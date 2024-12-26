I SAW YOU



It seems like every day there is a submission on here about aggressive drivers, and how dangerous it is to be a pedestrian in Spokane these days. Today (12/19) at 12:30, I was crossing Mallon Ave. just east of Monroe. As I crossed, the driver in a BMW waiting to turn right on Mallon got *pretty* upset that I was crossing the street. They visibly called me a "F****** B****!" ... Classy. I want you to know that I think you're a psychopath, and that you shouldn't be driving around with such a short fuse. I hate to reinforce harmful stereotypes, but the one about BMW drivers being pricks rings true, yet again. Also, drivers in general need to get over their large egos and show some compassion.

YOU SAW ME

Even with all the people gazing at the Christmas trees, I felt your warm blue eyes catching mine. Maroon is a good color on you, matches my favorite college team. The limp was due to a recent knee surgery; I would limp around any time to meet at the Davenport bar. I'll be making a Christmas wish that we meet again.

CHEERS

Cheers to all the homeowners on Country Homes Blvd... your street is so lit up my 5-year-old requested to drive by it daily and it makes his day!

RUN DON'T WALK!! Oh my goodness, I absolutely fell head over heels in love this past weekend! If your heart desires nothing less than the most exquisite service while simultaneously feeling enveloped in the warm embrace of home, you must, without a doubt, make your way to Osprey! I indulged in nearly half the enchanting offerings on their happy hour menu, and let me tell you — my taste buds were elevated to celestial realms! I left in such a state of euphoric bliss that I could have used a wheelchair to roll away from the sheer delight of it all. The burrata plate I savored was nothing short of divine, truly the best I have ever experienced! The prices were wonderfully approachable, and oh, how they showered each dish with an explosion of flavor, igniting a firework of joy within my soul! And let's not overlook the breathtaking views that enveloped us while we dined upon the heated patio, a dreamy oasis! Our server was a radiant gem, a sparkling star who transformed our evening into a postcard-perfect memory. I am utterly smitten, ahhhh, swoon!

CIVIC ENGAGEMENT: Cheers to our regional neighbors in Moscow, ID, who hosted an in-person community meeting recently to discuss the growing influence of Christian nationalism ideology in their largely free-thinking town. I attended, and was struck deeply by the kindness of strangers in discussing hard things. I left with some real positive truths (they are a super non-majority of thought from a numbers game), and greater awareness of the distinction between activism and engagement in issues that matter. Participation at the local level is key, such as voting with your ballot and dollars. You, the individual citizen CAN make a difference for your community just by your willingness to do so. Go us!

TO MRS. BETTY SHAW AKA BETTY HENDRICKS!! You have succeeded to live up to and exceed your mother's legacy. A beautiful aura and a beautiful mind, a battle through some of the most unfair situations that took away a lot of your hopes and ruined the plans you aimed and struggled for. Every limitation you faced you still choose to love your 3 girls. I pray they choose to honor you like you have earned and like you silently pray for them to and get along and allow you the peace and enjoyment of all of them sitting with you in harmony so you can experience the family you earned. Anything less they should feel ashamed. You're an amazing mother and a wonderful seamstress. Your crafts are unique and handcrafted, something not easy to find anymore, and you are still one of the most gorgeous spunky and beautiful women. Especially when you don't even know how truly gorgeous you are. You did everything right, the world failed not you. Thank you for your volunteer work with senior companions and your efforts to help those you love. You have so much more to still do the world is your fabric and string, sew it into something you can smile about. Just know your actions have not gone with out being noticed and God has seen your patience, love, keep your head up and that wit about you and remember your worth.

THANKS TO THE ELF: You: Dressed as a Christmas Elf and your friend having lunch at Kuni's in north Spokane. Us: 5 senior citizens entering at same time. We exchanged pleasantries, especially enjoying your fun elf costume and you even let us take your picture. When it was time to pay and we pulled out our credit cards, the waitress said, "Oh your bill has already been paid by those women who were at the corner table." OMG...we were stunned, surprised, delighted, shocked....and we don't even know who to thank but we are so grateful. You made our holiday season so much brighter. We will do our best to pay it forward. And we hope you have a wonderful holiday.

SPOKANE ANGELS: THANK YOU to all the people who smiled and laughed with me, while walking through town shopping. It made Spokane feel so SPECIAL and LOVED! HAPPY HOLIDAYS SPOKANE!!



JEERS

Research shows that people with disabilities who have access to restrooms are more likely to be repeat customers, yet businesses are choosing not to have them. Imagine being so committed to ableism that you're willing to lose money.

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE, BUD? Picture, if you will, the heart-stopping thrill of discovering a shimmering, radiant gold goose egg of a job opportunity, only to be immediately plunged into the icy depths of the relentless, cruel reality that looms over the working world! I implore you—let us be KIND and COURTEOUS to one another, for nothing can shatter the spirit quite like wrestling with the soul-sucking burden of 80-hour work weeks in an inhospitable, toxic environment! I have fought valiantly against the menacing gremlins of the workforce, yet there exists a unique brand of frustration when confronted with the towering white-collared male egos that swagger through our halls like they own the place! Oh, let us banish the insidious practices of mansplaining, gaslighting, favoritism, and light bullying—those vile specters that haunt our professional sanctuaries—right at the door! And yes, I am directly addressing you, military gym bro who feels compelled to diminish the experiences of those around you. How misguided it is to inquire about a woman's bodily cycles anytime she dares to express genuine emotion—you reduce her to a caricature, stripping away her humanity! Instead, let us shift our focus back to the tasks at hand, to mutual respect and collaboration! Would it be too much to ask for a little empathy amidst our shared struggles?

AMBULANCE CHASING: This is specifically for the local company whose spouse was posting their services on the comments in the Spokane News Facebook page during the windstorm on 12/18. I get advertising in general but come on... really leaving these comments on several peoples pictures sharing downed trees and damage? It gives off ambulance chaser vibes. Not a great look.

PRESERVATION HALTS PROGRESS: The Spokane Preservation Advocates are halting progress in this city. Maintaining old buildings often requires significant investment, which can be a financial strain on property owners and communities, potentially outweighing the benefits of preservation. Urban sprawl is a direct consequence. And truly if today's rules for historical preservation had been in place in the past, the buildings that some now want to preserve would never have been built at all.

TICKET FEES: An advertised $39 ticket cost $47 at one of our biggest local venues. $8 in "fees," really? I thought this was illegal or at least should be. Maybe you and all the other ticket venues could just advertise the whole price. Maybe our new Attorney General could do something about it.

BONG CAREFULLY: Last week I had too big of a bong hit...it gave me a seizure. Smoke carefully.