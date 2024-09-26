I SAW YOU

Where did you go? I haven't seen you and no one knows where you went? West Central lost a Trail Cutie this past week. Where can we find our 16 foot, 5 Ton Boris? The people of West Central demand answers!

IN MY DREAMS AGAIN: It's the only place I can see you now. We get along, we laugh, we share moments, we love. Then I wake up and realize that we hate each other. That we never really got along, and that's why we had to go our separate ways. We were never really friends, but we tried living together as such. I hope to keep seeing you in my dreams. I'm friends with that person, and I enjoy being around them. I hope to never see you again except in my dreams.

TRAFFIC BLOCKERS: Hey SPD and Spokane City Council. If this city is hard up for cash, I have a recommendation for a revenue generator. Camp out a SPD public servant at the intersection of Division and W Spokane Falls Blvd between the hours of 3 pm and 6 pm. I guarantee they will write enough tickets to close the financial gap from the people turning left onto N Browne St trying to beat the light and block traffic for the people trying to go straight on Spokane Falls Blvd. They literally push through the yellow thinking they can make the light, not knowing the light on Main is timed to be red at the same time, and block everyone else in the process. They are selfish and should be rewarded with a fine for this. And if you don't have the public servant to spare to tackle this endeavor, install a camera. This city needs funds, and some people need to learn the hard way.



CHEERS

The inaugural ladies boat adventure was a trip to be remembered. Big thanks to the boss and the king for organizing and leading us. The participants left the trip feeling empowered and grateful. Thank you for a great trip filled with great food, plentiful beverages, and fabulous company! Cheers to the boss! Cheers to the king!

GREAT UPGRADE: Ever since the city put in the roundabout by GU at Sharp and Cincinnati, it's been such a better intersection for everyone. Safer, easier to walk through, and looks much better too. Thank you for finally upgrading the intersection! Now, if we could get roundabouts to replace the stoplights on South Hill so traffic would flow eminently better, I'd be in heaven.

CHATBOTS: A chatbot is a software application that replicates human conversation through text and voice interactions. They use artificial intelligence with deep learning and natural language processing. AI models tend to tell us what we want to hear. Chatbots tend to agree with the opinions of the person using them even if that person says they believe an objectively false statement. Research shows this problem is getting worse, suggesting that AI outputs cannot be trusted. AI chatbots become more sycophantic as they get more advanced. A sycophant means insincere or artificial flattery, similar to a yes-man, spreading false tales.

GOOD DEAL: I'm 68 and recently HAD to buy a car. Sitting in front of the dealership I told my son the price I wanted to pay, it was SIGNIFICANTLY lower than the listed price and said if I can get that price I'd be a happy camper. Well I must say, they not only met the price but gave me a couple of perks as well. If I ever make a car purchase again, I'm going to FINDLAY DOWNTOWN HONDA! Thank you, Reve.

EXACTLY: Re: Choice. You've GOT It!! It IS your choice. Your responsibility. None of my business, so...stop...screaming..at..me. It is ONLY your business, so do what you must, and take full responsibility for your choices, your actions, and the outcomes. It's NOT my business any more than you paying for my "way" is your responsibility, on any level. Be taught to fish, so you don't rely on others to "feed" you. Learn. Grow. Excel. However and whatever that means to you. Leave me out of it. Completely. Deal? I won't send you my "bills." I'll take care of it. Thanks! - "Karen"



JEERS

FULL CIRCLE: Re: re: Choose: "..why is it always put on the woman to prevent pregnancy..?" ...Because: Simply: It. Is.YOUR body. YOUR choice. Embrace that power. Embrace that responsibility. Embrace your beautiful decisions. The ones that only YOU can make. Tothe one presenting the facts from the Guttmacher Institute: You are correct. Thank you. SO few pregnancies are due to rape and incest, and if THOSE issues were discussed, with youth, EARLY in life, the way to navigate, post rape/incest would be clear. It should be universal. ALL should learn to report those crimes immediately, so medical care can be administered, immediately...as soon as the victim has fled the scene. Immediately. THAT, is the medical help that is freely available, and always will be. Be blessed in our journies ladies. Lend those helping hands and hearts. BE there for victims of rape and incest. Phone the National Domestic Violence Hotline or 911, immediately. They will assist, each... step... of... the ...way. They will.

