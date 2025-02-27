I SAW YOU

: At a Kendall Yards restaurant, several in the Perry District and numerous patios in the area: Yellow jacket traps, everywhere! How 'bout a no-kill alternative for your outdoor diners. Peppermint, Spearmint, Marigolds and other repellent plants will add beauty and balance to the ecosystem. Even try hanging suet blocks! Your kitchen surplus is a green source. It'll attract birds, AND "bugs," away from your diners. When we "kill" the littlest of the creatures, the larger in the chain die off. If you're by the River, that's a big knock. It is easily reversed. If you have other-than-search questions, please phone your local Cty. Extension Agents! They are experts! Balance back. The Universe thanks you!! So do we, your diners!

MEAN GREEN MALL GAL: You were wearing mostly green, pretty sure with a nose ring? There was a curiously vacant expression on your face. Very cute, if not a little intimidating. We walked by each other near the escalator, I was wearing a very ugly shirt. I'm a regular at Ladder on Riverside, in the morning on the weekends, I can't promise any quality conversation though because caffeine makes me wiggy and I'm definitely drinking coffee. I give you permission to corner/ambush me. Be there or b square ;)

RE: LOVE OF MY LIFE: I'm out here waiting.. I can feel you close to me, but your so far away. I hope this answers your question, Are you my last? I could ask you the same thing.

WONDERING: ...wanderer. C'stock "cutie." You were pensive. Walking worried. He's manipulative, a cheater, a player, and scary. Perhaps you haven't seen the darkness yet; if you're "confused," trust your gut. You cheated with a cheater, so prepare for the unraveling. Guessing when "your" divorce dollars are gone, so will he be. Why do you think he shacked you up so quickly??

THRIFTING DOLL: Or doll thrifting? I saw you at the Value Villages and we spoke briefly of our shopping experience. You made my day, btw. I hope to see you again.

MIRABEAU PARKWAY: Hi beautiful, that day as you approached me sitting on the bench at the park, fiery as ever, who knew you would be the one that was destined for my love. It was written in the sky above, we just walked the path that was chosen for us. Our journey is forever more, take my hand baby.

WIPED: Each time we see ya, you're lookin' extra tired?...stressed? Or is it regret? That whole Husband-Stealing thing can be quite exhausting, no? Sorry your friends didn't warn ya that fun "up there" is better suited for non-monogamous flinger-swingers, not home-wreckers. When it happens to YOUR daughter, maybe it'll register. Good luck...



YOU SAW ME

THE FORMER MRS. OUTTHERE: Your heart is broken, but you don't pine. Your post says otherwise. Perhaps there were choices that you made that would have changed events. Btw don't be so shallow. Live your best life. Good luck.



CHEERS

WAITING ROOM, FEB. 19: You and your friend were waiting to be seen at a pain clinic. We got to talking about our various issues. I wanted to give you a hug because I could see your pain. I hope my words of encouragement helped. You will always have pain, but you WILL find a way to manage it, like I'm doing. Through the good days and the bad, remember one thing: your pain doesn't define you. I could tell you are a strong woman and you'll fight like hell to control your pain. Stay positive lady. I wish you all the very best.

WHILE IT LASTED KARA! We're finally required to actually work,..at work. No more 90hr. weeks of caseloads that we weren't actually working. Trips to Tarzhay and yKw are 'bout to come to a screeching halt. Drat that mandate. Guess that's what we get: Found Out! It's gonna get real...real quickly! Will they check our cred's., also!! Hope not. See you soon in office. Oh! To answer your -?- you always ask: "What is WRONG with me?!?" It's: N.P.D. Textbook. No more mystery.

CHENEY HERO: Hello, I wanted to add my huge thanks and cheers to Dean L in Cheney. He picks up all the cans, he rakes up all the leaves downtown, and shovels snow over many many blocks/miles during the winter. He works harder than most of us do to take care of our town's streets. Thank you so MUCH, Dean! Thank you, John, too. Cheney is better off because of people like you.



JEERS

GOP/POT? There once was a party that said "character counts," that claimed to stand for family values, a balanced budget, free trade, and a strong defense [including allies and soft power!]. Where are you now?

JUST SAY NO: No one can argue that the State of Washington is facing a financial crisis. The State debt is somewhere in the $25 BILLION range with a projected deficit of $10 BILLION over the next four years. How is the legislature responding? House Bill 1938 wants to redesign the state flag with preliminary redesign costs of upwards of $2.3 MILLION! Regardless whether you hate, love, or are indifferent to the current State flag design, the idea of expending a single penny of State funds for flag redesign is completely irresponsible. According to the bill, the current flag "does not resonate with the state's evolving identity." Even if this is true, this statement smacks of a never-ending redesign effort whenever the legislature believes our identity has evolved. The bill states that "The legislature finds that the Washington state flag often faces criticism for its poor design and lack of relevance to the state's identity." Are we expected to believe this? How often have you discussed the poor design and lack of relevance of our State flag? I believe that our legislature needs to focus on more pressing issues, not the State flag design.

COST OF EGGS: There is only one reason for the rising cost of eggs and that is pure and simple...greed. Does the higher cost mean there will be more inventory. No! Please don't believe that the cost of food will go down. The only way to see a reduction in eggs for example is to stop buying them. The wholesale dist. And the stores have to track pull dates and when they get close to that date, they have sales or ticket the items with discount prices. Having worked in the food industry I know what distributors do with dated product. They sell the items to discount stores which allows for space in the warehouses. Panic and so called shortages are a godsend to the grocery industry. People...please wake up to their greed.

FOUL: Voters: Do your research. The Parks/School improvements plans look good on paper. Please dig in with questions,...and NEVER support the construction of playing fields/turf made from the "recycled tires" rubber garbage. It's proven to be toxic. Dangerously, so. Grass fields. Safe swim pools. Remodeled b'rooms, and we're in. One.Thing. At. A.Time. What's the agenda?

DRUG HOUSES: A few weeks ago my jeer was about over 10% of the cars on the road with expired tabs. The State and City are hurting for money, so don't ask for tax increases for anything. Enforce the LAWs. Next topic is drug houses....everywhere in this town. I have 4 within a block. One is across the street....regardless of who lives there, its been a crap house. In the 1980s, it was a chop shop. In the 1990s, a crack house. In the first decade of the 2000s it was a meth house. Now whatever they're dealing has guys passed out in their cars, and last summer passed out hanging over the handrailing. Another house down the street has over 100 cars a day coming and going. In the empty lot behind, there is a mini Camp Hope. Last summer there was a driveby shooting, leaving 9mm casings in front of my house. Numerous neighbors complain to Code Enforcement for the junk cars, and many calls to Crime Check for the drug activity. Was corresponding with a cop for 9 months. Giving daily reports, lic plates, etc. But when I offered pics from a house with a Ring doorbell of drug deals in front of their house from this drug house......I was told they cant use pics or info......If a cop dont see it, nothing can be done. So, Code Enforcement and the SPD were totally worthless. ♦