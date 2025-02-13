Jupiter's Eye Book Cafe offers a cozy, calm atmosphere for Spokane book lovers to enjoy

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Jupiter's Eye Book Cafe wants to be sci-fi lovers' favorite "third place."

Morgan Lynch was never actually going to open a bookstore.

She and her husband joked about it for years. They weren't serious — at first.

The couple would tease and jest each other about "working on the bookstore" every chance they got. But in 2023, things got a bit more serious, and by October 2024 Lynch found herself applying for a business license and leaving her job in graphic design.

Jupiter's Eye Book Cafe is now a very real bookstore, which celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 17. Lynch says Spokane residents showed up in droves.

"Spokane is kind of hit or miss sometimes," she says. "But, there are so many little bookish, cute nerds in this town who are ravenous for a cozy little spot. We've had folks in here on dates, playing Scrabble, knitting, doing a crossword — just cozy vibes, and that's exactly what we're looking for."

The name of the bookstore is twofold. Lynch chose it in part because of the giant storm that rages on planet Jupiter. In the eye of a storm, everything is calm despite being surrounded by chaos. She also took inspiration from The Three Investigators book series' character Jupiter Jones.

Lynch's vision for Jupiter's Eye was always clear: dark academia vibes with touches of '70s kitsch. She pulls it off with the emerald green walls, raw wood bookshelves and art in ornate golden frames covering the walls.

Local author Travis Baldree's Legends & Lattes book series also inspired the overall business venture.

"His main character leaves her life behind to find family, kindness and a soft, purposeful life," Lynch says. "It super resonates with me in this era."

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

She, too, imagined her future business as a combination bookstore and cafe. A place where people can simply hang out, eat, drink and enjoy their time together in a comfortable atmosphere.

"One of my all-time favorite hobbies is reading in bars and coffee shops," she says. "There's a certain amount of coziness to books. They're great to have a cup of tea with to add an extra cozy modifier. I wanted to create a space like that."

The cafe's menu features items that Lynch describes as "food a Hobbit might eat," like bread and butter, cheese and crackers, and nuts — all foods that are easy to eat while reading a good book.

Lynch made it a point to source the "heavy hitters" from local places. Jupiter's Eye's scones and cookies are from Made with Love Bakery, all of the cafe's bread is from Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop, the coffee is Roast House and she chose Revival Tea Company for cozy cups of tea.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Jupiter's Eye owner Morgan Lynch.

Lynch's vision for Jupiter's Eye also includes carrying only certain genres in the store, specifically sci-fi, fantasy and mystery.

With genre labels like "space opera" and "cozy mystery" scattered along the shelves, she tediously curated the book selection to provide her customer base with titles they'll love.

"I had gone to another bookstore to find the fourth Red Wall book," she says. "And they didn't have it because they have a million books. And that's great when you want a million different books, but I wanted Jupiter's to be a place that always carried the entire series. We have so many amazing bookstores in here that do what they do so well, but curating the genres was a way for us to find our niche in Spokane."

Lynch prides herself on being able to talk at length about nearly every book on Jupiter's Eye's shelves.

"I love talking about books," she says. "I've handpicked all of these books and learned about all of them so I can help people find exactly what they're looking for. I want to hear what books they're excited about as well. Books are sometimes like a lightning rod."

As the cafe's name suggests, Lynch intends to maintain a chill atmosphere in Jupiter's Eye.

JUPITER'S EYE BOOK CAFE

411 W. First Ave.

jupiterseyebookcafe.com Open Tue-Sat from 10 am-8 pm,

Sun from 10 am-3 pm

With plenty of comfortable seating options, natural light, jazz music and tucked-away spots to dive into a good book, the space is optimal for a quiet day alone or relaxing with friends.

Jupiter's Eye has already had visits from numerous local authors, including Baldree, Chris Bieker, Mark Anderson, Charlie Byers and Russel Frans.

Lynch hopes to host in-store events with more local authors, like book launches and even a fireside reading series as time goes on.

"Being read to is so comforting," she says.

There's a quote in one of Lynch's favorite books, A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers, that aptly sums up her vision for Jupiter's Eye Book Cafe: "We're all just trying to be comfortable, and well-fed, and unafraid."

Lynch hopes it becomes a "third place" for those who need a home away from home or simply a place to exist.

"We vote every day with our dollar and our time and our attention," she says. "And it's really meaningful to see people choose a brick-and-mortar bookstore at the end of the day. I am so appreciative to this town that I love so much for loving me back." ♦