I SAW YOU

I saw you at a valley credit union, where you are employed. I smiled at you, you smiled back, and then saw me again and gave me a beautiful big smile. You=brunette, statuesque, female, glasses, not a teller...me, long hair, beard, average height and size...maybe meet for coffee, or a bite to eat?

RE: I WAS NEVER MRS OUTTHERE: Because you can be sure if I ever was Mrs. Outthere I'd stay that way until I died!! lol what is this troll nonsense? Choices? Yes, I have integrity and stand up for my convictions. I'm not a coward. I wanted you to know after I saw your tears my true feelings for you, to tell you Yes! Unequivocally I am in love with you. You know I love you. And that is the point it hurts so good. But you want to keep chomping at the bit. Meanwhile I'll be Lady Godiva over here, patron saint of enginerds. Come home when you're ready, papi. Purrrr

NUBIAN QUEEN OF MY DREAMS: Did it hurt when you fell from heaven? You were working at a local pot shop when I laid eyes on you. I've yet to witness such a beauty ever in all of my years on this planet. Such beautiful dark skin, ethereal lips. Paired with the most intoxicating almond eyes, I'm hooked. Till we meet again my beautiful Nubian goddess

FRIENDLY SMILE IN LINE AT GOODWILL: Your smile in line made my night 6 pm Saturday March 1st at downtown Goodwill. I caught up to you in parking lot & told you about funerals, you offered a hug. Your smile & hug made my day. May I buy you coffee or tacos to say thanks properly?

CHEERS

Essential reading list for every single American, Part 1: 1984 by George Orwell, Animal Farm by George Orwell, It Can't Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis, Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder. To your family and friends, read aloud, before they're not allowed.

STA PARATRANSIT: As far as transportation to a doctor and for grocery shopping is concerned, I wouldn't be able to do either if it wasn't for the wonderful STA PARATRANSIT. Their vans are always on time & the drivers are always friendly & concerned about their passengers' safety. After I called them to ask if keys had been turned in that I might have dropped on their van on Thursday, a gracious person named January said yes & then actually delivered my keys to my home. To me this is service above & beyond. I don't know of any other U.S. city that provides this type of service for the elderly & incapacitated. So, many thanks go out to Spokane & the STA.

TAKE BACK THE STREETS: On Feb. 27 I was riding my bicycle through Browne's Addition and noticed something odd at CDA Park... Women, children and old couples enjoying the park! In Browne's it's become odd to see civilization enjoy public spaces without being witness to human degradation. Cheers to whomever is responsible. Keep it up! Where will they go? Who cares? If they want to operate outside the law, then they can go live with the deer.

A LOCAL FREE PAPER: Your Jeers section has recently received contributions of great quality. Apparently there was no room for "a variety of voices." I am seeking space in the Cheers now. Maybe we need more space for the hallowed section of social concern? Perhaps a full page with no ads?

LIFE IMITATES ART: Life imitates art is a philosophical idea that real life events and behaviors can seem like fictional works of art. It suggests that our experiences can sometimes be like the stories we've read or seen in movies. The China Syndrome movie (March 16, 1979) and the Three Mile Island incident (March 28, 1979) are often cited as a prime example of life imitating art. The China Syndrome was about a fictional nuclear power meltdown and less than 2 weeks later a partial nuclear power meltdown happened at the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station in Pennsylvania. Sometimes real-world events can closely resemble fictional narratives. Hollywood is well-known for creating disaster movies, apocalypse situations and end of the world scenarios. Be careful what you create, you just might end up living it.

JEERS

Jeers to the idiots who continually make problems for traffic on Market Street. This week, they restricted traffic to one lane northbound just north of Ermina. Then, they had the idiotic idea to leave the left turn signal onto Ermina (going south on Market) to yellow. So, the traffic is backed up for those trying to turn into SCC, thereby restricting traffic behind them to one lane on the right side. Meanwhile, cars have to turn left onto Ermina while one lane of traffic is continuously moving through the intersection going north (and those cars don't stop for red lights). So, cars have to turn left while dodging cars headed north. Will Spokane people never learn? What's wrong with giving traffic a green arrow turning left onto Ermina so as to avoid traffic jams and accidents? Spokane: Near nature. Near very bad traffic planning. I predict there will be a serious accident sometime soon, and when there is, I really hope whoever is involved sues Spokane, which is richly deserved. Dumb!

CLUCK, CLUCK, WE'LL STEAL CHUCK: JEERS to the four Ferris HS boys at the McDonalds on Regal & Palouse Hwy, before school on 2/27. Call it a prank, a goof, a lark, or whatever else you'd like - theft is still theft. Sad that your parents, teachers, & coaches, etc., haven't taught you better. Maybe it was mob mentality? Or perhaps you feel entitled and not bound by the laws the rest of us have to follow? Wonder how much this will count for/against next year's Rubber Chicken award?

MAY 1796: 228 years ago Edward Jenner invented the smallpox vaccine. In 1980 this disease that kills children was eradicated worldwide. Now people who don't believe that vaccines are helpful have eliminated polio, malaria, dengue fever vaccines from USAid. This is being done by the Ruputin Party so they can deliver a $4,000,000,000 tax cut to the oligarchs that run this country now. Maybe RFK Jr. can get Prince Elon to invent a Space X Iron Lung for kids that haven't had Dr. Jonas Salk's Polio Vaccine. Remember the March of Dimes? I do.

GREEN RUSE: Thank you Inlander, for all of the info shared in the Green Zone! Unfortunately, there's a Catch-22 for veterans. As a Schedule 1 drug, pot is still federally illegal and has not been officially studied for its interactions with other drugs. Veterans can be denied Veterans Administration health care for claiming its use. VA (federally employed) doctors can terminate and deny treatment due to the lack of data on cannabis and its interactions with other prescription drugs, citing the unknown dangers, safety risks. A disabled veteran friend with a VA given pacemaker was suddenly cut off from further help and treatments after his honest admittance of pot use, and said to "seek civilian care" from then on. Most veterans have no other medical coverage. Most veterans also know not to discuss their pot use at the (federally funded) VA. Despite cannabis' evidence based benefits and physician's recommendations, veterans are still being thrown under the bus. There's very little hope now with the current administration for reclassification or taxpayers monies spent on research.

QUESTION? How many votes did President Musk receive in the 2024 election? Answer One. How much did he pay for that vote? Answer $288,000,000. His return on his investment so far is $64,000,000,000. He also gets, with his 19-22 year old computer hacks, access to the Treasury, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid Data Files. MAGA really stands for Millionaires Are Greedy Always. Last time a Million+ Americans died from Covid. This disease is still with us, but this time there will be no data coming from the CDC.

A LITTLE FYI: To those of you who insist on using public roads and not pay for the privilege by displaying an expired license tab, here's something you might not know. The "tabs" on the end of a package of aluminum foil or plastic wrap are there to be pushed in to keep the roll from flying out as you tug on it. It'll save your frustration. You're welcome.

STRONG: Spokane City Council and Mayor B.: State law doesn't trump federal law. How do you not know that, in this case? Are you just trying to feel some non-real power that doesn't exist? YOU have to be "documented" to be working in your current capacity as does your "staff." Why are you exploiting people that you claim to be helping. How 'bout you truly help by referring them to the proper process? Those who legitimately understand the beauty of immigration hold the hands of those seeking refuge as they are waiting in line, not shuffling the masses thru for the dirty numbers games "you" play at the gate. Follow the law. You will then know community. Many of us did it the proper way. We matter. Our journey matters. Stop giving false hope for "your" gain. ♦