I SAW YOU

Hey there, handsome! I spotted you getting into your red Ford Ranger at the Yokes in Airway Heights. From that old truck, I can tell you're a man who makes things last. I couldn't take my eyes off you with that tall frame, vintage vibe, and rugged appeal. Let's hit the road together and you can let that long, dark hair of yours down. Maybe that truck isn't the only thing I can ride ;)

RE: IS THIS REAL? 65 years is far too long to have gone without hearing what so many unknowingly take for granted. Though my heart is heavy with the knowledge of this misfortune it has graced me with the opportunity to have the honor of telling you, (today on Valentine's Day no less) that you sir are WORTHY of LOVE. As I am writing this it is February 14th and tomorrow is my 36th birthday, and for my birthday wish I hope the Inlander is flowing with responses for you! There is a fireplace in Manito park it's my favorite place to paint, I go there often in the afternoons on fair weather days. I am difficult to miss if I'm there painting as I tend to stand out with all my pillows and comfy blankets if I'm not curled up with a fire than I'm the only odd ball in a black tent painting. If you ever spot me I'd like to learn your name and perhaps swap a few poems as I also tend to spill my heart on paper.

CHICKEN CHICK: I went in to get a chicken sandwich, but found love between the buns. There you were, Blonde, tatted, gorgeous, and there I was getting dinner with my mom and eating a delicious sandwich with the sauce flowing down my face. You're the hottest thing at HHC and that's saying something! I don't have any warrants but maybe I'm still your type. Let's do something crazy! If you see this send one back and I'll come say hello.

CHAIR RIDE & CHEAP PIZZA SLICES: Silver mountain chair Feb. 16. We rode chair together & had a nice chat. You, cute snowboarder lady w/ light helmet & dark parka. Me - snowboarder w/ orangeish parka, van camping for few days to catch snow & mentioned the cheap slices @ gondola pizza place from 11-4. Face-palm for not asking if we could grab a bite together... I looked all over the mtn trying to find you again for 2nd chance. Maybe you will see this & let me know where/when you are riding next. Slices on me! :)



YOU SAW ME

RE: GARLAND THEATER: Raven haired love of my life, my tall Amazonian warrior queen, I would do anything to see you smile for the briefest moment. The day you let me into your life was the happiest moment of my life and everyday since then has only made me happier. Meet me at the Garland when the night is dark and the lights are bright, but they will never be as bright as the light you emit.

CHEERS

Shout-out to Debbie and Shon at Stahl Optical! Going to them for 30 yrs and their new mobile service is great! So easy to get ahold of you guys with my daughter's broken glasses! Thank you for driving in the snow to fix! Exceeded my expectations! You guys are the best!

NOM NOM GAS ANGEL: At Nom Nom on the South Hill, you saw me paying for gas with change. You told the clerk to add a bit more money for me. I want to say thank you. We've had a rough time and you redeemed my faith in humanity. I can't say thank you enough. Thank you for being one amazing person.

THANK YOU, MICHELLE! A big THANK YOU to Michelle, the occupational therapist for Eden Home Health in Spokane. She goes far beyond the extra mile to help her patients and is passionate about making sure they are well cared for. She improves people's lives regularly!! And she finds solutions that allow patients independence and improved quality of life. I am eternally grateful for her caring and solution-oriented nature.

EMR AND FIRST RESPONDERS: You guys are absolutely rock stars, angels. It is really humbling and embarrassing to be that vulnerable, needing to be helped. I wanted to thank you for helping me when I couldn't help myself. You guys are amazing.

HEALTH VIGILANTE: To the hero who approached our table at a downtown brewery on Sunday evening to reveal to us that our friend had failed to wash his hands after taking a piss - we thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. We had no idea such a sick pig had invaded the sanctity of our gathering. You took it upon yourself to step away from your children and the family dinner you were sharing at this bar to inform us "for health reasons" that, despite not touching anything in the restroom, this careless heathen deceived us into believing he was an upstanding, hand-washing citizen. You are clearly an authority in health and cleanliness, and we have the utmost respect for what we assume is your professional and likely expert opinion. Where would we be without fine, upstanding Americans like yourself to warn us against the vile, unsanitary weasels skulking in our midst? We assure you that, thanks to your vigilance, he was promptly excommunicated from our frienship for his heinous crimes. Huzzah for you, brave sir- we are forever in your debt.



JEERS

FENTANYL ADDICT: A needle is filled up and drained as the little girl inside looks wide-eyed in pain. She knows it's wrong but proceeds to gain the ultimate high that's toxic to her brain. It's just another victims vein, rotten and thrown away. The family has fallen into an addicts pathway of destruction and lies, overwhelming them all to the point where suicide is on their minds. Every year that you're not sober is another year our hearts get colder. So as that steel penetrates your skin, remember all the pain that's held within. Ask yourself is this really how I want my life to end?

HEADLIGHT MORONS: Jayzuss Christ! Turn on your goddamn headlights!! Unless it's 70 degrees and sunny, turn on your fecking headlights! That's cool that you can see in wavelengths us mortals can't perceive, but turn on your goddamn headlights!! You crash into me, imma tell the judge you were invisible! Especially around dawn/dusk! Extra F--- You points!!!

UNCARING VETERINARIAN CLINICS: SO it's the vet's fault you didn't have end-of-life funds? EVERYONE ELSE should fund your end-of-life care needs? Uncaring? A vet refused to bill for care provided before we trucked a horse to a surgical hospital. My compassionate vet "works in" drop-offs for urgent visit when appts are full. Numerous vets have sent condolence cards. Vets work longer hours when daytime emergencies disrupt appts. Vets experience daily the heartache of others. Some offer payment plans. Another has a donation jar. We have made that painful decision for 11 cats, dogs, and a horse. When you add to the family, your "contract" with them includes care, ALL of it. Granted, advances in vet medicine yield more options which can be gad-awful expensive. Many can't fund, a tragic reality; been there, done that. But their passing before you is the normal expectation of ownership. Ownership costs more than just purchase price and feed. Instead of blaming, put $5 a week into a jar, a savings account, a cookie tin, whatever. That's $260 a year. If the pet lives ONLY five years that's $1,300. (Cats average 14 years; dogs, 5-17.) More than enough and a cushion for regular care and illness. Stop blaming others. Be prepared for next time.

RE: STRANGER TERMS OF ENDEARMENT: I'm trying to imagine the kind of person who overanalyzes and overintellectualizes being called "Love," "Sweetie," "Doll," etc. by service workers. Your take was a bit intense. Servers use terms like "Honey" and "Sweetie" as a sign of warmth, not disrespect. It's about creating a friendly, welcoming atmosphere – no one's pretending to be your friend. Have you thought about communicating your discomfort to your server? A simple "Hey, I'd prefer not to be called _" would go a long way. Servers aren't NPCs with limited dialogue options. If you had, say, communicated with them in a professional way, then you could have avoided the frustration that led you to pen your rant. Your reaction to these simple expressions of kindness feels really out of place. If it really rubs you the wrong way, you might want to reconsider where you dine. ♦