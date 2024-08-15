I SAW YOU



Get a restraining order, buy a taser ($20) and ask your doctor for a Zoloft prescription. Problem solved. Also what "spectrum"? I am sorry you are distressed but have a pet peeve when people throw that around because the spectrum theory applies to many things in psychology. It's a type of scaling a condition not a condition itself. I was professionally diagnosed on the autism spectrum, specifically, when my condition was still called Asperger's. Please use proper terminology. "On the spectrum" alone means nothing except a confusing catch-all term for people who don't know what's going on with themselves.

TROUBLEMAKER: A year now... who would have ever believed it. You have the most beautiful soul, I have a terrible past. Now we have such a beautiful, blessed life together. Thank you for saying yes, for loving me. I love you.

CAR FLIRTING ON WELLESLEY: I was cruising westbound on the evening of 8/10 around 7:30 pm, I saw you looking over at me in the car at a red light. Smiling at me, I turned my music down because it seemed like you wanted to talk to me? We exchanged quick small talk and continued driving within the same proximity. I was giggling to myself and you turned onto a side street i swear you waved bye, and I stayed driving. You looked like the type of person to read the Inlander so here's my shot to find you. If you see this, respond back with what kind of car you were driving.



YOU SAW ME

Roaming, driving, biking through this river city. You saw me, sadly worried about the conditions of this once beautiful, wonderful "town." Quite recently it was grand, again. It declines at alarming rates, daily, hourly, like rainforests decimated by bulldozers. Some things don't come back. The Walt/Karen Worthy duo, the Ron/Julie Wells duo, and the small business duos that have kept this machine running smoothly, progressively, and passionately, are fading quickly away from this place they loved and protected. Wake UP, Spokane; this place is becoming a sh*% - hole, in spite of some efforts by the few, doing ALL the heavy lifting. Get outta the gym and start lifting the debris, and derangement. EVERYBODY needs to be a part of the work that makes this place work, before it's too late. One day it will be.

CHEERS

Imagine my surprise when I was told, "Yes,we have your coin purse and you can pick it up at the Lost and Found" at the Chewelah Casino! Not only did they have it, but the money was still in it! All $231.16. Especially unusual in a casino where the money could have disappeared in the blink of an eye. Thanks to everyone who works there and to security who wouldnt even accept a tip. Small town honesty? I truly didn't think I stood a chance at getting my coin purse back with or without any money in it!

POLITICIANS: Cheers to all you candidates who submitted RECENT photos of yourself! Thank you! We can now recognize you in public and say Hello!!!

REALLY GOOD PEOPLE IN SPOKANE: I think your name is Jeff and your wife's is Melissa. You helped me when I had a puncture blowout on a Sunday morning two weeks ago. I was fumbling about and you came over and helped me. Then upon getting my replacement tire put on, I had a dead battery, and a man named Bryan gave me a jump start so I could get home. I can't thank you all enough. You all made my day.

EXCELLENT REPRESENTATIVES & SERVICE: Xfinity store on North Division. Nicholas H. is a good, patient, & understanding listener who responds efficiently & well to customers' needs. Heather W. is the same and very patient in working through problems with customers. Both are excellent representatives of Xfinity. Thank you both, for your help in resolving my technical and other issues.

IT'S THE BIG ONE:I just finished reading "Planning for the 'Big One'" and I wanted to reiterate my previous warnings about being prepared. Forest fires come and go on a regular basis. Our lust for more manufactured goods makes global warming inevitable. The preparedness of which I speak is the eternal kind. My daughter and son-in-law have been involved in two potentially fatal accidents. She actually defied the laws of physics by surviving. What about you? Are you prepared for eternity? Have you invited Jesus into your life? Remember, eternity is forever. Don't put off your decision.

MAKING LAUGHS OUT OF LEMONADE: Cheers to Dave, Ken, and Molly for still providing laughs even after being blindsided by having their show eliminated after decades of serving our community. Brilliant of Northern Quest to capture the chemistry and humor of the three while providing support until DK&M can kick off their new venture. I love how our community rallies, and I can't wait to hear them again, hopefully soon!

DRUID OF SPOKANE REDDIT: To the person who goes by u/Fine_Dragonfruit3535 on Spokane Reddit, you posted a picture of an imperiled duck you discovered near the Spokane River: This poor creature had a fish hook stuck through its tongue. Despite not having a vehicle with which to transport the duck to any sort of rescue, you went to great lengths to find anyone who could help. Eventually, you found someone via Facebook in Deer Park who could help the injured animal. A day later, you shared a video of the recovering duck, fish-hook-free and swimming happily in a pond at the home of the Deer Park rescuers. Thank you for being a force for the protection of nature and all things that depend on an ever-more-fragile ecosystem. An innocent creature is alive today because of you, and that is a beautiful thing.

GINGER IN THE SUN: I was so relieved that you took my comment with grace instead of being offended. I have a tendency to blurt first, think later. May your basal temperature be as cool as your demeanor.

KINDNESS: Aug. 6 at Kootenai Health Hospital there was a lady with her husband while I was with mine both checking in for surgery. She was so kind that I would like to thank her. She was nice the second we sat down next to her while her husband was being checked in and then around 3 pm after we had waited all day she was so kind again. If you happen to see this ma'am, I want to Thank You from the bottom of my heart for your sincere kindness. I hope all went well with your husband and he's recovering well. You made my day by your kind sparkle in your eye, your smile and kind words. May God bless you.



JEERS

To my fellow human beings in the Medical Lake area, I ask you to please release your fear and embrace the love that is in all human hearts. I read in this publication that you were recently led to protest with anger helping your fellow man, those you choose to try separating from yourself and call "homeless." Just last year after the fires, you were given so much help and assistance. This is what you have to give in return? I do not stand in judgment of you or ask you to feel shame. I ask you to return to a state of love and acceptance. We can do it, we can all let go of fear and return to our hearts. Let's find our way back into being all a human being can be. Separation is an illusion. If one human being is suffering, we are all suffering.

DEAR MR. HOMELESS: Your message about being a strong survivor and able to outlast a wimpy South Hill resident struck me as sort of funny. If you are indeed this superhero of the streets, why don't you put your powers to work finding work? Don't condemn the South Hill people who get up every day and go to work. You see, that's the reason they have a nice house and a $250,000 motorhome. They work. My advice to you is gather your superior strength, check into a shelter, quit the drugs and booze, clean yourself up, and get a job or two. And when you quote the verses on the Statue of Liberty know this, it's a message that the poor and tired masses can enter this country and work hard and succeed. It's not a message of come here and sit on your butt. I suggest you get off yours.

CONCERT TALKERS: I'll never understand why people go to concerts and talk about their mundane lives during the performance. Go to a bar, dinner, or have a BBQ, but shut the hell up. I'm at the concert to listen to live music. Show some respect to the performer and the other attendees. You're all so freaking annoying!

FREE PALESTINE: Jeers to the Inlander for publishing zionist bs. Free Palestine!