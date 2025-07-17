Lunarium's monthly Tea & Kiki series offers a supportive environment to new and seasoned drag performers

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Lunarium's newest event series deepens its mission to welcome all.

On a Friday evening in June, Lunarium manager Lich Blackthorne Wyrmwood sits at one of the cafe's long tables discussing the costume they are working on for an upcoming drag performance.

"Have you seen Saltburn?" they ask.

In short, the performance involves Wyrmwood as Tony the Tiger, complete with a rhinestone tiger body suit, recreating the film's bathtub scene with a bowl of milk.

(Google it. Or, actually, maybe don't.)

With years of drag experience under their belt, as well as a background in theater and performing at haunted houses, Wyrmwood can easily think of these out-of-the-bathtub, er, box ideas and has the skillset needed to pull them off.

They hope to both share what they've learned over their years in drag while also creating a supportive community for those new to the scene through Tea & Kiki, a monthly craft group for drag performers at Lunarium that meets every third Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm.

"I wanted to create a space where anybody could show up and they could see what each other is working on and maybe get ideas from each other or make new friends in a relaxed environment," they say.

Wyrmwood says it can be difficult to find community in the drag world because it can take awhile to find people who get what you're doing and support you. An ever-evolving art form, drag can range from the glitz and glam, popstar-level performances people have come to know from RuPaul's Drag Race to the more alternative drag Wyrmwood themself favors.

"The mass majority in that world are people who maybe look at alternative as being lesser than or something not to be taken seriously," they say. "That's been a big hurdle, and my goal has been to really bring other younger performers that are also in the same category as I am into spaces where they can mingle with those other groups and get a mutual respect for each other."

Wyrmwood, who performs as T.S. Loveless, averages two performances a week. They have performed at Berserk, the Guardian, Nyne, Garden Party and Emerge in Coeur d'Alene. They also co-run Queerdos, a monthly alternative drag show at Neato Burrito.

With so many things to consider for a performance, from hair and makeup, to the costume and song choice, Wyrmwood understands that merely thinking about starting drag can seem daunting. They stress though that there's no need, especially for those new to performing, to be dressed to the nines.

If you're already good with makeup, make that your focal point. If you're great at putting together a costume or working with wigs, focus on that, and learn how to add the other elements to your performance as you go.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have or how many skills you have, slap some makeup on your face and wear some regular clothes and do an amazing performance," they say. "Dancing is free. I have friends who don't have the money to spend on a bunch of costumes, or have the skillsets to make a bunch of things, and they put on a little bit of makeup, and they're amazing dancers and they can pull a crowd."

Wyrmwood themself gets a lot of their material and clothing from local thrift stores. They often borrow wigs from other performers. Traditional drag queens go to dress shops for stageworthy gowns, Wyrmwood says, whereas alternative performers sometimes have to be more creative.

"I've made things out of trash," Wyrmwood says. "I've made things out of random scraps of fabric... I've seen people make epaulets out of cheap wigs, and all kinds of crazy stuff. It really depends on your personal level of creativity and what you want to use to achieve whatever vision it is. I have a friend who made an entire ball gown out of Walmart plastic bags. It looks awesome, and she's used it multiple times. The possibilities are pretty endless."

Like, for example, a Tony the Tiger bodysuit. Or pasties, an entry-level craft, Wyrmwood says, made from cocktail umbrellas, plastic foliage or rhinestones.

Erick Doxey photo Tea & Kiki facilitator and local drag artist Lich Blackthorne Wyrmwood.

Since launching earlier this year, attendance has been low at Tea and Kiki. Pride Month was jam packed for a lot of performers, but Wyrmwood also says with the way the world is right now, many prefer to stay at home.

There's also the fact that crafting, no matter the art form, can be vulnerable, especially if you're just starting out. People might not feel confident in their abilities or like they can ask a more experienced person for help, but Wyrmwood wants those people to see Tea and Kiki as a safe space for learning.

Wyrmwood, like many in the drag community, is happy to answer questions from those looking to dip their toes in the water.

When asked, for example, they shared a brief history of how drag families are created. What used to be actual homes in which a house mother would care for, most often, people who were kicked out of their familial homes has evolved into groups of performers who share core values and support one another. They also discuss how long it takes them to put an act together (anywhere from a few hours the day of the show to two months of preparation), how often they repeat acts (not often, but if they do, they try to change it up somehow so it feels different for audiences) and how much stuff they have to bring to each venue (anywhere from a garment bag to multiple suitcases).

Wyrmwood says, at the end of the day, they want to be known for loving their community. Part of that love comes by bringing new performers into the fold and showing them that all are truly welcome in the world of drag.

"The biggest question that I've seen most drag performers get even now, even though there's a broad community now of who does drag" is who can do drag, they say.

"Literally anybody can do drag. They're allowed," Wyrmwood continues. "If they're a cis-person, they are allowed to do more cis-presenting drag. For people who are outside of the queer community, being sensitive to the history and the significance of doing drag is probably the most important thing that they can do. But if they're respectful and they are willing to educate themselves and share the space with us, then everybody's welcome to do this." ♦

Tea & Kiki • Next event: Fri, July 18 from 6-8 pm • Free • All ages • Lunarium • 1925 N. Monroe St., Suite A • lunariumspokane.com