS FROM THE HOMELESS: I'm a lifelong citizen of the fine city of Spokane, 43 years, the Hillyard area. I've read lots of opinions on the ever growing homeless issue in my city but not one from an actual current home deprived person so I'd like to be the first. I actually agree that the mess, public drug use, litter and no respect for property and law are inexcusable. It's not a dwelling issue it's drugs and alcohol and lack of programs to train and teach these citizens to get back on their feet. Jeers to the Spokane police department for violating these people's constitutional rights by impounding or stealing property and vehicles because of the missfortune of being poverty stricken. How does that help them get back on their feet? Setting them even further behind. Shame on you Spokane you can't just sweep people under the rug. We have the right to survive, we have the right to pursue happiness. Those sliver spoon dwelling South Hill people looking down their noses at the homeless trash can't eat their steak and salmon dinners if they have to look at those disgusting street rats so torture and exile the less fortunate so you can sleep at night. You cowards couldn't even survive one night on the streets. Money isn't wealth. Knowing I can live outside without a KOA campground and a $250,000 home on wheels makes me feel bad for you rich arrogant cattle! We are the strong ones. If all the buildings fell and all your money turns into worthless paper wonder who will be the weakest link. Punishing U.S. citizens for being poverty stricken is not only morally wrong and prejudiced it's against the law. Give us your poor tired weak and hungry, remember? Or do you forget all your schooling?

PROTEST ALL YOU WANT: It doesn't change the fact that Israel is winning the war against Islamic terrorists.

LIFE ALTERING BROWNIE BUZZKILL: Shame on YOU, big killjoy, for spouting such ugly comments about a legitimate expression of joy that was so happily submitted by a young first-time visitor to Spokane! Who are you to make the rules for the Cheers section and what makes an "extraordinary moment" (your own words)? People can cheer about whatever the heck they want, and my daughter's friend chose to send a compliment to this paper that she only just learned about, and was so delighted to hear it had been published. No way will I let her know of your insulting, grudgy piece of flotsam. Get a clue; people love finding random, unexpected happiness. I heard for days about that brownie! My daughter, also a relative newbie to the area, showed her friend around and sent her back home with a wonderful impression of Spokane's places and people. Thank god they never came across your type -- someone with nothing better to do that poop on others' parades. How sad that something this nice upsets you so much.

PAVILION CONCERT GESTAPO: Why spoil such an incredible venue with an army of petty tyrant rent-a-cops? After two shows at the Kettlehouse in Missoula coming home felt like being sent to a minimum security prison. ♦