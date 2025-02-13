I SAW YOU

: To the small child who thought I was Santa, you made my day brighter & joyful. Thank you! You are adorable! Just remember Santa's laugh goes Ho-ho-ho, not ha-ha-ha. I will always smile when I think about today.

I'LL ALWAYS SEE YOU: I saw you when you walked into "our" office and you were so gorgeous and I could barely speak when you introduced yourself. I saw you when your heart was broken and you needed a friend. I saw you be an amazing Dad and try so hard during the worst time of your life. I saw you as my best friend and then one day, I saw you as my soulmate. After over ten years, I still see only you and it will always be you. I love you, EB. Thank you for seeing me too and loving me more than I knew someone could.

A VALENTINE FOR MR. OUTTHERE: How could you not know I desired you? The opposite was true. I could hardly bear it. I felt more than desire. What started as an ember burned a glowing steady flame, deeper and deeper, until I was ablaze. If randomly reminded of you, I don't pine. I giddily remember you gazing into my eyes, your wiseacre smile, sarcastic voice, belly laughs, the delicious shiver I felt when you carelessly extended a long leg my way. The sheer raw power in the ridge of muscles down your back. You teddy bear. I giggle when you shout, you're cute when you're grumpy. When your hand lingered by my thigh while you drove, it took all my strength to turn away. I don't play games with feelings. I'm not ashamed or embarrassed. I don't scorn feelings as weakness, I don't pretend to have all the answers. I don't avoid feelings, I embrace them in all their glory, heartbreak and all. I have the guts to live life fully. That is true freedom and independence. My heart broke. It's ok. It means I'm alive. I'll happily feel this pain. For better or for worse, we only get one shot at life. Spring will bloom. I have the courage to truly, deeply, passionately love again. Btw, triple ds, not double. I blow raspberries in your general direction.

HIGHWAY CUTIE: I saw you Last summer while Cruising down the Palouse Highway. You were mowing the field on your riding mower. Girl, you looked so cute with your baseball cap and long hair flowing behind you. You were going kinda fast and the field must be rough because you had the right bounce to make me hit the rumble strips. Now the snow's flying and I haven't seen you much. I can't wait for the grass to grow this summer and I start hitting the rumble strips again. I wrote this verse for you, I hope you see it...Mowing on your rider - Or shoveling snow - I don't know - Where this might go -- So when I honk - And if you hear - Give me a wave - And I'll come near -- Then I know - Our eyes will meet - Our bods will cling - Our hearts will beat

FLY182 LIKES YOU: I saw your "Like" in OTime a couple days late on Feb 4. Six feet tall you were and me a little taller. Nice bio. The thought occurred to me that you might be the One. Noted your last log-in at 9 pm; wrote back a longer-than-usual reply around 11pm and looked for your reply this morning Feb 5. Nada; looks like your account was deleted. Contact me thru the Inlander or [email protected]



CHEERS

THANK YOU: To the beautiful lady who helped me when my parked car was stuck in front of the attorney general's office February 4: Thank you so much.

GET HEALTHY: Nice idea to boost survivability of downtown. While we're at it, let's require the junk-food grocery stores to sell insulin. I have noticed some at least are providing - with apparent effort - healthy food choices. Cheers to your humanity.

CHEERS TO SUSAN: Thank you, Susan from Queen Creek, AZ (formerly of the Spokane south hill), for the recommendation of the Queen Creek Olive Mill. What a delightful and delicious place to visit. I enjoyed chatting with you on the flight from Spokane to Mesa AZ.

IS THIS REAL? I heard that somewhere online there is video running wherein a young lady, apparently of college age, is shouting angrily that her boyfriend began crying hysterically when she told him that he is deserving of love. I can't find it, but I've heard it's intense. Can someone help me find it? Please! I'm 65, never been married, never had kids, spend all my days writing poetry, and, in all my 65 years I've never once been told that I am worthy of love. Yikes! I think I just realized why I haven't approached a woman since 1994.



JEERS

CAR TABS: Besides several Jeers here about expired tabs, I have had 3 letters to the editor in the Review on that subject. Walking my dogs, there are about a dozen red 2022 tabs within 2 blks, a couple blue 2019, and several green 2023 tabs. Driving up/down Division-Ruby any time of the day, and at least 10% of the cars have expired tabs. Its probably this way in Seattle, Tacoma and other cities. The City and State are in a huge budget deficit. Well, if they want revenue, then start enforcing the Law. The City and State are missing out on $$$Tens of Millions in lost revenue, if not more. The cops wont enforce the Law, but they should. DONT raise our taxes when they re too lazy to enforce the Law. Same with drug houses......I have 4 drug houses within a block on either side. Myself and numerous neighbors sent in info to the cops, and worthless Code Enforcement; but they refuse to do anything. Enforce the Laws

TO MY DOWNSTAIRS NEIGHBOR: I want to sincerely apologize for living above you. It's completely unfair. The apartment complex should've chosen a family of 4 with children instead of two working adults who sleep from 9 pm to 5 am and are gone from 6 am to 6 pm, 4 days out of the week. You have every right to yell at us through the ceiling for living in our space! It's completely inconsiderate of us to walk around in socks or purchase two rugs to try and decrease our sound presence. I don't know why we keep trying to cook in our kitchen or flush our toilet. I understand that it's unexpected and unusual. And I'm sorry that we've tried to talk to you about it to understand your point of view or create solutions. You're the victim here! And we're just a couple of ***holes. Since you've blocked our phone numbers, I've resorted to the newspaper to make you this final promise: we promise to never walk — sorry "stomp" around our apartment ever again. We will never open our closet, never clean a dish, and never and I mean NEVER do ANYTHING in the apartment ever again. We accept that we deserve to be verbally assaulted, I hope that you'll meet with us (with a third party present) to discuss our behavior in the future.

PARENTS OF SCHOOL-AGED CHILDREN: Please start PARENTING your kids! What is going on with the majority of parents these days? So many children are coming into the schools unable to stay in a classroom or sit at a table to eat in a cafeteria. So many students run down the halls, tear up their classrooms, back talk, and disrespect the teachers and principals. It is time for parents to step up and teach their children that doing non-preferred activities is a part of life. Teachers are leaving the profession in droves due to the fact that so many children are being sent to school while not being taught basic skills at home. Many kindergartners are coming to school still in diapers. We are talking about 5 year old children... not able to use a toilet. Step up parents and do what your title says.... PARENT your kids. KUDOS to all of the parents out there who actually hold their children accountable. The rest of you need to step up and take control of your kids.

UNCARING VET CLINICS: I hope this letter will tick someone off enough so they provide a directory of where to get help when our "animal loving" vets won't euthanize a dying pet or help the owners get help, so the owners were forced to kill their pet themselves because they didn't know where to turn because they couldn't afford the fee. Why don't vets have a slush fund of sorts? If they set aside $1/visit, they could write it off AND put their money where their mouth is.♦