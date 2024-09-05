I SAW YOU



Do you? When you love someone, you make amends in real life. You say sorry, you listen and validate their feelings, you avoid justifying or making excuses or blaming, and you ask how you can make it right. You make it right to show that you truly feel regret for the pain you caused, show that you're not saying empty words, show respect, care, compassion for their experience. Weak whispers into the ether of the internet only serve you.

WHO WAS THAT GUY? "WHO WAS THAT GUY?" I heard someone say, "I've never seen anyone play guitar like that." As I walked out of The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival on Sunday night. That was Nathan Chartrey and I saw you! The very first local talent to play at the One Stadium and YOU ROCKED THE HOUSE! A local paper wrote a piece on the festival but missed the boat by missing this local talent! I still love you though. Look him up: Nathan Chartrey and "Follow Your Love."

ICE MAN MAKES ME HOT: I see you filling them boxes around town. Bringing out my daddy issues



CHEERS

Solve two problems at once. The prophecy of the eagle and the condor from the time of Christopher Columbus over 500 years ago is the answer. Mesoamerica is Greek for "Middle America," which is now known as "Central America." These pre-Columbia civilizations were the Aztecs and the Maya. The center of cultural life were the many flat pyramids they built which are now overrun and obscured by the jungle. Using ground penetrating radar from a drone, we can look under the canopy to find their location. These flat-top pyramids have many levels that can be used like an office building, giving jobs to thousands. The high-tech companies like Apple and Microsoft can do research and development for advanced chips for future quantum computing and not have to depend on Taiwan, since it is the world's leader in the semiconductor industry.

INTEGRITY AND HONESTY IS STILL ALIVE: A special thank you to Ben at Power City Electric for showing me that companies do care. Your word and your quick response to me was very refreshing and helped me still see that there are quality companies out there that still value their word and stand behind it. THANKS BEN..........Jon

WHO NEEDS LEASHES? Cheers to you for having a perfect dog who doesn't need a leash in Corbin Park because they're just a perfectly trained little buddy. I get it, I love my dogs. I would probably cross a busy street just to pet your dog, too. That said, and what I know about my dogs who are on leash is that they are not perfect, they do get excited, and they will default to protect me from dogs they don't know who run up on me or them quickly. You want to have your dog off leash? Go to a dog park where there aren't signs that clearly state that all animals must be on leash. Be a better neighbor to your fellow dog owners and recognize that one bite from either could be a catastrophic loss to us both.

RE: TRAFFIC: Hooray for our city's public transportation! Buses and para transport vans that, incidentally, are not free for disabled persons. What would be a 10-minute trip to pick up an item for a person with a car becomes an hours long journey for the disabled /carless. Aside from pre-scheduling, van riders must wait upwards of 40 minutes from their scheduled pickup time at home and again at their destination. If they are not waiting and watching (blind persons may need extra help), the van will leave after 5 minutes or less. Long delays are common. As for the bus... never having had a cold, the flu (or COVID) in over 4 decades since the one time I rode the bus, I say: Public Transportation Great! Public pathogens - no thank you!

DREAMIN' WILD: Thanks to the organizers of a fun and meaningful event: bracelets; Q&A with Donnie, his wife Nancy, their adult children, and another musician; trivia quiz about the story and movie; and the 2022 film with its depth of feeling and local settings shown under the stars in the Riverfront Park Pavilion. Mega-thanks for a wonderful evening and to the Emersons for sharing their story!



JEERS

To the &*%HOLE that went to the Northside Recycling last Sunday and contaminated an entire load of newspaper with your paint and oil. Hundreds of people who care about leaving the planet better spent their time correctly recycling their newspaper and you come along. 50 feet away they would have taken your paint and oil and correctly disposed of it. By opening the containers and tossing them on the newspapers you contaminated the entire bin. Were you in a hurry, or are you always a jerk?

CITY LINE: Your times on your electronic boards at the stops and in the bus are always wrong and inconsistent! They glitch out and go black all time. You guys are great but it sucks missing buses all time time because you guys have shitty software or something!

