I SAW YOU

8/8 at Zola. I was with a large group, you and I started dancing. A friend's daughter kept stepping in and moving you away. My relationship situation had changed in a big way. You black top, and beautiful. I hope to reconnect and talk to learn about each other and hopefully more fun times dancing!!

PIG OUT SUNDAY: Watching Blue Tattoo. I saw you across the crowd in front. We seemed to connect in those stolen glances as we sang along with the band enjoying every minute. Any chance of rocking out together sometime?

DAMN! WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER: It's been a while since I'd originally posted this. I have since seen you, we hangout every so often. It's always a lovely time. But I am curious if the person who originally responded to me is the person that it was intended for. If you see this, tell me the next time I see you. I look forward to discovering what's new in your home the next time I come over...

ALASKA FLIGHT 1004 SEAT 8C ON 8/31: Me in seat 8a. We talked the whole way from Seattle to Spokane. You fly a lot, I don't. We didn't exchange ph#'s or names. (I'm not sure why). Maybe because you're a cowboy and a gentleman. Me, I'm a little old fashion. You're in the logging field & live in CdA. I'd love to meet up with you again. Sunsets are a perfect way to end the day. Send me your picture. I'll know my cowboy. If you're not my cowboy, you'll be deleted and blocked. [email protected]

WHAT WE DO NOW! Someone saw you! They may not have commented to you. I know you felt good for doing it. Good job. You did a good thing for another. Keep it up!



CHEERS

Thanks to the two guys that stopped to help me after my accident on Sunday. I blew it on that turn and paid the price. Ended up at the ER and checked out OK. Helmet saved me! A little road rash and stiff neck. Gonna be fine. Thank you, thank you!

BEST POOL HALL EVER! Thank you so much to everyone at Legacy Bar and Grill. You're amazing! I accidentally left my cues there one night recently and they saved them for me! I thought I'd lost them forever. Such a huge relief! The food is always so yummy there, the drinks are perfect, the tables are excellent, and the people are awesome! Thank you thank you thank you!!!

CENTENNIAL TRAIL HERO: Cheers to the later-in-life gentleman who travels up and down the Centennial Trail from Minnehaha to Mission Park (and possibly beyond), picking up the trash left behind by inconsiderate people while you walk! I see you and I appreciate you! Although I'm sure you seek no accolades, I think you are truly a Hero and an asset to Spokane. If only more people appreciated the public spaces as much as you do.

TWO BIRDS WITH ONE STONE: Solve the U.S. border problem without the government. Apple and Microsoft can combine their resources and buy raw land in Central America which is covered by the jungle or a rain forest. Hidden within this jungle/rain forest are multiple Flat-Top pyramids built by the Mayans civilizations as a house for their gods and bury their kings. They were used as temples, tombs, for religious rituals, astronomical alignment and for sacrifice (human & animal). They were the center of cultural life, like a town square. They are a miniature version of an office high-rise with multiple rooms. Both Apple and Microsoft can build their own semiconductor chips instead of Taiwan, giving jobs to thousands.

ANIMAL MAGNETISM VS. HYPNOSIS: Animal magnetism or mesmerism is a theory originated by Franz Mesmer in the 18th century. It suggests the existence of an invisible natural force possessed by all living things and that this force could have physical effects. A 1791 London publication explains Mesmer's theory of magnetic fluid. The commission agreed that the healing cures claimed by Mesmer were indeed cures, but it also concluded there was no evidence of the existence of his magnetic fluid and that its effects derived from the imaginations of its subjects. The word mesmerize means to hold someone's attention as in hypnotic trance. The secrecy of the practice contributed to the skepticism about it. Popularization of animal magnetism was ridiculed by newspaper journals as fraud. Modern philosophy has known about the universal principles of fluid matter, which occupies all space, and it flows as a current from a magnet. The power to manipulate this magnetic fluid comes from the imaginations of its subjects.



