I SAW YOU



Locking eyes with you at the Willie Nelson concert recently was energizing! I understood in that moment that your years of treachery are yours alone to keep and that I will still never be the one to flee a mutual sighting. But Kudos on you, as it takes serious skills to make my ex look like the sane one. The grapevine told me and hey, you both deserve what you brought in for yourselves. My ex having your brand of psycho show up and scream scene at him at work is undeniablely some beautiful poetic justice! You are the ghost Lorax with zero power to haunt. Boo on you!

CHICKEN FINGERS & MASHED POTATOES: To the young man for whom I bought chicken fingers, mashed potatoes and some school supplies at the Safeway on Hamilton: I didn't mean to send you away with your goods before I finished checking out. I was afraid you might think I felt sorry for you instead of caring about you. Please know that I recognized more good in you than you might think. On the off-chance that you actually read this and need other school supplies as the year goes on, you're welcome to email me at [email protected]. I'm neither rich nor a sucker, so tell me what you were wearing and doing when we met.

THEY ARE MY SAVING GRACE! Thank you for the help with my dilemma... I will say that the Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls police department have small hotdogs....But the fire department has some mighty fine sausages! They are grilling on the fire!!! Thank you for putting my house fire out, and saving my family! You guys are AMAZING!!!



CHEERS

I live in the Ford region. We recently had a fire that left several acres of standing dead trees. Medical Lake and Elk are similarly marred. Ambitious people could easily procure an entire winter's supply of wood. These eyesores will eventually have to be cleared anyway. I'm sure that the Arbor Day foundation will be more than willing to supply replacement saplings.

PEACE SIGNS & SMILES: Cheers to the handsome guy in the white truck at Stoneman & Argonne that flashed me a peace sign on 9/7. I'm not sure if it was flirty, friendly, or even meant for me, but it made me smile and brightened my day! Keep spreading cheer–we all need more peace and love.

TWILIGHT ZONE: The original Twilight Zone in the 1960s was a mixture of science fiction, superstition, fantasy, horror, drama and suspense. It was a psychological thriller with a surprise ending. The unexpected twist was alarming and sometimes grim and ghastly, but it had a moral teaching. Listen to the introduction: "There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone." Twilight is the time between sunset and darkness and also the mental state between reality and fantasy. This is exactly our position today.

SOMETIMES ALL IT TAKES IS A SMILE: I went to a fast food place the other day and the young man who brought my food to the window opened the window with a big smile on his face and a friendly greeting. I told him how nice his smile was and he said thank you. When I opened up my bag I found there were no napkins, the sauces they gave me were wrong and my burger didn't have the lettuce that I had requested. Normally I would have complained but I've got to say, that young man's smile was enough.

DERBY IN THE PARK: To the couple walking around Cannon Hill park wearing Arsenal jerseys Sunday morning. North London is red.



JEERS

RE: ENOUGH: As a 30 year veteran I felt compelled to respond to your "Enough" and the false accusations that you stated. President Trump was invited by the 13 "Gold Star" families of the ones who were killed in the disastrous withdrawal. President Biden couldn't be bothered while laying on a beach on vacation, and Harris who lives 10 minutes away was to busy to show up.

TRUSTEES MUST HATE LIBRARIES: Jeers to the majority trustees of the library network in North Idaho who must hate libraries as they have decimated library days, hours, staff and programs. It's obviously their goal to totally eliminate public libraries.

10 AM AUG. 10: "Another ""Accident"" at 5th and Lincoln. Two ambulances 150 feet from the Deaconess Emergency entrance. One block south from where a 23 yo woman was killed when a vehicle failed to stop at the Stop Sign. This is a Hospital Zone. Speed Limit 25 mph. Nobody goes that limit. The 25 signs are tiny. Nobody yields to pedestrians. The City Council does seem to notice. No videos. No speed cameras. Nothing."

SPOKANE CONSTRUCTION: I understand that construction is an inevitable part of living in modern society. However, that does not excuse Spokane's incredibly poor planning and execution of said construction. If you want to be a big city, it's time to start acting like one by planning construction and road closures at night, instead of inconveniencing the citizens who fund everything.

RE: CHOICE: Well... "Choice," First of all, it's not that cut and dry. It's all the grey in the middle that nobody is acknowledging. If u can hop off ur miss perfect high horse. Come together knowing that we r all women who don't live the same. But we are all women who matter. What we do and what we say is a choice that we make. It's our body it's our mental state and situation that's gonna get rocked. So it's our choice it should always be our choice. It's hard enough to make that decision, come up with the funding, get there and go through the angry mob that's apparently always outside, and then have the guilt and uneasy feeling for the rest of ur life. Damn ladies are we gonna have to start burning bras? Or are we gonna let some ol fat bald congress dude make our choices? Everybodys so all up in what's none of their business. Quit being a Karen and worry about urself. Ladies keep ya head up and have faith that we will have the choice no matter what state we are in. You are all beautiful, strong and how u feel matters. U are loved!!!

DO THE RIGHT THING: Jeers to the two young women in a white truck who hit my red 4Runner in the Walgreens parking lot at 29th and Grand in the afternoon of Monday, 8/26 and then drove away. It is not awesome to pay out of pocket for repairs that were not my fault. For those out there wondering what to do in this situation: either stick around or leave your contact information on the vehicle you hit. Hopefully young women, if there is a next time you will do the right thing.

NEVER EXPERIENCED PASSION? I feel sorry for the poor person who wrote that people have to do pre-planning when it comes to sex. Obviously they have never had great sex or experienced a moment of passion so hot that your animal side-out of control lust overcomes all your logical "plans." Every child should be a wanted child. Vote for reproductive freedom. Don't let Republicans take away birth control and the other rights we old women fought so hard to gain.

RE: PEOPLE WHO DON'T KNOW FACTS: Statistics can be misleading. If an unwanted child is created by "consensual" sex not reported as rape, it still becomes only the woman's burden, excuses, blame, and problem. Is a 13-year-old girl a woman because she can conceive? How many of those other statistics were children under 18? Males should have to take their responsibility for this dance. Imagine the response from our male dominant society if all male babies were given vasectomies at birth, freeing women from this onerous dilemma. If a man desired to be a responsible father, he could have it reversed. No more unwanted, "accidental" babies or unnecessary abortions. Women and children should not be alone with these choices and consequences. Give them back the help for and the autonomy for their own bodies! Maternal punishment is not the answer. Growing up in a household of hateful resentment instead of love is no child's choice, either. Witness.

MR. INSENSITIVE: Our interaction from mid-July behind Felts Field still has me bothered, Mr. Insensitive. You pulled up on a very hot day as I was doing yardwork. You laid out a compliment about the yard getting back in shape & looking good again. I thanked you, as I do the other neighbors that appreciate the endeavor after 4yrs of neglect. You then followed that up with that offer/comment of which my physical response resulted in you recoiling and taking off before I finished my statement. BUT seriously! What made you think, for one moment, that that was appropriate? Or funny? I'm not proud of my response, but it made my point. I AM proud, however, to be a 10yr breast cancer survivor. So...Sir. Next time you feel the need to objectify a woman - remember back to the day you wish you were blind. In 10yrs I've had to do that twice. That's 2 times too many. PS - It's OK to wave at me when you drive by. I believe in 2nd chances. We all have bouts of idiocy now & again that can be forgiven. We are neighbors, after all. ♦