JEERS TO THE TALIBAN: On August 14th, the Taliban celebrated the 3-year anniversary of the horrifically executed withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and our current administration that gifted the $7.2B worth of military equipment for the parades. Sitting in the review stands were emissaries from Iran, China and Russia. While the current administration lauds their support of women's and immigrant rights, they had little issue condemning 14.2M Afghan women to obscurity—no education, no voice, no rights, no hope—and those men and women that worked with the U.S. to death. The effort to get the latter safely out of the country has been solely due to individual efforts, frustrated at every turn by the U.S. government, while our administration's efforts can be summed up by, "Ain't nothing to see here folks!"

MARKET STREET ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Jeers to the poor planning when it comes to traffic flow due to the Market Street closure. Because you've closed it, you've got too much traffic for Mission to hold. During the evening commute, it takes an hour to drive a few miles and even more when a train closes everything down. How is this legal? I see frustrated drivers cutting down side streets that are dead ends. I see people crossing barriers illegally to do the same. What about emergency vehicles getting to those homes or businesses when traffic is backed up from Division all the way up Mission and Trent? This is just ridiculous. Instead of closing all of northbound traffic for two weeks, why don't you just close it after 7:00 pm? In other states, when traffic flow is going to be restricted so that dangerous conditions arise, they work at night. Not in Spokane. How truly dumb! Certainly, someone must be smart enough to figure out how to improve the road while not shutting it down for 24 hours a day.

RE: CHOOSE: You very proudly proclaim, "It IS your choice. Pregnancy is 100% preventable! It is! If you don't want a pregnancy, don't...get...pregnant" while standing on your moral high ground. It makes me cringe. First, I should say that I am very glad you are allowed the privilege to be this delusional. Second, I hope you never encounter the events that would rip apart this delusion. What you are failing to calculate is all the pregnancies that are the result of rape. If you don't recall, rape is violently forced on others and not a choice.

ENOUGH! "The Grifter General Bone Spurs using Arlington National Cemetery as the backdrop for a photo shoot is an insult to the 400,000 buried there. He disrespects Senator John McCain's service. He calls our dead and wounded suckers and losers. Please read the Congressional Medal of Honor Citation for Sergeant Major Thomas Payne and then compare it to the award he gave to a billionaire for giving him money. We know what he thinks about those who serve. ENOUGH. In my time in the Marine Corps I was present at many funerals. What still haunts me is the memory of young children crying."

RE: RE: TRAFFIC: Your tired arguments and straw men about "Grandmas not getting to the grocery store" have been solved around the world in car lite or free societies. No, the U.S. is not Europe, but great cultures and nations stay great by incorporating novel and forward-thinking ideas from other places, not by assuming that they're always right. Europe learned that every traffic and city study not funded by automakers or oil companies clearly shows that car-only communities are an abject failure. They're building new ideas and approaches to ways other than "let's add more cars" that solve everybody's needs, including those of our grandmothers. Let's take those ideas of smaller roads, more bike routes, people-oriented communities, community centers, modern railed transit and high frequency transit. Let's incorporate them for our needs. If we're truly a great culture and nation we shouldn't espouse fear of these already in-use ideas.

SANE CITY COUNCIL? Last time I looked Spokane was $50 million in debt. How can a sane council and mayor propose to spend $9 million more on worthless low income housing. The council and mayor are grossly irresponsible. I don't think they manage their personal finances in this manner. And if they do, it hammer's home the gross incompetence previously mentioned. Pay off your damn debt!! Time to think recall. Or torches and pitchforks.

RE: CHOOSE: What planet are you from? Certainly not the Earth where women and children are daily assaulted and raped! You don't mind carrying and caring for your father's or brother's incestuous child? A 100 lb little girl should just say "no" to the 250+ lb man raping her? It's her choice! Feedback from this will surely flood the inbox! I can't believe you published this ignorance, Inlander. Perhaps to show intelligent people what we're up against - 100 percent stupidity! AND from a woman! ♦