RE: RE: CHOOSE: Interesting rhetoric; do you happen to support planned parenthood? They are one of the main organizations that provides the means and education to prevent abortions? Here's to hoping you put your votes and your money where your mouth is.

RE: COMPULSION: It is sad that a 30 year veteran doesn't remember the withdrawal from Vietnam. The crash of a C-5A with 78 fatherless orphans and 54 nurses. They forget and don't mention the 776 POWs, 114 who died in captivity. They forget the 300,000 wounded many of which killed themselves. They forget the 58,318 whose names are on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Not one of these families asked to have a draft dodger disrespect the hallowed ground of the A.N.C. Maybe it is not remembering, maybe it's ignorance.

4 PM SEPT. 19: Another "Accident" in a Hospital Zone. This time 5th and Monroe. You know the place. It's the intersection of Deaconess - Shriners and two Ronald McDonald Houses. The speed limit is 25 mph. The one car was going so fast that the car he struck is still in the intersection on the passenger side at 5 pm. The emergency response was 4 fire engines. Once again No Video. No Speed Camera. Nobody goes 25. Most of them by 5th Avenue are going in excess of 40. They are racing to get to the merge point at 8th Avenue.

WOOF: WAG MORE-BARK LESS

SPD - AGAIN? Jeers, yet again, to the Spokane Police Department for another in a never-ending string of scandals. "Let's Go Brandon" that euphemism for "F*** Joe Biden," belongs on no patrol car. The jerk officer who displayed that bumper sticker verbally abused a citizen brave (foolish?) enough to object, & benefited from the corrupt SPD thin blue line of silence that makes every officer guilty of complicity. The quiet spells between SPD scandals seem to simply be times when they're successfully hiding outrageous behaviors within their ranks. This has to stop. Police are city employees, hired to serve the public, and answer to the same city laws & criminal laws as other depts & citizens. They should act like it.

CREEP FACTOR 100: Jeers to the STA for requiring the Drivers to ask the age of youth riders without a school or STA Connect youth card, it's just creepy. If the individual is absolutely under the age of 18 (the free ride age limit), why ask them to state their age to all within earshot? Seriously it's just not a thing they should be requiring. Especially with the fact that STA gets State funding for the Youth Ride for Free program. Just stop it!!

BASIC NEEDS TOO EXPENSIVE: I was sure in for a surprise when I opened my recent Avista bill. For the period from Mid-August to Mid-September, I didn't use my dryer once. Rather, I air dried clothing. I didn't use the A/C once because it wasn't needed. I didn't use the heat for the same reason. Due to long days, I didn't use the lights much. So, as far as I can tell, the "energy suck" was coming from a refrigerator and hot water heater. The bill was just under $100. Have the utility bills gone up that much in Spokane? Supposedly, energy costs are below average here. However, I've lived in several different cities and their costs were less. Don't get me wrong. I don't mind paying for basic necessities, but Avista seems out of line... Spokane needs to allow some competition instead of this monopoly. Imagine what bills will be this winter when heat is critical. Wow! Spokane - Near Nature. Near High Utility Bills.

WEST PLAINS WATER CONTAMINATION: City of Spokane Council Members, As you know the City of Spokane Is 50% owner of the Spokane International Airport and President Wilkerson sits on the Spokane Airport Board. As such, you are just as liable and responsible for the PFOA water contamination that has contaminated hundreds of private water wells out here on the West Plains. I find it strange that the City of Spokane has been very quiet about all this? Yes this is also a County problem, but as 50% owners, it is also your problem. Why did it take a whistleblower to file a FOIA request to get the test results that were taken at the Airport back in 2017? Why has the Airport Board to include the City of Spokane continue to remain quiet? Why did it take the Washington Dept. of Ecology to file enforcement action against the Airport to bring this to light? It's time that both the City and County of Spokane to step up and start doing the right thing. The people of the West Plains affected by this deserve and demand answers. —Jerry Goertz, president of Deep Creek Ranchettes Water Association (DCRWA), member of Fairchild AFB Restoration Advisory Board ♦