JEERS

RE: CHOOSE: I wholeheartedly agree with you about women screaming that their "right" to an abortion has been taken away from them. If you don't want to produce a child then take measures that will prevent that in the first place. Wait till marriage that is the best. Yes people have to do pre planning when it comes to sex. Don't get pregnant if you don't want a child. BE RESPONSIBLE!!!

RE: CHOOSE: You: Stating that pregnancies are 100% preventable, stating if you don't want to get pregnant don't, what a crock. Not all pregnancies are by choice, some are sexually abused, or raped. Nobody plans to be sexually abused, or raped, and I'm pretty sure you know it takes two to make a baby, so don't blame this all on women, men play a factor in this too. They can wear a condom, and why is preventing pregnancy always put on the woman, especially when our government is trying to ban birth control. Isn't that kind of a double standard, don't get pregnant, but we won't give you the birth control to prevent? Please don't lump all women together, not all women had the choice.

RE: TRAFFIC: You think I don't know how our city's public transportation system works? I've been riding buses for 12 years. I have a bike and an electric scooter that I use as well to increase my range. I get surrounded by pervs all the time! My bus anxiety has increased to a level where I've been having panic attacks! That doesn't warrant taking public transportation away from people who need it and giving it all to cars. Did you try to help me at The Plaza while I was having my panic attack? No? Then quit assuming stuff. Especially since I can ride my 40-pound bike better in the snow than most of y'all can drive on a clear dry day and a new, empty street.

FREDERICK DRAG RACE: PART I: To the moronic driver at the Euclid/Frederick at Freya intersection who illegally PASSED two other eastbound drivers by crossing a double yellow line and driving the wrong way in the westbound lane: you almost mowed down two pedestrians with your used-to-maybe-be-cool silver POS little car (9/2 about 9:15 a.m.). I'm sure you felt you had "won," but had you actually injured or killed a person, the rest of your life would not feel like winning anything, least of all your pathetic need to beat two other drivers off the line. Perhaps read the oath you signed when you obtained your driver's license about adhering to rules of the road. PART II: To the City of Spokane: It is beyond time to install cameras at the merge point of eastbound Euclid/Frederick at Freya. Rather than forcing the eastbound right lane to turn right, as would be reasonable, city engineers have setup a 40-foot drag race that takes place EVERY time the traffic light cycles. The problem is now escalated due to overflow traffic from the Market Street construction detour.

GONZAGA HYPOCRISY? Why is Gonzaga enacting new policies to ban peaceful protests on campus while simultaneously using photos of now banned signs in their promo material? New policies were implemented without input from faculty and students who now question Gonzaga's adherence to their stated mission of "equality and justice"

CONTRACTORS WHO DISAPPEAR: It is so frustrating to be blown off by contractors who survey a job and promise to respond with a bid, but seemingly fall off the face of the earth, never to be heard from again! This has happened to me numerous times in the past few years - people take the time to look at the job, but they never follow through with the bid and never return my calls! What's up with that? If they are too busy to do the work or the job isn't a good fit for their business, then please have the decency to tell me that! Don't promise a bid then proceed to ignore me. Even worse, don't start a landscaping job over 2 years ago, leave it partially done, then disappear and ignore all my attempts to contact you. I finally gave up and found another landscaper months ago, but alas, once again no bid has come through. Is anyone else experiencing this problem? I'm wondering if I'm being shoved aside by these contractors because I'm a 60+ single woman in a non-affluent home?

PEOPLE WHO DON'T KNOW FACTS: There seems to be a lot of jeers lately surrounding the issue of whether or not a person has the right to terminate their pregnancy. Incest and rape are often cited as great reasons to terminate the fetus. However, the language surrounding this is laden with inaccurate information as if to sound like most pregnancies that are terminated are due to these causes. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 1% of abortions are due to rape and 0.5% are due to incest and this data has remained largely the same for decades. The vast majority of reasons for abortion are 'having a baby would change my life,' 'can't afford it,' 'don't want to be a single mother,' 'having relationship problems,' or 'have completed my childbearing.' I'm not disagreeing with the arguments. Rather, I disagree with the misinformation. ♦