I SAW YOU

: You were out on the patio with a friend looking up, and I was inside the restaurant looking down. We connected! I would like to invite you to come see us play. Contact me [email protected]

CHEERS TARA KARR ROBERTS : Thank you for your insightful and funny articles in the Inlander. Your writing is a work of art, and a pure delight! Please, more wonderful words from you!

AI: AI (Alien Invasion) (Artificial Intelligence) Nanotechnology is happening. The merging of nanobots will provide full immersion into virtual reality, and our nervous system will connect our neocortex to the cloud. Transhumanism is a philosophical movement to improve our physical and cognitive abilities, which involves merging man with machine and creating a type of artificial ascension. The body is mostly water and more than a biological robot. Water has a memory, consciousness affects matter, and the lunar matrix controls the tides. Our conscious state of mind can affect the magnetic properties of DNA to assist in a natural, organic ascension.

COMPASSION AT VALLEY MALL: On Saturday, July 12, I missed the curb at the Spokane Valley Mall food court entrance and fell. Four people stayed around to make sure I was okay. One of the women had such long, curly blonde hair that I had been watching how beautiful it was as I crossed the parking lot. I never got to tell you that you are beautiful inside and out.

CHEERS TO THE WOMXN WHO NEVER STOPPED FIGHTING: I see you in Spokane — holding signs in the cold, showing up to school board meetings, standing next to queer and trans kids without needing credit. You're the ones who figured out how to be a karen for a good cause — asking hard questions, making noise when it counts, refusing to disappear quietly. You remind me that aging doesn't have to mean softening. That solidarity isn't something you retire from. Cheers to staying loud and standing with us.

RIVERSIDE CHEERS: Thank you to Andy at Spokane Parks and Rec who was so helpful and flexible with our big group at Nine Mile Falls for the Little Spokane River shuttle on Saturday! We not only got on the river at the same time and could be together, but you made us feel welcome and our day was beyond fantastic. Highly recommend this stretch of beautiful river; thank you for making it possible for us to really appreciate it and not have to worry about logistics.

CHEERS TO ZACK ZAPPONE! It's great seeing an elected representative actually stand up for the citizenry and take a well-worded stance against a practice that's not and never has been in their best interests. I refer to his stand on absentee property owners and management companies paying for their own security and code enforcement, rather than sponging off of city resources. A major real estate company in town crying about no more subsidies? Oh please. Maybe if they and their ilk don't want to have to pay for the upkeep on the vacant properties in their charge, they just shouldn't have so many of those properties in the first place. Maybe lowering rents, or keeping sale prices down in the realm of the reasonable would help small, locally owned businesses get a foothold against the ever-encroaching chains and keep those empty commercial spaces filled? Just a thought. Regardless, it's about time this city made developers, property mis-managers, absentee landlords and other deadbeats pay their fair share; they've gotten away with too much for too long and all on our dime. This is just a start, but it's a positive sign. Anyway, thanks Zack! Keep up the good work.

THE POWER OF LOVE: Huey Lewis & The News' "The Power of Love" is a song about the power and impact of love. The song highlights the sudden and unexpected nature of love, emphasizing its potential to be both cruel and lifesaving. Love is a fundamental and transformative experience that transcends social class and background. The four fundamental forces of nature are the forces that are responsible for all interactions observed in the universe. They are gravity, electromagnetism, strong nuclear force and weak nuclear force. They are considered fundamental because they are not known to be reducible to more basic interactions. Gravity is the weakest of the fundamental forces. Since we are magnetic in nature, both attraction and repulsion, then "The power of love" is the alternative for the strong and weak nuclear forces.

RED MINI COOPER: To the Red Mini Cooper on Rutter Parkway (Sunday 07/13 10:30-ish) corking for me as I plodded my way up the twisty climb up from the Little Spokane River: Thank you! Though it took me a minute to realize what you were doing. It is nice to know that people like you exist. You went out of your way to help me to have a better experience! That was the highlight of my 50-mile ride! (Almost as refreshing as the cold beer right after!)

JEERS

: Well, I'm not sure how many are deserving of this jeer, but suffice it to say that people were disappointed that the fireworks went off at Riverfront Park despite people being cleared due to a false active shooter threat. Did those who were yelling about an active shooter really believe that to be the case or were they just trying to ruin everyone else's enjoyment? Regardless, once the park was "cleared," that should have been it for the night. Because Spokane is so small, unlike larger cities, they don't televise the shows. So, the only people who saw the show were those who decided that despite the potential threat, they were going to wait it out anyhow and take their chances. What a waste of money! Couldn't the show be moved to the next night, or was it just too difficult to change the plans? Regardless of who was at fault, some of us can honestly say that it was the least impressive 4th of July ever. The shows on tv would have been a better choice. Boo! Spokane: near nature. Near a lousy 4th of July.

GULF OF AMERICA: Trump almost got it right, it's not the Gulf of America, but the "Gulf of the Americas." Remember, their are two of them, both north and south.

A BLOWIN' IN THE STREETS: When hearing the screaming screeching 2-cycle 2-wheeled leaf blower / chainsaw crotchrockets reving and racing the streets, we think of kids who didn't get the attention desired as a child; "Mommy, Daddy look at MEEE...!" Hoping they'll live to own a REAL bike someday, still FLA (fast, loud, & annoying).

SHAME ON YOU: My experience @ a local women's shelter was traumatizing. I went there to seek help but I was met with hate, abuse, stigma, and disregard. The majority of the staff are borderline Gestapo, hateful and dehumanizing. They require mandatory Chapel sessions which I think is controlling, because God is all about freewill. The preachers constantly said things like: "You're not special," "you're not the brightest star," "you're a loser." All in the guise of false humility. Those who break the rules are kicked out, exposed to danger, thugs and who knows what fate awaits them. There are frequent flyers there, who act as the henchmen of the staff: Ordering people around like slaves, abusing in the guise of directing. Trump is uplifted, women's, people's, & homeless rights are being disregarded. This place causes trauma instead of healing, it needs to be shut down and put under federal investigation for domestic violence. Nuff said.

GARLAND LANDLORDS: The Garland Theater is more than bricks and mortar, it's a cultural landmark, a living piece of Spokane history, and a beloved gathering place for generations. But under your ownership, it's being slowly strangled by greed and neglect. Instead of collaborating with the community to preserve this local treasure, you've chosen to bleed it dry. Whether it's through unreasonable lease terms, refusal to maintain the space, or chasing profit at the expense of legacy, you're pushing out the people who give the Garland its energy.

SHUT UP FOR REAL. If your car, truck or motorcycle is excessively loud, you are a piece of shit. Full stop. No caveats, no exceptions. Bitch, do not get my attention or interrupt my extremely limited free time unless you need me to start first aid or call an ambulance. ♦